Bullish dominance in the NGX Banking Index
The NGX Banking Index made a bullish recovery at the end of yesterday’s trading session with an increase of +1.11%, pushing the index points to 354.25.
There were 5 profits opposing 5 losses, but the magnitude of the gainers pushed the Banking Index into the green.
Union Bank led the gainers with a profit of +0.45, pushing its price upwards from N4.95 to N5.40.
Zenith Bank came second amongst the gainers with a profit of +1.14%, posting N22.20 from the previous day’s close of N21.95.
Guaranty Trust Bank also closed in profits with an increase of +0.86%, leaving its price at N29.40 from its previous price of N29.00. Sterling Bank was also part of the gainers with a profit of +0.63% putting its price at N1.60 from its previous close of N1.58.
Access Bank made profits of 0.62%, pushing its prices to N8.15 from N8.10.
Wema Bank was the biggest loser at the end of yesterday’s trading session as it made losses of -4.92%, leaving its price at N0.58 from N0.61.
Jaiz Bank also made losses of -3.23%, pushing its closing price to N0.63 from N0.62 obtained the previous day.
Ecobank joined the losers, posting a loss of -1.89% which put its price at N5.20 from its previous price of N5.30.
Fidelity Bank followed with a loss of -0.90%, putting its price at N2.24 from N2.22. UBA also posted a loss of -0.69%, pushing its price from N7.25 to N7.20.
Outlook
- Market sentiment tends bullish as the magnitude of gainers outweighed the losers despite the 5 gainers and 5 losers held at the end of the trading session.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying amid growing uncertainties.
Union Bank, LINKASSURE push NGX ASI into recovery
The market breadth closed positive with the bulls as LINKASSURE led 25 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by NEM.
Nigerian stock exchange market made a bullish recovery on the last day of the week's trading session. This surge was bolstered by gains made by UBN and LINKASSURE amongst others. The All-Share Index increased by +0.21% to close at 39,198.75 from 39,114.73.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.48 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.66%.
- The market breadth closed positive with the bulls as LINKASSURE led 25 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by NEM, showing a hint of consolation.
Top gainers
- LINKASSURE up +9.25% to close at N0.69
- JOHNHOLT up +9.26% to close at N59
- UBN up +9.09% to close at N5.40
- ROYALEX up +8.33% to close at N0.65
- CHIPLC up +8.33% to close at N0.39
Top losers
- NEM down -9.50% to close at N1.81
- COURTVILLE down -9.09% to close at N0.20
- SUNUASSUR down -8.47% to close at N0.54
- INITSPLC down -6.98% to close at N0.40
- ETERNA down -6.89% to close at N5.81
Outlook
The market recovered from a week-long loss as it posts profit at the end of the trading session.
- Market sentiments tend toward bullish momentum as the NGX ASI closes with 25 Gainers and 16 losers.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
SEC plans to monitor foreign stock brokers in Nigeria
SEC is proposing tighter and stricter regulatory oversight and requirements for foreign stockbrokers in the country.
In an attempt to reduce the demand for foreign stocks in Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is proposing tighter and stricter regulatory oversight and requirements for foreign stockbrokers in the country.
In an interview monitored by Nairametrics, the executive commissioner for operations of the SEC, Dayo Obisan revealed the commission was planning to actively monitor the local facilitators of foreign stocks.
“At least 400,000 Nigerians have invested in foreign stocks through brokers in the past 18 months,” Obisan said, with Nigerians actively trading or holding foreign equities now exceeding those investing in the local market and about 70% of these participants being less than 40 years of age.
This is despite the Nigerian Stock Exchange being dubbed the best performing last year after it gained 50% YTD. Stocks are however down 5% YTD.
In contrast, the S&P 500 Index is currently trading 14.50% YTD, creating a new all-time high.
Also, the value of transactions is down YTD as demand shifts from the Nigerian stock exchange market to the Cryptocurrency and foreign stock market.
“There is an increasing interest among the younger population and this is of concern to the commission primarily because it creates an avenue for exploitation,” Obisan said.
The SEC intends to license firms offering foreign stocks under a “digital sub-broker” regulation, which Obisan says should provide a form of clarity to their activities.
He also stated the requirement will ensure “regulatory responsibilities in on-boarding clients, custody of assets, and compliance with reporting requirements are met”.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.
- Ardova Plc confirms appointment of Oladeinde Nelson-Cole as secretary.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc set to hold 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 16.
- FCMB Group Plc appoints Muibat Ijaiya as Director.
- Afromedia Plc reports a loss after tax of N27.3 million in Q1 2021.