Business News
Andela announces global expansion to 37 countries
Andela, the global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams from Africa, has announced the global expansion of its engineering talent network to 37 other countries.
Launched in 2014 by Jeremy Johnson, Christina Sass, Nadayar Enegesi, Ian Carnevale, Brice Nkengsa, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Andela has built hubs in Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda to source, vet, and train engineers to be part of remote teams for international companies.
The company has raised more than $180 million (up to Series D) from venture capitalist firms like Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Generation Investment Management, Google Ventures, and Spark Capital, and it is currently valued at about $700 million.
Over 100,000 engineers have taken part in Andela’s learning network and community, and, as of 2019, the company had more than 1,500 engineers on its payroll.
Over the past six months, the company has seen a 750% increase in applicants outside Africa.
More than 30% of Andela’s inbound engineer applications also came from outside the continent in March alone. Half this number came from Latin America while Africa saw a 500% increase in applications as well.
Andela currently has engineers from 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe, and serves more than 200 customers, including GitHub, ViacomCBS, Pluralsight, Seismic, Cloudflare, Coursera, and InVision. With this global expansion, its clients can tap into regional expertise to support international growth.
What they are saying
Jeremy Johnson, CEO at Andela, said, “Andela’s mission is to connect brilliance with opportunity. This expansion has always been part of our long-term roadmap, and we’re excited that the world is ready for it. When we began inviting developers from across Africa to apply last year, we more than doubled the number of countries represented.
We’re already seeing the same effects in new regions, and we’re excited to welcome new talent into our growing community. The future of work is now, and this expansion continues our march towards bringing us all closer together.”
Dana Lawson, Andela’s VP of Engineering, in a statement said, “As a business in the developer tool space, a lot of us are trying to enter those areas of the world (Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa) where the emergent developers are coming so we can better understand their needs. Having a local presence there with amazing talent is super valuable to building a global product.”
Business
Lagos to close Opebi road, Ikeja, for construction works
Opebi Road in Ikeja axis of Lagos State will be shutdown for 2 weekends for the construction of the Collector Drain.
The Lagos State Government has announced the partial shutdown of Opebi Road in Ikeja for 2 weekends, starting from Friday, April 23, 2021, to Sunday, April 25, 2021, and Friday, April 30, 2021, to Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The closure is for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain for the purpose of de-flooding that corridor for the period.
This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday, April 19, 2021, who noted that the next phase which has been indicated as the final stage by the contractor would require the introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.
Oladeinde explained that the first part of the culvert construction will start next Friday night, April 23 and would be completed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, while the second and final part will start on Friday, April 30, 2021, and would be completed on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The Commissioner also disclosed that the lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter-flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles to access their desired destinations.
He assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during this period while soliciting for the cooperation of motorists to minimize inconveniences during the course of the construction period.
Oladeinde also appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the axis to ease the traffic situation and enhance vehicular movement during this period.
Why this matters
The massive road rehabilitation which is being executed by the Lagos State Government is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda which ensures the upgrading of infrastructure across the state.
This is even more important as we get into the rainy season with potential flooding problems. It will also help to improve the traffic situation in the state.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Clubhouse raises new Series C round at a $4 billion valuation
Clubhouse’s new funding will be used to heavily scale the team to support international growth.
The clubhouse has confirmed that it has raised a new Series C funding round at a $4 billion valuation.
The funding round was led by Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz who led the Series B round earlier this year, with participation from DST Global, Tiger Global, and Elad Gil.
The clubhouse has been experiencing stiff competition from tech giants like Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Telegram, Discord, and LinkedIn who are actively creating similar features to Clubhouse’s live audio streaming rooms.
Launched in 2020, the invite-only app has seen its popularity surge after appearances by billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and reported 10 million weekly active users.
According to their blog post “While we’ve quadrupled the size of our team this year, stabilized our infrastructure, launched Payments in beta to help creators monetize, and readied Android for launch, there is so much more to do as we work to bring Clubhouse to more people around the world. It’s no secret that our servers have struggled a bit these past few months and that our growth has outpaced the early discovery algorithms our small team originally built.”
This new funding round will be used to heavily scale the team to support international growth, invest in localization and accessibility features, launch more programs like the Creator First accelerator to help creators get paid, invest deeply in discovery to help people find the best rooms, and continue to scale our support and community health teams.
What you should know
Earlier this year, the invitation-only audio-chat social networking app that lets you create rooms where you can talk for hours on end, raised a series B round at a 1-billion-dollar valuation.
