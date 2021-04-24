Business
Healthcare investments in Africa rises by $1.3bn in 5 years
Healthcare in Africa faces a myriad of challenges from poor infrastructure to lack of funds but technology is transforming healthcare delivery in Africa.
Despite the monumental gains being recorded, Africa’s burden of disease is disproportionate to its population size. In addition to communicable diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, the continent is dealing with an increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardio-respiratory disease.
The result is a double disease burden placed on a region where public resources are limited and health systems are already weak and overburdened. Additionally, Africa’s shifting demographics pose another significant health challenge.
It is imperative that Africa’s rapidly expanding youthful population, which is predicted to be the largest workforce in the world by 2040, has access to good quality healthcare to capture the benefits of this demographic dividend.
Rather than deterring private investment in Africa, these challenges present numerous commercial opportunities for potential investors. The private sector is playing an increasingly important role in financing healthcare in Africa.
According to a report by AVCA, the healthcare sector in sub-Saharan Africa has shown considerable growth in the last twenty years.
Between 2015-2020, 97 private equity (PE) and venture capitalist (VC) investments worth US$1.3bn occurred in healthcare in Africa.
In 2020, healthcare technology investments represented 45% of the total number of investments within Africa’s healthcare sector.
The top 5 countries by share of volume of PE & VC fund investments in healthcare in Africa, between 2015-2020 are Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, and Ghana. Deals in the healthcare sector represented 8% of the total deal volume in 2019 and 2020 respectively, showing the continued investor commitment to bridge the healthcare gap on the continent.
The share of the total reported value of healthcare deals in Africa in 2020 increased to 16% of the total reported deal value, from only 3% in 2019. Between 2015 and 2020, the total value of final closed PE & VC funds in Africa was US$18.1bn. Of this, 50% originated from funds that included healthcare as a targeted sector in their investment mandate.
Private sector healthcare providers currently deliver nearly 50% of all healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa and nearly 60% of healthcare financing on the continent comes from private sources.
Speaking to Ugo Iwuchukwu, Brands and communication manager at Helium Health on why healthcare investment is increasing in Africa, he said:
“The situation with the new investments into African healthcare is a melting pot of a couple of things. First, it was an inevitability. Healthcare is a business that affects everyone and in terms of technology development, it’s decades behind contemporary industries like finance or even telecommunications. Think about how you can do virtually any transaction online but you could barely get any healthcare activity done virtually. So, this meant that it had always been a place that could create value accretion to all the stakeholders.
Second, the pandemic unwittingly put a magnifying glass on the state of global healthcare and it showed what people like Helium have been saying which is that there is a lot of work to be done to build not just Nigeria but even the global healthcare industry. So that’s giving more momentum to what was already beginning to simmer before the pandemic.”
Bottom line
Digital technology is featuring more prominently in Africa’s healthcare sector as more investors are coming on board and technology is increasingly being deployed to address various healthcare challenges across the continent.
Although investment in the healthtech sector is still in the nascent stage compared to other sectors like the fintech sector, the race has clearly begun and it is only a matter of time before we see the kind of success achieved in the fintech sector being replicated in healthcare across Africa.
Why President Buhari overruled DPR and restored 4 oil blocks to NNPC/Addax
The decision to return the operating license on the 4 oil blocks was taken by the President to avoid any major face-off with the Chinese government.
It’s no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, overruled the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and approved the restoration of permits on Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Addax Petroleum Exploration Limited.
The NNPC had been in a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of SINOPEC, the national oil company of the People’s Republic of China, on these oil blocks.
According to a report from Thisday, the decision to return the operating license on the 4 oil blocks was taken by the President to avoid any major face-off with the Chinese government which is assisting the Federal Government with huge loans for its various infrastructural projects across the country.
The revocation done without due process and consultation with NNPC
The report states that the matter was escalated to President Buhari after an analysis of the diplomatic implications, as well as the image problems that the revocation would have caused, which would make investors see the Nigerian business environment as being operated at the whims and caprices of certain individuals, rather than adherence to rules.
Also, the report said that the NNPC, which Addax was directly partnering in the PSC, was ignorant of the processes leading to the cancellation, adding that the President also considered the legal implications if the matter eventually ended in court.
According to Thisday, the source said, “The revocation was not even done with any consultation with the direct party, the NNPC. That was a big blunder which they should have known because if those guys go to court, they would win because, in reality, they do not have any contract with the DPR, but with the NNPC.
Ordinarily, it is the NNPC that should have communicated to Addax, as the contractor, to say we are terminating this contract, and there are steps to it.
So, it would have become an embarrassment to Nigeria even both in diplomatic terms, because China will feel slighted that we can’t even follow our own rules and considering the number of projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project they are assisting us with, they would have just messed things up.’’
It stated that if due process was followed NNPC should have communicated the decision to Addax on the prompting of the DPR, the regulator, a step that wasn’t taken.
The source also stated, “It would have been embarrassing if the Chinese withdrew from all the projects in retaliation because once they find you can’t even obey your own laws, they too can renege on some of the partnerships they have with us.”
An insider at Aso Rock said the Federal Government’s decision to restore the assets back to NNPC was based on the fact that the state oil giant had a PSC agreement with Addax and the revocation was done without consulting them.
This made Addax to write to DPR and NNPC threatening to utilise all government, diplomatic and legal means to seek redress, describing the exercise as an attempt to expropriate its interests in Nigeria.
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that the Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued yesterday, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has restored the 4 OMLs to NNPC in line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and to enable a stable business climate for investment.
The OMLs were revoked by DPR and were in the process of being awarded to Kaztech/Slavic Consortium, owned by Emeka Offor and chaired by Oye Hassan-Odukale respectively before the president’s intervention.
Imo State Governor’s house attacked, cars burnt
The country home of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma was attacked by suspected hoodlums.
The country home of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has been attacked by suspected hoodlums.
According to the news report by Vanguard Newspaper, the attackers threw petrol bombs into the compound sparking a fire incident which led to the razing of vehicles within the premises.
The report confirmed the attack happened in Oru East local government area of Imo State, with an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) feared dead.
At the time of writing this report, it is not clear the persons or group responsible for the attack.
Speaking on the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo confirmed that the Governor’s house was indeed attacked but not razed by fire as earlier reported.
“Yes, I can confirm the story, the hoodlums attacked the Governor’s House by throwing in Petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt, but they were successfully repelled.
“And none of the buildings was set ablaze, however, one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process, the hoodlums while escaping also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in there private vehicles at Mgbidi junction,” Ikeokwo said.
What you should know
In the last few weeks, there have been several attacks on policemen and police stations in some of the Southeastern states, including Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc grows profit by 39% to N7.7 billion in Q1 2021.
- Trans Nationwide Express Plc profit after tax slumps by over 95% in Q1 2021
- FCMB approves FY 2020 dividend pay-out of N2.97 billion to shareholders.