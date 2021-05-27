When the divorce of Mackenzie Scott from her husband, who was and still is the richest man on the planet, was being reported, it was obvious she would become wealthy.

She was expected to get something substantial from the divorce and in the end, the ‘substantial amount’ made her the 10th richest person in tech.

Mackenzie Scott is currently richer than Jack Ma, Michael Dell, and China’s e-commerce king, Wang Xing.

Mackenzie Scott’s net worth

According to Forbes, Mackenzie Scott is currently worth a whopping $57.5 billion after getting a quarter of Amazon shares in 2019 following the divorce from her husband. This has made her richer than tech moguls like Michael Dell, the owner of Dell Computers, and Jack Ma, once the richest man in China.

How she is spending the money

Mackenzie Scott has given out more of her wealth than any philanthropist in recent times. Since the divorce, she has given out as much as $5.8 billion to diverse foundations, according to Forbes.