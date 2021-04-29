Markets
Nigerian stock market profits N36 billion today
The market breadth closed positive in the green as JBERGER led 24 Gainers, and 19 Losers topped by CWG.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market recovered from Wednesday’s loss posting a massive profit of N36 billion at the end of today’s trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +1.75% to close at 38,461.20.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.66 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.01%.
The market breadth closed positive in the green as JBERGER led 24 Gainers, and 19 Losers were topped by CWG at the end of today's session showing a consolidation.
Top gainers
- JBERGER up +10.0% to close at N20.90
- FIDSON up +10.00% to close at N 28
- EKOCORP up +9.26% to close at N5.90
- CHIPLC up +9.09% to close at N0.36
- ROYALEX up +8.89% to close at N0.49
Top losers
- CWG down -9.84% to close at N2.29
- MBENEFIT down -7.50% to close at N0.37
- FBNH down -6.76% to close at N6.90
- WAPIC down -3.85% to close at N0.50
- HONYFLOUR down -3.76% to close at N1.28
Outlook
The stock market saw a recovery as predicted by analysts. The NSE ASI is expected to maintain the bullish momentum until the end of the week, analysts predict.
- Market sentiments trend towards bulls as 19 losers did not outweigh 25 winners.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Sterling Bank escapes the bear’s claws as the NSE Banking Index plunges
The NSE Banking Index saw a decline at the end of the trading session today as it grappled with the third loss of the week.
The NSE Banking Index saw a decline at the end of the trading session today as it grappled with the third loss of the week. There was a drop of 5.17 index points amounting to a loss of -1.45% and settling the index points at 351.51. The market saw 3 gains opposing 1 stalemate and 6 losses.
Sterling bank saw a surge of +5.88% placing it on the top spot for the gainers on the NSE Banking Index which settled its price at N1.62 from its previous day’s close of N1.53. Technical analysis shows that a strong upward trend was maintained.
Jaiz Bank also posted profits of +1.64% pushing the price upwards to N0.61 from N0.60.
Zenith Bank saw stocks increase by +0.23% pushing the price upwards from N22.10 to N22.15. Technical analysis revealed that the price showed high volatility but was able to maintain bullish momentum and close in profit.
Guarantee Trust Bank topped the losers posting a loss of -3.06% dropping its price from N31.00 to N30.05. Technical analysis showed that the bears dominated the trading session with a slight recovery seen at the closing but the recovery was not substantial enough to push past certain selling pressure, hence, it closed in the red.
Access Bank saw a dip of -2.04% amounting to a loss of N0.15 settling the price at N7.25.
Wema bank also saw a decrease of -1.67% dropping its price from N0.60 to N0.59. Fidelity Bank also got clawed by the bears with a loss of 1.31% dropping the price from N2.29 to N2.26.
UBA was not saved from the bear’s claws with a loss of N0.05 amounting to a 0.68% decrease and settling the price at N7.35.
Ecobank saw a decrease of -1.87% from N5.35 down to N5.25.
Union Bank saw a stalemate for the third day in a row maintaining the price at N4.90 after its 2% loss on the 24th of April.
Outlook.
- Market sentiment trends bearish as 6 losses were opposed by 3 gains and 1 stalemate.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
Business News
US stock futures rally amid Joe Biden tax reform
The stock market fell on Wednesday as investors awaited Apple’s earnings and news on Biden’s tax hike.
Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures, and Nasdaq futures all rose, with prominent earning movers including Apple portfolio, Facebook (FB), ServiceNow (NOW), and Qualcomm (QCOM). In a primetime speech to Congress, President Joe Biden advertised his tax hike reforms and latest budget plans.
The stock market fell on Wednesday as investors awaited Apple’s earnings and news on Biden’s tax hike. Investors have digested the recent Fed meeting announcement and remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as overnight results from Microsoft portfolio, Alphabet parent Alphabet (GOOGL), and a slew of other companies. Google’s stock rose to a record level, while Microsoft’s stock fell slightly.
READ: US President, Joe Biden gains access to Trump-Putin 4-year call record
President Joe Biden outlined a $1.8 trillion social-support package in his first speech to Congress. The bundle of tax credits and domestic priorities, which include child care, paid maternity leave, and tuition-free community college, will be partially financed by higher taxes on the rich. President Biden is unconcerned about the financial market’s reaction. Biden plans to remind Congress in extracts from his speech that “Wall Street didn’t create this country; middle America did.”
READ: Biden tax opportunity for Nigeria
Biden advocates for the highest income tax rate from 37% to 39.6 %. To help pay for his third major stimulus package, he suggested almost doubling the top capital gains tax rate from 20% to 39.6%. The top rate, after the ObamaCare surcharge, will be 43.4 %. The federal-and-state cap gains rate will exceed 50% in several states, including California and New York. Only those with more than $1 million a year will be subject to the higher capital gains tax limit.
READ: A Joe Biden presidency and its impact on Nigeria’s oil
Another question is whether the huge fiscal stimulus, combined with an all-out Federal Reserve, would trigger inflation, despite the fact that the US economy is still recovering from a pandemic. This, along with the tax hikes proposed by Biden, could be a one-two punch for the stock market.
The dollar remained at low levels after the Federal Reserve said that it is not willing to reduce policy support. The Fed stated that asset sales will continue and that inflationary pressures are likely to be “transitory.”
- FCMB Plc profit decline by 24% to N3.57billion in Q1 2021.
- Union Bank posts profit after tax of N6.21 billion in Q1 2021.
- Access Bank profit grows by 28% to N52.5 billion in Q1 2021.
- Tripple Gee & Company Plc reports a loss of N19.8 million in Q1 2021.
- Fidson Healthcare Plc grows profit by 281.4% to N579.6 million in Q1 2021.