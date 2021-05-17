As peer-to-peer exchanges get popular in Africa, Bitzlato (or BZ), the new peer-to-peer exchange in Africa, has dropped all escrow fees on ads creation.

With over seven cryptocurrencies listed on the futuristic platform, African users from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Central Africa, Angola, Algeria and Mozambique will now be able buy and sell cryptocurrencies from existing offers and buy or sell on their own offers for free.

Recently, Bitzlato also announced that it partnered with Lemonade.Finance to enable cross-border payments within African countries. African users can now buy and sell cryptocurrencies from one another on Bitzlato and settle payments through Lemonade.Finance.

Bitzlato has recently displayed great interest in the Africa cryptocurrency market, which is the leading continent in terms of Bitcoin trading volume.

Commenting on how BZ views Africa, Alex, Chief Marketing Officer, Bitzlato, said:

“For us, we see Africa having many young educated individuals who like exploring new technologies, which is very interesting and for that we want to provide the best solutions for them.”

Backing up Alex’s statement, it seems Bitzlato is here to stay and has the best trading conditions and features as compared to other existing peer-to-peer exchanges in the continent.

Here is what you can do on Bitzlato.

Buy and Sell cryptocurrencies at zero fee.

Create buying and selling ad offers at zero escrow fees.

Transfer cryptocurrencies within Bitzlato users for free.

Buy or Sell cryptocurrencies using the Bitzlato Telegram Bot.

Withdraw cryptocurrencies at relatively low fees.

Buy or Sell BTC, DOGE, ETH, DASH, BCH, LTC, USDT and DAI .

Is this just a tip of the iceberg? Will Bitzlato keep their world and build more solutions for the African users? We are yet to find out.

