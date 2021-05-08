Bullish dominance in the NGX Banking Index

The NGX Banking Index made a bullish recovery at the end of yesterday’s trading session with an increase of +1.11%, pushing the index points to 354.25. There were 5 profits opposing 5 losses, but the magnitude of the gainers pushed the Banking Index into the green.

Union Bank led the gainers with a profit of +0.45, pushing its price upwards from N4.95 to N5.40.

Zenith Bank came second amongst the gainers with a profit of +1.14%, posting N22.20 from the previous day’s close of N21.95.

Guaranty Trust Bank also closed in profits with an increase of +0.86%, leaving its price at N29.40 from its previous price of N29.00. Sterling Bank was also part of the gainers with a profit of +0.63% putting its price at N1.60 from its previous close of N1.58.

Access Bank made profits of 0.62%, pushing its prices to N8.15 from N8.10.

Wema Bank was the biggest loser at the end of yesterday’s trading session as it made losses of -4.92%, leaving its price at N0.58 from N0.61.

Jaiz Bank also made losses of -3.23%, pushing its closing price to N0.63 from N0.62 obtained the previous day.

Ecobank joined the losers, posting a loss of -1.89% which put its price at N5.20 from its previous price of N5.30.

Fidelity Bank followed with a loss of -0.90%, putting its price at N2.24 from N2.22. UBA also posted a loss of -0.69%, pushing its price from N7.25 to N7.20.

Outlook