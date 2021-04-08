Business Half Hour
Dr. Chito Nwana weighs in on Why Doctors Aren’t Great Business People | BHH
How Awabah is helping the unbanked better manage their money – Tunji Andrews
Financial inclusion is generally the target of fintechs and other firms in the financial ecosystem and this is even more so for Awabah, a startup focused on getting financial services to the unbanked. Speaking during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour, Co-Founder of Awabah, Tunji Andrews said that after a decade of driving financial literacy, he decided that the time was right to take financial services to the last mile.
“It was always frustrating that the financial product people wanted was different from the financial services available, and after years of educating people, I thought I was in the right position to provide the services I know people need but are not getting in the local areas,” Andrews said.
From being a concept 2 years ago, Awabah was launched in 2020. The financial inclusion target meant that they would either go into micro-insurance or with micro-pensions to get the rural dwellers to make financial plans for the future either through insurance schemes or pension schemes. Both schemes are not considered natural to the average Nigerian or unbanked person, and that explains why financial institutions had difficulties with general reception in the past, even though these products are essentially meant to reduce poverty by distributing wealth and risks.
Andrews decided to start with micro-pensions since the unbanked Nigerians typically make no plans for a time they would no longer be able to work, and instead hope on their children to cater for them in old age. Launching the product in 2020 had to come with a lot financial education and enlightenment in those areas to help them understand the importance of a pension plan and how to better plan their money.
“Aged poverty isn’t a number we track in Nigeria because, by the stats, we have just about 5 million people 65 years and over. But can you imagine the poverty effect when the 25-45 years join that age group, especially if we don’t actively push for retirement savings?” Andrews asked.
Since Awabah is not licensed as a Pension Fund Administrator, the startup partnered with Leadway Pensure in late 2020, to handle the micro-pensions funds administration while it continues the drive into the market. Though the products are also open to other self-employed persons and business owners who want to be a part of it, the business model focuses on the people at the grassroots.
PENCOM had already extended the micro pension to the informal sector for a while now, but it had yet to gain traction due to a poor understanding at the local level.
“Every financial product we see also exists at the local level, it is not just at the level we have it in the formal sector and it is not regulated. For the informal sector, it is self-contributory, done daily, weekly or monthly, and they decide how much they want to contribute. This is quite similar to the esusu or the ajo system. So we use what they understand and identify with to explain it to them. We let them know that in this case, they don’t pay for it like it is done in their local system, and instead they get some interest on their money,” Andrews explained in the show.
As against the regular system where the locals seem intimidated by the suits-and-tie agents from the banks, Awabah uses the local agent network to build trust, employing the help of people in the locality whom they already know and relate with. The tagline “this bah, nah your bah, nah my bah, nah Awa-bah,” in itself passes across a feeling of comradeship and communal goal that they would want to be a part of.
Since it is easier for them to trust the system when one of their own is involved in the collection process, this system has seen Awabah achieving impressive results within months of operation. After getting them to sign up, the next point to get them to access more financial services is teaching them to adopt the USSD options since most of them do not have smartphones.
Though Awabah is still less than a year old and has had to grapple with the manpower and logistics challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the founder has big dreams of matching the current number of people holding micro-pensions in Nigeria at the moment within the next year. There are also plans to roll out its financial products across Africa in the next decade, to help more people access financial services, and eventually get out of poverty.
Cinemas are our best bet against piracy – Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder, Inkblot productions
Zulumoke Oyibo chats with Nairametrics about how cinemas have greatly helped to combat piracy in Nigeria.
Every businessman in the creative arts has always had to deal with the challenge of piracy. From books to music and movies, these pirates continue to explore rights that should be reserved for the producers, and keep all the monies to themselves.
Cinemas are now providing a sort of respite for movie producers and film executives, and an avenue to recoup production costs and expenses from viewers across the country, without having to worry about pirates.
Speaking at the Nairametrics Business Half Hour program on Classic FM, Zulumoke Oyibo, Film executive and Co-founder, Inkblot productions said that the cinemas have greatly helped to combat piracy, which has been a pain in the throat of movie producers over the years.
READ: Nigerian Cinemas expecting big business from Avengers: Endgame
For instance, the producers only recorded the sales of 50,000 copies of The Wedding Party in 2016, but marketers’ records show that over 200,000 copies were sold across Nigeria. This implies that pirates pocketed more money from the movie than the producers whose intellectual property was being explored. Oyibo added that even online streaming and publishing of the videos cannot guarantee as much returns as the cinemas, as “anything that goes online is no longer wholly yours, and it can be pirated.”
All of these have now changed with the help of cinemas. Apart from helping the producers get appropriate returns on their works, it makes the film big and helps to attract international licensing for the movies. The cinema infrastructure in Nigeria is however still growing and needs more presence across the country.
READ: Meet Moses Babatope, the “frontliner” of Filmhouse Cinemas and FilmOne
Oyibo said that as a child, her father had stopped her from watching Nollywood movies because of the fetish scenes, and so she consciously went into movie production as an adult to provide a wide variety for the Nigerian viewing audience.
“What Inkblot is trying to do is to put so many movies out there so that even if you cannot watch one genre, you will still find something that suits you. There is romance, comedy, action, and so on. There is something for everyone,” she said.
Inkblot Productions was founded in 2010 by Zulumoke Oyibo and her friends, Damola Ademola, Naz Onuzo, and Omotayo Adeola.
Though they were not actors or major players in the industry before then and did not have any film school experience or formal learning, they have since then produced major hits such as The Department (2015), Out of Luck (2015), The Wedding Party and its sequel (2016/17), Up North (2018), Love is War (2019), The SetUp (2019) and Who’s The Boss (2020).
The friends first started by bootstrapping and getting some funds from family and friends in exchange for some equity. This took care of their first production which was a web series before a government grant came later to fund the production of The Department. More funds later came from investors and film patriots who were interested in seeing the company grow.
Interestingly, challenges for the film producers did not come in the form of competition from other players, as every producer has an audience interested in its production. Oyibo explained during the program that producers sometimes have to deal with erratic louts and ‘area boys’ who demand money from them before allowing them to shoot at locations. These demands are irrespective of whatever permits the producers might have secured from the government and relevant agencies. At such points, the producers have to play along or risk having their equipment damaged by the irate louts.
The Coronavirus pandemic also ground productions and affected film production companies, particularly Inkblot Productions which had just released “Who’s the boss” on the same day Nigeria recorded its first infection case. Revenue from the movie took a hit and returning to work after the lockdown, a lot of protocols still had to be observed.
“Coming back into production, we have to do all the necessary testing and put all of the right protocols in place. So, the money you would use to give your film some sort of value is now being spent on logistics to make sure everyone is safe and you are doing the responsible thing,” Oyibo narrated. In spite of these, the industry continues to push through.
