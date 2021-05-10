Content Partners
Bank Wars: Access Bank, Standard Chartered, FCMB off to winning start
Nigerians storm Tech Experience Centre as Access Bank, FCMB, others serve up thrilling ties at Bank Wars.
Visitors to the Tech Experience Centre, Africa’s cutting-edge technology and lifestyle hub on Saturday, May 8, 2021 were treated to exciting, high-scoring matches in the opening day of Bank Wars, a FIFA 21 Gaming competition featuring leading Nigerian banks.
Sponsored by Samsung, a foremost Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Banks Wars seeks to crown the best side among the competing banks for the FIFA 21 tourney.
The first day of the event, hosted at the Tech Experience Centre, saw a number of excited spectators converge on the impressive building located at Yudala Heights, 13A Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, to witness the banks in action.
As expected, the competing teams did not disappoint, serving up goals-filled matches to the delight of attendees as hostilities in Group A got underway.
Access Bank got the ball rolling on the day with a 7-2 drubbing of First City Monument Bank (FCMB). The match, which was played at 1pm, saw Olabamaji Emmanuel Ojo, an Assistant Banking Officer dominate his opponent, Taiwo Oluwafemi of FCMB’s Brand Management Unit to claim all three points at stake. In the second game, Standard Chartered Bank pipped Zenith Bank 4-3. Representing the victorious team was Bajeh Israel, a Wealth Management Analyst, while Zenith Bank was represented by Abdulwahab Emmanuel, a Relationship Manager.
Taking to the FIFA 21 pitch in the third match in Group A, Access Bank cemented its place as one of the early favourites with an impressive 11-2 thrashing of Zenith Bank, while FCMB made up for its initial loss to Access Bank by beating Standard Chartered Bank 7-4.
From the results on the first day of the competition, Access Bank occupies the leadership position in Group A with six points, followed by FCMB and Standard Chartered Bank with three points each. Zenith Bank brings up the rear, with no point to its name after the first round of matches.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the quartet of Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank and Fidelity Bank in Group B on Saturday, May 15, 2021, which is billed as the second matchday of the competition.
In the day’s opening match, Sterling Bank will trade tackles with Union Bank by 1pm.
Also, GTB and Fidelity Bank will do battle in the second game by 1:30pm while Sterling Bank and GTB will contest the third game by 2pm. The day’s action in Group B will come to a close when Fidelity Bank and Union Bank lock horns. The match is scheduled to kick off by 2:30pm.
Bank Wars is expected to run for five Saturdays until June 5, 2021, with winners of the FIFA 21 Gaming competition expected to smile home with some mouth-watering prizes, courtesy of Samsung.
A Samsung 55-inch TV awaits the first prize winner while the runner-up will go home with a massive Samsung Refrigerator. Also, the third-best team will claim a Samsung Washing Machine. In addition, there are prizes for individual representatives of the competing teams while the best goal of the competition (to be determined by votes) will fetch the scorer a Samsung 49-inch TV.
Leadway Pensure celebrates the Nigerian Workforce on Workers’ Day
Leadway Pensure PFA provides top-notch services that assure customers of the safety of their funds and competitive returns on investment.
The economy of Nigeria rests on the shoulders of working men and women who leverage their unique skills, knowledge, interests, and passion to create value every day. Leadway Pensure believes that these dedicated men and women should be celebrated and as such, took to the airports in a surprise move to celebrate workers and especially their customers on the 1st of May 2021.
Leadway Pensure had Brand ambassadors positioned at the departure lobby, departure lounge, and arrival walkway of the local airports in Lagos and Port Harcourt and engaged traveling workers who took advantage of the public holiday to return home and reunite with their loved ones; welcoming and celebrating them with a warm smile, warm workers’ day wishes; while those registered with Leadway Pensure PFA and have downloaded the Pensure App on their mobile devices, were appreciated. The Pensure App is a one-stop-shop for customers to stay updated on their accounts and initiate major transactions.
“Showing appreciation and recognizing effort helps people feel valued and worthy. As an organization in the business of helping people get more out of life, we are committed to doing things that constructively affect the lives of our customers at the moment and in the future,” said Ronke Adedeji, Managing Director/CEO of Leadway Pensure.
Certainly, every worker deserves commendation for their hard work and the value they bring, and it’s noteworthy that Leadway Pensure continues to take up this initiative.
Leadway Pensure PFA provides top-notch services that assure customers of the safety of their funds and competitive returns on investment. It is important to recall that the brand recently emerged as the most admired finance and pension brand at the recently held Africa Brand Awards, carting away the best customer care award at the ceremony.
Leadway Pensure PFA can be reached reach via several touchpoints namely, Online Enrolment Portal, Mobile App, Interactive SMS 07018000800, Pensure Online (P-Online.leadway-pensure.com), SureCal (Pensure Calculator) and these are platforms that provide convenient and transparent access to your pension funds under management.
Branch announces free unlimited money transfers and Nigeria’s leading investment returns at 20%
Branch has provided over 3 million loans to Nigerians and is now expanding to offer 20% investments and free money transfers.
Africa’s leading finance app invites Nigerians to compare and save
With over 23 million downloads, Branch is one of the most popular lending apps in the world. The app now offers 2 new noteworthy services:
- Unlimited free money transfer (unmatched amongst today’s finance apps)
- 20% per annum investment returns (amongst Nigeria’s highest)
These new offerings complement instant loans up to N500,000, free bill pay, airtime top-ups, and other existing services found within the app. Taken together, customers can now enjoy a single app to manage their money with unmatched value.
“Finding the best deal when it comes to your money can be overwhelming. We have made it simple. Compare our 20% returns and free money transfers to see how Branch is better than your bank” says Dayo Ademola, Managing Director of Branch Nigeria.
A better deal — what’s the catch?
No catch.
Branch’s unlimited free transfers to recipient bank accounts have no hidden fees or restrictions. Most financial apps today charge a transfer fee or cap the number of free transfers.
Unlike other investment platforms where the money is locked for a fixed period, our customers can withdraw their investments after a 24-hour period. Branch’s 20% per annum return is paid weekly. Investments through the Branch app are channeled into low risk financial instruments with capital preservation as the ultimate goal. Branch also forfeits its commissions to customers in order to provide returns that are amongst Nigeria’s highest.
To further encourage new customer trials, Branch is offering a limited time additional incentive: for each deposit of N300 or more using the wallet, customers receive a N50 bonus – up to N6,000 in bonuses per year.
There are so many apps. Why trust Branch?
Branch is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Finance Company and authorised to provide services such as credit and fund management. Over 23 million people have installed Branch’s app with a 4.4 star rating by over 300,000 reviews on Google Play. Branch is backed by some of the world’s biggest investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (early backers of Facebook & Twitter) and Visa. Since 2018, Branch has provided over 3 million loans to Nigerians and is now expanding to offer 20% investments and free money transfers.
About Branch
With over 23 million downloads, Branch is a leading finance app that provides Nigerians access to instant loans, free money transfers, bill payment, and an investment platform that offers a 20% interest rate per annum, all in one place. In addition to Nigeria, Branch International has offices in Kenya, India, and Silicon Valley. Founded in 2015, its mission is to provide world-class financial services to the mobile generation.
The Branch app is available on Android devices and can be downloaded on the Google Play Store. Learn more at Branch.com.ng.
