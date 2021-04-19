Markets
UACN and FCMB advance as WAPIC drops
Predictions of the dominance of consumer goods and the banking sector were affirmed with the presence of UACN and FCMB in the top 5 gainers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by +0.08% to close at 38,840.31 from 38,808.01 index points. UACN sits atop the Gainers list.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.32Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 3.55%.
- The market closed in profit as UACN led 15 Gainers, and WAPIC was top among 14 Losers with a noticeable bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
1. UACN up +10.00% to close at N11.00
2. FCMB up +9.77% to close at N2.92
3. UPL up +9.35% to close at N1.17
4. NNFM up +9.35% to close at N5.85
5. HONYFLOUR up +9.24% to close at N1.30
Top losers
1. WAPIC down -8.70% to close at N0.42
2. FTNCOCOA down -8.00% to close at N0.46
3. UNITYBNK down -7.81% to close at N0.59
4. UAC-PROP down -5.06% to close at N0.75
5. JAPAULGOLD down -4.76% to close at N0.60
Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bullish move supporting last Friday’s gains. Predictions of the dominance of consumer goods and the banking sector were affirmed with the presence of UACN and FCMB in the top 5 gainers. However, the following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.
- Nairametric, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
Bank of England considers digital currency
If approved, the digital currency would exist alongside other payment options, rather than replacing them.
The UK government and the Bank of England are taking landmark steps towards the creation of a central bank digital currency, joining other nations that include China and Bahamas in the digital currency drive.
A press release issued on the government’s website announced the creation of a body with the mandate to coordinate on the possibility of a Bank of England-issued digital money for use by households and businesses.
If approved, the digital currency would exist alongside other payment options, rather than replace them.
Speaking at Fintech Week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak spoke on the initiatives put in place with regulatory support and structural reforms toward the British drive on a central bank digital currency.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:
“Our vision is for a more open, greener, and more technologically advanced financial services sector. The UK is already known for being at the forefront of innovation, but we need to go further. The steps I’ve outlined today, to boost growing fintechs push the boundaries of digital finance and make our financial markets more efficient, will propel us forward. And if we can capture the extraordinary potential of technology, we’ll cement the UK’s position as the world’s pre-eminent financial centre.
A new Taskforce, bringing together HM Treasury and the Bank of England, will be established to explore a possible UK central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Two new forums will also be established to engage technical experts and key stakeholders (including financial institutions, merchants, business users, civil society groups, and consumers) through the process.”
A digital currency is a cash balance recorded electronically on a store value card or other physical devices, which could someday replace the physical notes of the British pound or Naira, for instance.
Digital currencies can be decentralized, a situation where the control over cash supply can come from diverse sources. Digital currencies can also be centralized, a situation where there is a midpoint of control over cash supply, just like the way central banks work.
The U.S government is also considering a framework for creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, which would be mined through the blockchain protocol, transferred between users, and recorded in a public ledger.
Business
JP Morgan backs Super League breakout, Manchester United shares trend bullish
JP Morgan Chase intends to fund the top-tier super league with an initial €3.5 million investment.
JP Morgan Chase, a US investment bank, announced on Monday that it is funding the new season of the breakout league, the European Super League in a €4 billion ($4.8 billion) bet.
The investment bank giant intends to fund the top-tier super league with an initial €3.5 million investment, a figure that will total €4 billion after additional payments and expenses.
JP Morgan’s links to sport deals goes all the way back to 2003 when it advised the American Glazer family on its purchase of the English Premiership side, Manchester United FC. It went on to work on the club’s initial public offering almost a decade later. Coincidentally, Ed Woodward, the vice-chairman of Manchester United, one of Europe’s top clubs to have signed up to the league, is a former JPMorgan banker.
Manchester United shares has trended bullish with an increase of (+0.062%) since the announcement of the Super League.
Soccer officials, fan clubs, and lawmakers from all over Europe have slammed the breakaway. The proposals have been condemned by French President, Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as well as the main European domestic leagues and football federations.
As a result of the breakout, UEFA has barred them from competing in all other domestic, European, or international competition, and their players could be refused the right to represent their countries.
The Super League shared apprehension about taking defensive measures to defend themselves from such a negative response, which would jeopardize not only the funding pledge under the JP Morgan financial grant, but also the Super League’s reputation. As a result, Super League Company has filed a motion with the appropriate courts to ensure that the Competition is established and operated in compliance with applicable laws.
Breakaway challenges in the Champions League, Europe’s top club competition, have in the past resulted in compromises between UEFA and the major clubs over the structure and income sharing. However, this is the first time the richest clubs have gone past challenges, unveiling clear proposals to create a competing rivalry and establishing a separate league that they own.
The Super League stated that they hoped to have 15 founding partners and a 20-team league with five additional clubs qualifying per season, and that they will begin playing as soon as possible. The 15 teams will now share €3.5 billion ($4.21 billion) to spend on infrastructure and rehabilitation from the COVID-19 pandemic by a private corporation that will own the league.
