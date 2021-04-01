Financial Services
GTBank, Ecobank, others notify customers to get new revised cheque leaflets
The new cheque leaflet has the following additional features: Expiry date, two-digit security code, QR code and standard dating format.
GTBank Plc, Ecobank Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc among others have notified their customers to get the newly revised cheque leaflets introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as old leaflets became invalid for clearing from March 31, 2021.
GTBank, in a mail sent to its depositors, stated, “We would like to remind you to request for the new cheque book for GTBank Current Account holders. This is because, from April 1, 2021, only the new cheque leaf will be accepted by all banks nationwide.
“The new cheque book is in line with the New Cheque Standard as advised by CBN. It has enhanced security features, a new design, and is now available for pickup at all our branches nationwide.”
Fidelity Bank, also in a mail to its customers, stated, “Following the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria for banks to implement the revised cheque standard with additional security features, kindly contact your relationship manager or visit our nearest branch for a new cheque book if you are yet to obtain one.
The new cheque leaflet has the following additional features: Expiry date, two-digit security code, QR code and standard dating format.”
Meanwhile, a message from Ecobank to its customers stated, “We wish to remind you that effective 1st April 2021, the old cheque books will no longer be accepted through the cheque clearing system, while same will only be accepted for in-branch transaction processing only.
This is further to the revised Central Bank of Nigeria’s circular on implementing the requirements of the Nigerian Cheque Standards and the Nigerian Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme dated 28th February 2019.
While we advise you to kindly request for the new cheque book (if you are yet to do so) before the cutoff date of 31st March 2021, we encourage you to use our other digital channels so you can continue to seamlessly carry out your transactions.”
What you should know
In January, CBN extended the phase-out date for old cheque books from January 1 to March 31. The apex bank had in a circular to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), accredited Cheque Printers/Personalisers, and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), stated that the revised cheque book will become fully operational from April 1, 2021.
Nairametrics reported that the apex bank directed all DMBs to enlighten their customers on the revised cheque book, introduced across all banks as full enforcement of its usage will commence on the stated date.
CBN stated, “The parallel run, in which old and new cheques are allowed to co-exist, will end on March 31. Only new cheques will be allowed in the clearing system from April 1, 2021.
Full enforcement of the second edition of the Nigeria Cheque Standard and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme version 2.0 will commence 1st April 2021 and the NCS/NICPAS 2.0. Sanction grid will be fully operational on 1st April 2021.”
Billionaire Watch
Abigail Johnson is the world’s richest in finance, manages a $5 trillion investment company
Abigail Johnson is presently the world’s richest person in finance with a net valuation of $26.2 billion.
It is no longer news that the world’s most powerful and richest individuals in finance are dominated by men that include Ray Dalio (net worth of $17 billion), the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund; and Stephen Schwarzman (net worth of $24 billion), the man that leads Blackstone, the world’s most influential private equity firm.
However, Abigail Johnson, an American born billionaire is presently the world’s richest person in finance with a net valuation of $26.2 billion.
READ: The secret to Tyler Perry’s $1billion dollar empire
She leads Fidelity Investments, the world’s leading investment firm which was founded by her grandfather Edward C. Johnson II.
Fidelity Investments was established in 1946 and is one of the biggest and most influential asset managers in the world with $4.9 trillion in assets under management as of June 2020, and a combined total customer asset value of about $8.3 trillion.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
Abigail Johnson, the Harvard and Cambridge-trained business executive at the time of writing this report presently owns about 24.5% of FMR, which handles about $5 trillion in assets under management.
Her father, brother Ned IV and sister Elizabeth own almost 50% of Fidelity’s parent company, FMR LLC, and have served as leaders of Fidelity Investment since 2014, pushing the company’s influence in key financial markets that include crypto.
Her family’s investments include Impresa Management, a top-notch hedge fund according to a March 2020 Form ADV filing. It holds about $9 billion in assets.
READ: Dangote’s net worth declines by $1.2 billion in February
Recall that some days ago, Fidelity Investments revealed plans to launch its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund as the $5 trillion asset management company strengthens its position in the world’s leading financial asset class.
FD Funds Management, a subsidiary of Fidelity, some days ago revealed it had come up with a strategy in creating an exchange-traded fund called the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust.
Abigail Johnson’s current net valuation of $26.2 billion would be about 15.2 million troy ounces of gold or 406 million barrels of crude oil.
That being said, Abigail Johnson is known for being intensely private, despite ranking among the world’s wealthiest.
Business
Interest rates of some loan apps in Nigeria
With the emergence of online loan apps, anyone can apply for a loan from the comfort of their homes.
Online loan apps are gaining traction because of features such as customized repayment plans, minimal documentation, low-interest rates, and quick disbursal. Before now, one of the biggest challenges people faced was accessing quick loans.
You had to visit a bank, obtain relevant information, and provide collateral before getting a loan. This process was not only tedious but also out of the reach of many people.
With the emergence of online loan apps, anyone can apply for a loan from the comfort of their homes. You can also monitor the progress of your application easily.
Different loan apps in Nigeria today offer a quick, easy and completely electronic means to access funds. Much of these loans are short-term and the interest rates vary from app to app.
Carbon: Carbon is a digital financial service platform that provides a range of financial services, including personal loans, business loans, payments, funds transfers, credit scoring, savings, and investments. It is currently available in Nigeria and Kenya.
The Carbon loan application process typically takes less than 5 minutes to complete. Their rates range from 2% to 30%, and this depends on the loan repayment period and the amount of money you wish to borrow.
Branch: Branch is another platform that offers quick online loans in Nigeria. They determine loan eligibility and personalized loan offers using the users’ smartphone data. Their interest rates range from 15% – 34%. You can get access to loans from ₦1,000 to ₦200,000 within 24hrs, depending on your repayment history, with a period of 4 to 40 weeks to pay back.
Fair money: FairMoney offers fast loans within 5 minutes with no documentation or collateral required. The loan amounts vary based on your smartphone data and repayment history. Loan amounts range between ₦1,500 to ₦500,000 with repayment periods from 61 days to 180 days at monthly interest rates that range from 10% to 30%
Aella credit: Aella credit is a one-stop-shop for all your financial services. They offer short-term personal loans that range from ₦2000 to ₦1,000,000 with repayment periods from 1 – 3 months. Their interest rates range from 6% – 20%. You get access to higher amounts and better rates if you work with an Aella Credit partner company.
Palm credit: PalmCredit offers fast loans in small amounts for first-time applicants. You get access to higher loan amounts when you pay back your loans on time. Palmcredit Monthly interest rate ranges from 4%~4.7% while Loans Interest Rate ranges from 14% to 24%. Their loan limits range From ₦ 2,000 to ₦100,000 with a repayment period between 91 days to 180 days.
Renmoney: Renmoney offers personal or micro-business loans ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦6 million without collateral. They offer large loan amounts and flexible repayment terms to low-risk borrowers with strong financial profiles. Monthly interest rates range from 2.76% – 9.33% repayable in 3 -24 months.
Migo: Migo is an embedded lending platform that enables companies to extend credit to consumers and small businesses in their own apps. You can access Migo’s lending services on their website. If you don’t own a smartphone, you can use the Migo USSD code. Their loans range from ₦500 to ₦500,000 with repayment periods from 14 – 30 days. Their interest ranges from 5% – 25%.
Xcredit: XCredit makes it easy for people in Nigeria to access a loan, anytime, anywhere. XCredit loan amount ranges from ₦5,000 ~ ₦500,000. The shortest loan tenor is 91 days and the longest is 180 days. They offer an interest rate of 12% of the amount borrowed.
Lidya: Lidya provides financing based on the cash flow in your bank account and without collateral. The loan amount at Lidya ranges from ₦150,000 and above with an interest rate of 3.5% per month.
Kiakia loan: Kiakia is a financial marketplace that grants short-term business and personal loans. They offer a peer-to-peer lending option so you can either offer a loan to someone or request a loan on kiakia. You can borrow as low as ₦10,000 and as much as ₦200,000. Kiakia’s interest rate is typically from 5.6% – 24%.
What happens when you fail to repay your loan?
Many operators of loan apps have been known to recover their monies through interesting and unconventional means, including calling a defaulter’s telephone contacts to request the contact’s intervention. Such contacts may be friends, family members, co-workers or even a borrower’s employers.
Permission to access the contacts on a borrower’s phone is usually requested by the app at the sign-up stage. Therefore, what people who use loan apps gain in terms of convenience and speed, they lose through privacy breach and sometimes, higher interest rates than what is obtainable with traditional banks.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Arbico Plc reports a 21.6% decline in profit.
- 2020 FY Results: Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 30% decline in profit.
- eTranzact International Plc posts N1.9 billion loss in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: JAIZ Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N2.9 billion.
- Access Bank Plc posts N106.01 billion profit in FY 2020.