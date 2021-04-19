Andela announces global expansion to 37 countries

Andela, the global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams from Africa, has announced the global expansion of its engineering talent network to 37 other countries.

Launched in 2014 by Jeremy Johnson, Christina Sass, Nadayar Enegesi, Ian Carnevale, Brice Nkengsa, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Andela has built hubs in Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda to source, vet, and train engineers to be part of remote teams for international companies.

The company has raised more than $180 million (up to Series D) from venture capitalist firms like Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Generation Investment Management, Google Ventures, and Spark Capital, and it is currently valued at about $700 million.

Over 100,000 engineers have taken part in Andela’s learning network and community, and, as of 2019, the company had more than 1,500 engineers on its payroll.

Over the past six months, the company has seen a 750% increase in applicants outside Africa.

More than 30% of Andela’s inbound engineer applications also came from outside the continent in March alone. Half this number came from Latin America while Africa saw a 500% increase in applications as well.

Andela currently has engineers from 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe, and serves more than 200 customers, including GitHub, ViacomCBS, Pluralsight, Seismic, Cloudflare, Coursera, and InVision. With this global expansion, its clients can tap into regional expertise to support international growth.

What they are saying

Jeremy Johnson, CEO at Andela, said, “Andela’s mission is to connect brilliance with opportunity. This expansion has always been part of our long-term roadmap, and we’re excited that the world is ready for it. When we began inviting developers from across Africa to apply last year, we more than doubled the number of countries represented.

We’re already seeing the same effects in new regions, and we’re excited to welcome new talent into our growing community. The future of work is now, and this expansion continues our march towards bringing us all closer together.”

Dana Lawson, Andela’s VP of Engineering, in a statement said, “As a business in the developer tool space, a lot of us are trying to enter those areas of the world (Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa) where the emergent developers are coming so we can better understand their needs. Having a local presence there with amazing talent is super valuable to building a global product.”