Leadway Pensure PFA, one of Nigeria’s foremost Pension Funds Administrator, has once again demonstrated that the welfare of its customers is of utmost priority, with the just-concluded Health and Wellness Seminar for retirees.

The virtual session tagged “Maintaining Good Health at Retirement” was anchored by Dr. Olumuyiwa Odugbesan from Leadway Health; a medical practitioner, who educated the retirees on the benefit of having a meal plan, exercising, mental wellness, and maintaining mental balance. He also spoke about managing and preventing sicknesses associated with advanced age.

In order to drive home the points for the participants, Dr. Odugbesan showcased mild exercises and simple medical practices that the retirees could practice at home to enhance their health.

Speaking on what prompted the health and wellness seminar, the Managing Director, Leadway Pensure PFA; Mrs. Ronke Adedeji said “Customers are Leadway Pensure PFA’s most prized stakeholders and we will continue to push out initiatives that reassure them of this value.” This sentiment was emphasized by Tade Gbadebo, Head of Benefits Processing at the organization who mentioned that “the Leadway Pensure Brand goes beyond paying pensions to retirees, we are committed to making retirement and living better for them.”

It is important to recall that the organisation recently received an award for customer care excellence and this seems to be an opportunity to reiterate the achievement.

To serve their customers better, Leadway Pensure has several easy to reach touch points like the Online Enrolment Portal, Mobile App, Interactive SMS 07018000800, Pensure Online (P-Online.leadway-pensure.com) and SureCal (Pension Calculator), all of which provide convenient and transparent access to all their pension funds under management.