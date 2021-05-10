Tech News
Best mobile operators in Nigeria judging by market share and market penetration
MTN controls the largest share of the mobile market with over 39.5% market share followed by Globacom with 27.7%, Airtel 26.3%, and 9mobile with 6.5%.
Over the years, Nigeria has become one of the largest telecoms markets in Africa with more than 192 million active telecoms users. Nigeria has four main mobile operators: MTN, 9mobile, Airtel, and Globacom. A large number of Nigerians access the internet with their mobile phones which has helped to improve the revenue gotten by these mobile operators.
Here is a review of the top mobile operators based on market share and market penetration.
Comparison of data bundles and call plans
MTN
MTN is Nigeria’s premier provider of connectivity, communication, and business collaboration solutions. It is the largest privately owned mobile operator in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has continued to be the leading mobile operator in Nigeria with over 62,843,182 customers and a 39.5% market share.
- MTN Data Plans
Mtn offers many options for data plans and they go for as low as N50 for 40MB for daily plans and as high as N450,000 for 4.5TB for yearly plans.
MTN also has various bundles for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Opera, and WhatsApp; and they go for as low as N25 for 20MB.
- MTN Voice Call Plans
MTN voice call plans vary as low as 11.26K/Second for MTN Trutalk and 36.00K/Second for MTN YAFUN YAFUN.
Globacom
Glo Mobile (by Globacom) is a multinational telecommunications company founded on 29 August 2003 by Mike Adenuga. It is the first single company to build a high-capacity submarine fibre-optic cable, popularly known as Glo-1. Glo has a market share of 27.7% with over 39 million customers.
- Glo Data Plans
Data plans here range from N50/50MB for daily plans to 100,000/ 1 TB (1 year). There are also packages for social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, Telegram, and Youtube that go for 25/100MB (1 day).
- Glo Voice Calls
Glo offers different plans for voice calls as low as 11k/sec. Some of the plans offer 7 times the value of every recharge. For example, a recharge of N100 gives you a N700 bonus where N400 is for voice calls to any network and N300 is for data.
Airtel
Airtel Networks Limited is a leading telecommunications services provider with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The telco ranks amongst the top three mobile service providers in terms of subscribers with a customer base of more than 39 million users and a 26.3% market share. The company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, home broadband, and enterprise services.
- Airtel Voice Call
Airtel voice calls range from as low as 11.00K/Second SMART PREMIER to 50K/Second SMART CONNECT (Comes only with new SIMs).
- Airtel Data Plans
Airtel offers low-cost data plans N50/40MB (1 day). Monthly plans come with a YouTube package for example N1,000/1.5GB comes with 2GB YouTube night streaming (30 days). Airtel also offers social bundles for social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, opera.
9mobile
9mobile is a Nigerian telecommunications services provider with over 6 million users and a 6.5% market share. 9mobile has taken a leading role in the market for exceptional Customer Experience, Quality of Service, and Innovation. At 9mobile, Innovation is not just a buzzword, it is about how the company brings meaning into people’s lives, relentlessly pushing the frontiers to find new ways to solve everyday challenges.
- 9mobile Voice Calls
Voice call rates go for as low as 11k/Second and as high as 40k/Second. SMS go from as low as N4 to as high as N25/SMS.
- 9mobile Data Plans
Data plans here go for N50/25MB (1 day) up to N100,000/365GB (365 days). Social media bundles are also available for as low as N50 for WeChat, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.
What users think
Users’ experiences with the different network operators vary based on geographical location and type of gadget. MTN is the best network as it has a wider coverage and is easily accessible in urban and most rural areas.
Airtel is another good network provider. Although the telco company does not have the same coverage extent as MTN, its data plans and call tariffs are very affordable.
Glo offers cheap and affordable data plans and bonuses on calls.
9mobile’s data plans are more expensive than the other network operators and the network has comparatively lower coverage than the others.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk has Asperger’s syndrome, reveals 2 other things on SNL
The billionaire admitted to Dogecoin being ‘some kind of hustle.’
The second richest man in the world appeared on a popular American late-night TV show and the world got to see him for the first time as a regular man and not the CEO Of Tesla and Space X.
In his comedy skit, he shared certain aspects of himself that he hasn’t shared before and also got to answer some frequently asked questions about himself.
We are going to pick the three highlights of the show for our readers who haven’t seen it.
Asperger’s Syndrome
Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome and he is probably the first SNL host to have that. We quickly did a bit of research on Asperger’s syndrome and discovered that it is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.
According to WebMD, people with Asperger’s syndrome are not socially driven but are also highly intelligent. They also find it very difficult to make eye contact with people.
READ: How young Elon Musk started and sold 3 businesses for $1.9bn before Tesla
Defined cryptocurrency and caused a plunge in Dogecoin
Elon Musk defined Cryptocurrency in his own terms. He appeared on a subsection of the SNL where he was quizzed on what he thinks of cryptocurrency. The billionaire replied in his own words:
“Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money but instead of being controlled by a central government. They are decentralized using blockchain technology.”
When pressed further on what Dogecoin really means by the TV host, he admitted to it being some kind of hustle. According to the Guardian, this statement led to the price of Dogecoin plunging later that day.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
I am not a normal guy
Finally, Elon Musk’s addressed his twitting habits and why he might come across as weird to some people. He explained that he posts weird things sometimes on Twitter because that’s how his brain works and most times he finds such things funny. In his words:
“Look sometimes I know I say or post strange things online but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I have offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?
READ: 6 business lessons from Elon Musk
What you should know
Elon Musk is not the first billionaire to appear on SNL. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States has appeared twice on the show.
Tech News
Clubhouse launches Android version
The android app is still in beta on playstore and it is currently available to people in the U.S.
Clubhouse, the invitation-only audio-chat social networking app is finally available on android. The android app is still in beta on playstore and it is currently available to people in the U.S. Clubhouse said it will gradually be available in other English-speaking countries and then subsequently, the rest of the world.
Users outside the US can pre-register to have access via the Clubhouse page on Google Playstore and they will be notified when the Android app is available in their area.
The app has gained wide popularity since it launched attracting high-profile investors, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. Last month, the social network raised a series C round valuing it at $4 billion.
Clubhouse started building the Android version this year as it had been the most requested product feature. Competitors like Twitter’s Spaces – a clone of Clubhouse have overtaken the audio-based app as they rolled out Android and iOS versions earlier, attracting more users.
The company noted in a post that the platform had grown faster than expected.
“This had its downsides, as the load stressed our systems—causing widespread server outages and notification failures, and surpassing the limits of our early discovery algorithms. It made us shift our focus to hiring, fixing, and company building, rather than the community meetups and product features that we normally like to focus on.”
The company said that the platform will still remain invite-only even for the android versions so it is still not open to everyone without an invitation.
“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them.
With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete,” their blog post said.
