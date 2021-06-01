The Federal Government has said that it is currently discussing with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on the resumption of flight operations between the two countries.

This is as the Nigerian government has urged their UAE counterpart to remove the discriminatory travel protocols against Nigerians. This call was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, in Abuja.

What the SGF and Chairman of PSC is saying

Mustapha, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19, said that the outcome of the talks will be in the interest of Nigeria.

He said, ”The federal government is currently in talks with its UAE counterpart on the possibility of resuming reciprocal international flights. For some time now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the UAE, Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

The PSC will urge the United Arab Emirates to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria. Discussions are however ongoing and we can assure Nigerians that the outcome will be in the interest of the country.’’

What you should know

It can be recalled that in February 2021, the UAE suspended the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai but stated that airlines can airlift passengers from Dubai to Nigeria as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The ban on international flights from Nigeria by the UAE authorities was further extended in the month of March.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on February 5 barred the Emirates airline from Nigeria, due to non-compliance with Covid-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travellers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.