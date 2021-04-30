Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 29th of April 2021, 62 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,055 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,055 cases have been confirmed, 155,041 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.91 million tests have been carried out as of 26th April 27th, 2021 compared to 1.87 million tests a day earlier.
According to the NCDC, the 62 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (38), Kaduna (6), Ondo (6), Ogun (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Abuja (2), RIvers (2), Edo (1), Kano (1), and Oyo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,431, followed by Abuja (19,778), Plateau (9,057), Kaduna (9,054), Rivers (7,109), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,902), Ogun (4,667), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Business News
Digital Switch Over launches in Lagos, to beam 60 choice channels to households
The FG launched the second phase of the Digital Switch Over in Lagos on Thursday.
The FG launched the second phase of the Digital Switch Over in Lagos on Thursday. The Minister of Information stated that the DSO project would be beaming 60 choice channels to television households with over 1 million Set-Top-Boxes ready.
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed disclosed this at the launch of the DSO project phase in Lagos State.
What Lai Mohammed said about the Digital Switch Over launch in Lagos
- The DSO provides us with a great platform to key into the Lagos Smart City Project, which seeks to use technology to enhance service delivery in all spheres of life.
- The DSO television platform, branded as FreeTV, offers its viewers about 60 digital channels, including sports, music, movies,
and news.
- In addition, a large number of the 1 million jobs to be created by the DSO project in the next three years will come from Lagos. Since FreeTV helps to provide Value Added Services, the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State will be supported in the collection of Television & Radio Licenses from residents.
- We have over 1 million Set-Top-Boxes ready. The good news is that the Set-Top-Boxes are locally manufactured, hence more boxes are getting set to be released by the factories located across the country.
The Minister added that FreeTV will be propelled largely by advertising revenue and that the FG is optimistic by December 7th, 2022, it will complete the switch-off of analogue broadcasting on the terrestrial television platform in Nigeria.
In case you missed it
Last week, the Federal Government disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switch over, except in rare situations.
“With some rare exceptions, any TV can be converted. So to watch TV after the digital switch over, you need to attach a Set-Top-Box to your existing television or alternatively you can still watch TV if you have a built-in TV digital tuner. Note that while purchasing a Set-Top- Box, make sure it is certified and supports the DVB- T2 standard. DVB-T2 is the next development of the Digital Video Broadcasting Terrestrial standards,” the NBC statement said.
Business News
Passports: Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue passports to Nigerians
The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to resume issuing passports to Nigerians who are eligible within 72 hours.
The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to resume issuing passports to Nigerians who are eligible within 72 hours.
The House disclosed this at its Plenary session on Thursday following a motion by Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo on Wednesday, as the House complained that Nigerians who have paid for passports are yet to be issued a booklet.
What Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo said
“I am aware of the persistent scarcity of the passport booklets at most Nigeria Immigration Service offices and some of the nation’s foreign embassies.
I am concerned that most Nigerians who have applied for passports and fulfilled all the requirements are constrained to wait endlessly for the booklet, which ordinarily takes less than 48 hours to be issued.
This situation is causing untold hardship on Nigerians with an urgent need to travel out of the country,” he said.
Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, ordered the Committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance as the House of Reps ordered the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to review its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc and IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd in a bid to ensure Nigerians get their passports in 24 hours after applying.
What you should know
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed last week that all backlogs of undelivered passport requests would be fixed before May 31st, and announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
