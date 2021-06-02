Daymak, a Canadian electric vehicle company has announced the production and rollout plan of an upcoming electric car that can mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Doge while it’s charging or parked.

According to the firm’s announcement yesterday, the “Spiritus” electric car is set to roll out in 2023 and will come with “an industry-leading GPU in mining price-to-profit.” However, no information was given as to what the specific capabilities of the mining hardware are. The announcement also stated, “Daymak Spiritus the first car in history with mining hardware and cryptocurrency technology programmed into the user interface.”

Daymak has praised the Spiritus, stating that it will not be a depreciating asset. They stated, “Whereas most vehicles are depreciating while they sit in your garage, the Nebula Miner will make you money while your Spiritus is parked.”

It is expected that every Spiritus will be an “environmentally-friendly crypto miner node,” that includes the Daymak Nebular mining hardware, the Nebular crypto wallet, and solar charging capabilities.

Despite the technological feat, it may turn out to be uneconomical and not profitable to mine various cryptocurrencies in this sort of mining rig that is intended to be fitted in a car.

The company is now taking pre-orders for the car, and accepts crypto payments in Doge, Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin, and is also working with a variety of exchanges to offer leasing payments via cryptocurrencies.

The Spiritus comes in a “deluxe” model priced at $19,995 and an “ultimate” model priced at $149,000. It appears that the models only differ only in driving performance such as top speed and battery life, and added features wireless charging and custom paint but does not differ when it comes to mining hardware capabilities.

Aldo Baiocchi, the President of Daymak stated, “We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto. Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto.”

What this means

Institutions and organizations are now finding new ways and real-life applications to the use of cryptocurrency. Comments on social media have tagged this innovation as unnecessary while others see it as a step into the future. What is certain is, it helps with the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and is a good way to have a mobile asset that earns passive income while it is parked or being charged.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.