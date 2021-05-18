Nigeria’s stock exchange market reached another bearish end on Tuesday’s trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.71% to close at 39,022.52
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.35 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.1%.
- The market breadth closed negative for the 2nd time this week as ABCTRANS led 16 Gainers, and 23 Losers topped by PORTPAINT at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- ABCTRANS up +10.0% to close at N0.44
- INITSPLC up +10.00% to close at N 44
- ETERNA up +9.93% to close at N7.97
- TRANSCOHOT up +9.85% to close at N3.57
- WEMABANK up +5.45% to close at N0.58
Top losers
- PORTPAINT down -9.85% to close at N2.47
- CHAMPION down -9.68% to close at N1.96
- SCOA down -9.30% to close at N1.95
- REGALINS down -8.11% to close at N0.34
- SUNUASSUR down -7.41% to close at N0.50
Outlook
- Some analysts expect the NGX ASI to make a bullish recovery before the end of the week.
- Market sentiments trend towards bears as 23 losers outweigh 16 winners.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
