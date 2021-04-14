Markets
Jaiz, Wema surge as NSE Banking Index drops
At the end of the trading session today, the NSE banking index dropped by (-0.71%) to settle at 348.20 from 348.28 index points. This profit was less than the previous days (+2.19%). The NSE banking index started today’s trading session on a bearish trend. The market saw 3 gains, 3 stalemates, and 4 losses.
Jaiz Bank left the claws of the bears with a profit (+5.00%) settling its price at N0.63 as it eyed the N1 mark. Analysts speculate that this milestone may be surpassed by the end of the year. Wema banks topped the gainers with a significant (+5.26%), putting it on the top 5 list on the NSE-ASI.
Wema Banks share price stood at N0.58 at the end of the trading session.
Zenith Bank was saved from sell-off by posting a profit of (+0.46%) pushing the price to N22.00 from N21.90.
Sterling Bank led the losers as they made a significant loss of (-8.33%) dropping the price to N1.68 from N1.80 held the previous day.
Union Bank also dropped by (-3.06%) dropping the price at N4.75 from the previous close of N4.90.
Fidelity Bank saw a loss of (-0.80%) dropping the price to N2.47 from the previous day’s close of N 2.49. Technical analysis trended bearish from the beginning to the end of the trading session. GTB was not left out of the loss in the NSE Banking Index starting the day at N28.95 to close at N28.80 showing a -0.52% decrease.
UBA posted zero profit to hold the price at N6.95 which was exactly the same price as the previous days close.
Access Bank held another stalemate to hold the price at N8.10. Finally, EcoBank also saw a stalemate putting the market price at N4.80.
Outlook
- Market sentiment still shows major consolidation as NSE Index companies have 3 gains, 3 Stalemates and 4 losses.
- Analysts project recovery from the NSE Banking Index before the end of the week.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
Coinbase debuts on Nasdaq at around $100 billion valuation
Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN”.
Coinbase, a Cryptocurrency exchange made its highly anticipated debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, becoming the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange.
The IPO of Coinbase Global today was a big turning point for the cryptocurrency business. It had a rousing debut on Wall Street with the digital currency exchange’s stock growing as high as $429, giving it a market cap of $100 billion for a brief period of time.
According to analysts, retail trading accounts for 90% of Coinbase’s income, with the majority of trading taking place in the United States and focusing mainly on the two main cryptos: Bitcoin and ETHUSD. Dubbed the most talked-about IPO on Wall Street, Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN.”
What this means
Given Coinbase’s reception, Crypto optimists insist Bitcoin will not go anywhere in the near future, but will instead become more mainstream. They see the Bitcoin craze as the “start of a new era” in the digital currency world, rather than a passing phase.
Due to Bitcoin’s young and unpredictable existence, investors and public corporations are also wary of investing in it. However, as long as the currency’s popularity is sustained, the bubble hypothesis can be debunked as control and acceptance of the currency spreads further down the line, according to analysts.
It is important to note that Coinbase has a strong correlation with Bitcoin and as it benefits from its bullish run, it can also be hit by a downturn in the market.
What you should know
- Coinbase has become popular amongst cryptocurrency optimists since being founded in 2012, for providing an easier way to exchange shares of digital currencies.
- Coinbase announced last week that its first-quarter sales jumped 847% to $1.8 billion and that it currently has 56 million confirmed customers.
- Coinbase is now one of the largest publicly traded firms in the United States, with a market cap of more than $100 billion.
- Only 83 companies in the S&P 500 index have a market value greater than $100 billion.
- The combined market value of Nasdaq Inc., which operates the Nasdaq Stock Market, and Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, is greater than Coinbase’s.
Markets
GUINNESS champions NSE ASI recovery
The market closed in profit but saw more downturn as GUINNESS led 14 Gainers, and NNFM topped the 22 Losers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a recovery at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by +0.09% to close at 38,636.15 from 38,601.83 index points.
GUINNESS made a complete U-turn from the previous day loss. Analysts’ speculation of recovery saw a slight affirmation and investors are still optimistic about an NSE ASI bull run.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.21Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.06%.
- The market closed in profit but saw more downturn as GUINNESS led 14 Gainers, and NNFM topped the 22 Losers chart with a noticeable bearish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up +9.96% to close at N26.50
- MEYER up +8.16% to close at N0.53
- WEMABANK up +5.26% to close at N0.60
- CHAMS up +4.76% to close at N0.22
- CAVERTON up +2.56% to close at N2.00
Top losers
- NNFM down -10.00% to close at N24.10
- FIDSON down -9.89% to close at N0.65
- CUTIX down -9.78% to close at N2.52
- STERLNBANK down -8.33% to close at N2.00
- WAPIC down -8.00% to close at N0.60
Outlook
Analysts’ predictions of a recovery in the market held with a slightly bullish trend at the end of the trading session on Wednesday.
Analysts are still optimistic about a recovery from the financial and consumer sectors that will push the NSE-ASI back to profit.
However, the watchlist has seen some changes. The following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access Bank, STANBIC, JAPAULGOLD, GUINNESS and Flour Mills.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
