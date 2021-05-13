Skill Central is an e-learning platform focused on empowering people through knowledge. It believes that knowledge is the key to unlocking the potential that lies deep in everyone. The vision is simple, “Upskill youths in Africa so they can achieve their dreams”.

Skill Central is an initiative of C & I Leasing PLC, a company with a long history of supporting people and businesses. It was birthed out of concern about the steady decline in the number of skilled youths in Africa, and the difficulty in accessing courses that would help upskill them.

There are various courses and interactive live webinars on Skill Central. These learning materials cut across different disciplines, including:

– Business

– Finance

– Technology

– Personal Development

– Office Productivity

The platform serves as a channel for creators and professionals who have learned invaluable skills and wish to pass them on for the advancement of humanity. It is also a platform that organizations/groups can use to organize virtual training for their staff or members.

Seasoned professionals produce the video courses, and expert instructors facilitate the webinars. They are also designed to be easily accessed and are affordable. Learn on your schedule and explore a variety of courses from anywhere. Click >> Skill Central. To sign up