Obi Ezeude: The magnate behind Beloxxi Industries Ltd
At 53, and having successfully built one of the most technologically advanced biscuits plants owned by an indigenous investor in Nigeria, Ezeude has no plans to slow down.
Beloxxi cream crackers is arguably one of the most popular snacks common to children and adults in Nigeria and has even expanded to other countries in Sub-saharan Africa.
If you have flown with Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Ethiopian, Kenyan or even South African Airways in the last four year, then you should know that the Beloxxi cream crackers is one of the snacks served onboard.
From a small importation and trading company, Beloxxi has grown to become a large biscuit manufacturer under the watch of its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Obi Ezeude. With the company launching new brands of its signature crackers biscuit one after another, Beloxxi is taken one more step into the spotlight with every move.
For this week’s founders profile, we have Obi Ezeude, Beloxxi’s dauntless founder and CEO.
Obi Mark Ezeude was born on the 7th of July 1967 in his native town in Anambra state, to parents who hailed from Ubuluenu Uke, in Idemili North local government area.
He started his schooling in Anambra state, before travelling to the United States of America where he bagged a degree in Banking and Finance, years later.
He returned to Nigeria in his 20s, at a time when many people were looking for funds to travel out of the country due to the presence of a military administration in power, and the attendant difficulties for individuals. It was a time many preferred to run away, but not Ezeude. He preferred to come back and build his country’s economy.
He decided to set up a business. What he could see around showed him that many people were going into the importation and trading business, and he wanted to do the same too. However, he was faced with a major constraint – capital.
“My reason for starting with biscuits was because I hadn’t much money and needed a business my little capital could afford,” Ezeude said.
He incorporated Beloxxi & Company Limited (BCL) as an importer and distributor of Hwa Tai and Luxury Cracker biscuit brands from Malaysia and Dean’s shortbread from Scotland.
It was a smooth ride for the company for the next nine years, until 2003 when the General Olusegun Obasanjo-led government of Nigeria, banned the importation of biscuits in order to trigger and encourage local production.
Like any similar policy would, this sparked some reactions across the value chain, particularly among the group of persons who had made lots of money importing and trading the same item. Ezeude, however, had a different sentiment towards it, probably because he had always nursed the ambition to venture into manufacturing.
While others were trying to lobby the government into changing its decision, Ezeude immediately set about convincing his Malaysian partners to set up a manufacturing company in Nigeria with him as their partner, but his suggestions hit the rocks. For some reason, they simply did not buy the idea of manufacturing in Nigeria.
Undeterred, he tried to secure a loan from two Nigerian banks, but he would later recount that they were more concerned about collateral and when he could not present sufficient collateral, they denied him the loan. Apparently, not many people saw enough potential in biscuit manufacturing to warrant an investment.
Ezeude went ahead to approach the US Export and Import Bank (US Exim) for a loan. It was a long and tedious process, and he did not even have all the requirements.
“I had series of meetings with their management and even when I did not have all that they requested, the management and officials were more interested in my ideas and how it would work whereas my Nigerian bankers were only interested in collateral,” he recalled.
After all negotiations and discussions, a $2.2 million dollar loan facility was approved in December 2003 for Ezeude to build a fully integrated and automated biscuits manufacturing company. He did not build one immediately but started with a disused factory block in Ikeja, Lagos State capital, and a single production line. This factory fully became operational in 2006
A good problem solves other problems
A few years later, Ezeude had in his hands what most entrepreneurs would call a good problem.
“We faced the challenge of meeting market expectation in product volume, and had to do something about it,” he said in an interview.
This problem gave birth to an expansion of the company into Agbara, Ogun state, creating thousands of jobs for Nigerians. The first phase of the Agbara project with three production lines was commissioned in September 2010 by President Goodluck Jonathan.
Soon after followed another expansion, as Ezeude added three more production lines to the earlier three to meet up with the ever-increasing demand. This is certainly not a problem that many entrepreneurs can boast of having – more demand than supply, but it is a sure result of rolling out a quality product at a competitive price.
The second phase expansion was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in February 2018, and structurally increased Beloxxi’s production capacity in six lines to 40,000 metric tonnes of biscuits.
Right on the heels of the second phase expansion came the ground-breaking ceremony for a third phase expansion, to add another three production lines, increase the company’s staff strength from 2500 to 6000 and its production capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 metric tonnes of cream crackers per annum.
From Ezeude’s speech, one could easily see his strong faith in the Nigerian economy, and what he hoped to achieve with the expansion.
But where did the expansion monies come from?
For a business that started with a $2.2 million loan from US Exim, it is normal to wonder where the company had the funds to keep expanding.
In August 2016, the company divested minority shareholding to German prime investment bank, the KFW-DEG, at an estimated value of $85m. This purchase by the German Investment Bank, and the 8Miles of London, a private equity firm focused on investments in Africa, provided the funds for the third expansion to nine production lines, as well as the establishment of an allied packaging factory in Oregun.
Ezeude did not disappoint the investors in his method of allocating and expending the funds; and when the president of the bank, Mr Bruno Wenn visited the Agbara factor in October 2017, he could not hide his satisfaction at what had been achieved.
Wenn noted on his visit that investing with Beloxxi was worth the while. After taking a tour round the factory and asking every question possible, he gave assurances that with the way Beloxxi was going, it would not be a bad idea for the management of the KFW-DEG to consider investing more fund in the company.
Awards
In recognition of Ezeude’s contribution to the national economy, he received The Sun Manufacturer of the Year award in 2017.
In March 2020, Obi Ezeude won the 2020 Ernst and Young (EY) Global Entrepreneur Award for West Africa, in the Emerging Entrepreneur category, beating three others to clinch the award. While receiving the award, Ezeude described Beloxxi as his “modest contribution to the national development of Nigeria.”
In June 2020 he received Fate foundation award of the year 2020.
At 53, and having successfully built one of the most technologically advanced biscuits plants owned by an indigenous investor in Nigeria, Ezeude has no plans to slow down. Posts on his social media handles show that the founder is still very much involved in running the company he has nursed since he was 27.
We expect him to grow bigger, as he sure has plans to, especially because of the larger picture of what his successful expansion signifies for the Nigerian economy in terms of job creation and socio-economic development.
Maya Horgan Famodu is giving African portfolio companies access to global funding through Ingressive
Ingressive Capital has seeded some of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses including Paystack, which sold for over $200 million to Stripe.
The Nigerian tech sector has often found creative solutions to support a population that is financially excluded by helping them gain access to mobile technology.
While there are challenges confronting startups in the Nigerian ecosystem, there remains an abundance of opportunities and increased venture capital inflow as more investors support the growing startups through funding.
One of such investors is Maya Horgan Famodu, the Managing Director of Ingressive Capital, a $10 million venture capital firm targeting early-stage startups across Sub-Saharan Africa’s key tech markets.
Half-Nigerian and half-American, Maya grew up in Minnesota. She completed her undergrad at Pomona Colleg and went on to Cornell University’s Prelaw Program. After that, she worked in private equity research at J.P. Morgan.
In 2014, she moved to Lagos and attempted to launch her first fund because she wanted to raise a $50M VC fund but with barely a year of work experience, investors swiftly declined. She forged a different path into deal-making by first launching Ingressive Advisory, providing “market entry services and tech research for corporates and investors.”
Since its launch, Ingressive Advisory has recruited top global investors and tech companies to expand into or invest in Nigeria, further developing the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Ingressive Advisory eventually expanded its services to providing one- to two-year subscriptions for outsourced services in Africa, for its billion-dollar+ tech company clients. Nigeria became one of its clients’ highest-growth markets.
Maya later co-founded (with her Ingressive colleague, Sean Burrowes) Ingressive for Good, a nonprofit providing scholarships, technical training and talent placement for African youths.
According to Maya, she is building a pipeline from the time a student thinks ‘I want to be in tech’ all the way to the time they IPO. Ingressive’s family of businesses grow and sustain the African ecosystem from the beginning till the end of a techie’s journey.
Ingressive Capital has seeded some of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses including Paystack, which sold for over $200 million to Stripe. Some companies in their portfolio include Bamboo, evolve credit, mono, 54gene, Onepipe, Tizeti etc.
Segun Agbaje: GTBank CEO gets ready to take a bow
Banking was my calling…I knew from early on that this was the kind of thing I wanted to do.
Among the executives of Nigeria’s tier one banks, the calm-spoken Chief Executive of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje has earned a reputation as a truly accomplished and highly respected professional in West Africa, not just in banking but in the financial services industry.
For one, his signature smile is hardly missing from any of his images, and even though he mostly stays away from the news, the bank’s financial statement year on year continues to show that it’s just work and perhaps, more work, that keeps him away from the public radar. As the top banking executive prepares to take a bow from the bank where he has spent the last three decades, let us take a look at his 57-year journey.
Olusegun was born to Chief Julius Kosebinu Agbaje, a banker, and Mrs Margaret Olabisi Agbaje, a teacher, in 1964 in Lagos State, Nigeria. After his primary education, he attended St Gregory’s College, Obalende, Lagos State for a while and travelled to England where he finished his secondary education at St Augustine Academy, Kent. The next stop was the University of San Francisco, California, where he earned Bachelor of Accounting and Master of Business Administration degrees.
READ: GTBank Plc records 1.80% increase in 2020 9M interest income
Agbaje recalls in several interviews that he always wanted to be a banker like his father, but for some reason, decided to take the accounting route.
“Banking was my calling. My father worked for the Bank of British West Africa back in the 1950s. He thrived in the environment. I knew from early on that this was the kind of thing I wanted to do,” Agbaje told Euromoney.
After school, he started his accounting career as an auditor with Ernst & Young LLP in San Francisco in 1988. He soon tired of accounting and was ready to take the full dive into banking, in his father’s footsteps, so he returned home to Nigeria in 1991 and joined the startup Guaranty Trust Bank, less than a year after it was founded.
It is with this new generation bank that Agbaje spent his three decades as a banking executive, and is now set to retire in a couple of months. He rose through the ranks attaining the Executive Director rank in January 2000, and Deputy Managing Director in August 2002. When GT Bank founder, Tayo Aderinokun took a medical leave in the terminal stages of lung cancer, Agbaje was appointed Acting Managing Director in April 2011 and was confirmed into the position when Aderinokun died two months later.
A look at the GTBank’s score sheet under Segun Agbaje
He played a major role in putting together Guaranty Trust Bank’s landmark US$350million Eurobond offering in 2006 and later in the same year, the listing of its US$750 million Global Depository Receipts (GDR) in an unprecedented concurrent global offering in the domestic and international capital markets – which made Guaranty Trust Bank the first Nigerian company and first African bank to be listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Shortly after becoming CEO, he led the bank to launch the first Sub-Saharan Africa financial sector benchmark Eurobond when the Bank launched its US$500million Eurobond without a sovereign guarantee or credit enhancement from any international financial institution.
Agbaje no doubt possesses a deep sense of loyalty and is driven by values of hard work, integrity, and discipline. He is probably one of few banking executives who stayed with one bank for thirty years, attaining the peak of his career there. This is not because of a lack of better options, but because of Agbaje’s commitment to the bank he had seen and groomed from its infancy days.
Segun Agbaje helped in developing the Interbank Derivatives market amongst dealers in the Nigerian banking industry and introduced the Balance Sheet Management Efficiency System.
His deep understanding of the Nigerian business environment has seen him initiate and execute large, innovative and complex transactions in financial advisory, structured and project finance, balance sheet restructuring and debt and equity capital raising in different sectors like Oil and Gas, Energy, Telecommunications, Financial Services and Manufacturing industries.
According to Agbaje’s recount, the several responsibilities he handled in the bank over the years exposed him to the international ﬁnancial markets and the people who worked in them – merchant banks, investment bankers, lawyers, and investors. It also gave him a deeper understanding of what people wanted from a first-class bank.
Under his leadership, GT Bank Plc won several awards including Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney; African Bank of the Year by African Banker Award; Best Bank in Nigeria by World Finance UK; Most Innovative Bank by EMEA Finance; Best Banking Group by World Business Leader Magazine and Best Bank in Nigeria award by the Banker Awards; Best Mobile Banking and Mobile Money awards, Best Digital Bank awards and, Digital Wallet of the Year award.
Ahead of the disruption in the banking sector, Agbaje gave GT Bank a headstart when he launched the Habari mobile platform in November 2018 for customers to carry out a wide range of services including “pay for tickets, book holidays, stream music, buy online, watch videos, and then, because we are a bank, we can provide the payment engine.” He predicted even then that any bank that does not transform itself into a trusted single, integrated platform will get smaller and smaller as the fintechs and telcos grow larger and take over.
Agbaje won for himself the African Banker of the Year award in 2012. He serves on the boards of other business concerns including Guaranty Trust Bank in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana and the United Kingdom. Agbaje has other commitments as well, but none of them run parallel to that of GT Bank. He is a member of the board of directors and audit committee of PepsiCo, a position he resumed on 15 July 2020. He is also a member of the Mastercard Advisory Board, Middle East and Africa.
What Segun Agbaje will be doing after retiring from GT Bank
As early as 2019, the Harvard Business School alumnus had already started making plans for what he might venture into after he retires from banking. There is an interest, he says, in mentoring young people with small businesses and helping them to think about organisational structure and governance.
“Maybe I will get another platform to do something in the private sector. It could be in a completely diﬀerent sector to banking. My ﬁrst choice would be an Africa-focused organisation. A second option would be something, if not solely focused on Africa, with an emerging market emphasis.”
