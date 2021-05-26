Recently, Bernard Arnault was named the richest man in the world by Forbes when his Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey (LVMH) company witnessed its stock rise last Monday.

The French National, Bernard Arnault, who has often called himself a custodian of the French heritage, surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with over $300 million for a moment last Monday. He has since dropped to second position according to Forbes and third position according to Bloomberg.

The luxury industry, where Arnault is a key player, is divided into 5 main sections and LVMH owns a majority of them. The sections are:

1. Wines and spirits

2. Perfumes and Cosmetics

3. Fashion and leather goods

4. Watches and Jewelry

5. Selective Retailing.

LVMH owns a significant number of brands in each of these categories. Here’s a run-through of the brands under the business empire.

Wines and Spirits

• Ao Yun

• Ardbeg

• Armand de Brignac (50%)

• Belvedere

• Bodega Numanthia

• Cape Mentelle

• Chandon

• Château Cheval Blanc

• Chateau d’Esclans

• Château d’Yquem

• Chateau du Galoupet

• Cloudy Bay

• Colgin

• Dom Pérignon

• Eminente

• Glenmorangie

• Hennessy

• Krug

• Mercier

• Moët & Chandon

• Newton Vineyard

• Ruinart

• Terrazas de los Andes

• Veuve Clicquot

• Volcan de mi Tierra

• Whistlepig (Minority stake)

• Woodinville

Fashion and leather goods

• Berluti

• Celine

• Christian Dior

• Emilio Pucci

• Fendi

• Givenchy

• Kenzo

• Loewe

• Loro Piana

• Louis Vuitton

• Marc Jacobs

• Moynat

• Patou

• Rimowa

• Stella McCartney

Perfumes and cosmetics

• Acqua di Parma

• Benefit Cosmetics

• Cha Ling

• Fresh

• Givenchy Parfums

• Guerlain

• Kendo Brands

• BITE Beauty

• Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

• Marc Jacobs Beauty

• KVD Vegan Beauty (formerly Kat Von D Beauty)

• OleHenriksen

• Kenzo Parfums

• Maison Francis Kurkdjian

• Make Up For Ever

• Parfums Christian Dior

• Perfumes Loewe

Watches and Jewellery

• Bulgari

• Chaumet

• Fred

• Hublot

• TAG Heuer

• Tiffany & Co.

• Zenith

Selective retailing

• DFS

• La Grande Epicerie

• La Samaritaine

• Le Bon Marché

• Sephora

• Starboard Cruise Services

What you should know

Mr Bernard Arnault was worth only $76 billion in March 2020. The pandemic was a serious boom for his LVMH company which saw his net worth balloon by $112 billion to $188 billion at the time of writing this article.