The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.

The movement of the public holiday to Monday is because the actual day for workers’ day which is May 1, is on a Saturday which is on a weekend.

According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.

He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

The statement also pointed out that the minister called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.

According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The Minister said, “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.’’

Aregbesola, however, wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful celebration.

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR. PRESS RELEASE. FG DECLARES MONDAY, MAY 3, 2021 PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO MARK 2021 WORKERS DAY CELEBRATION The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, public holiday to mark this year's International Workers Day Celebration. pic.twitter.com/ao2lyhMzo4 — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) April 29, 2021