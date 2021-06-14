As Bitzlato are looking to expand and extend their P2P services across Africa, they have recently announced the launch of two programmes that will benefit peer-to-peer traders and merchants. Do you have what it takes?

$1000 Giveaway from Bitzlato.

The new Bitzlato $1000 Giveaway is here with us, yes you heard that right. 10 African p2p traders will win $100 for participating in the challenge and completing a few steps.

Here is a quick breakdown of what you are up for.

10 Random Winners who complete the steps as stated will win $100 each.

Traders have to make a repost of the challenge, tagging respective Bitzlato on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for each trade they complete (if you make a post on twitter, you should tag Bitzlato’s twitter account, if you do it on Instagram – then tag Bitzlato on Instagram account and so on). It is not only about the repost.

To support your repost with a trade for any amount. But don’t worry, you don’t need to make the trade instantly; you need to make them between 14th of June and 1st of July 2021.

If you make 10 reposts – you need to make at least 10 trades during the whole giveaway period. If you make 10 reposts but make only 5 trades, then only 5 of your reposts will qualify. If you make 10 reposts and 15 trades, then 10 of your reposts and trades will qualify.

Traders can do an unlimited amount of reposts but not over 1 per social network (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) per day (so you can make up to 3 reposts if you have accounts in all these social networks to increase your chances)

Tagging Bitzlato on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is necessary.

The more trades and reposts you complete, the higher your chances of winning.

One trader cannot get more than a $100 reward.

On 1st of – July – 2021, Bitzlato will randomly select 10 different winners who achieved the highest results.

A Unique Offer for African Peer-to-Peer Traders

Bitzlato is looking for potential p2p traders, individuals or groups that can list their offers to either buy or sell crypto through local African payment methods and currencies. It is now clearer that Bitzlato is in Africa to stay as it builds and provides better services for peer-to-peer traders in Africa.

Here is a more detailed list of benefits interested peer-to-peer traders are up for:

Zero escrow fee trading. Bitzlato recently announced that it has dropped all escrow fees for African based countries. Trading without escrow fees means that users can buy, sell and create ad offers on BZ and no trading fee will be charged.

Free withdrawal vouchers: Yes, you heard that right, traders will get free withdrawal vouchers. This means that you will withdraw crypto to external addresses for free.

Traders’ rewards: Every professional active trader with high volumes can receive unique monetary rewards for their achievements.

Other important conditions are:

A trader should have a minimum monthly turnover of $4000. This means that for you to qualify for the special offers and rewards, trade at least $4000 on the platform.

A trader should open buying or selling offers for African local currencies. Including KES, NGN and other supported African regions

