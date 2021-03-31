Markets
Rising yield triggers sell-off in Wall Street
The S&P 500 Index decreased by (-0.32%) to close at 3,958.55 index points on Tuesday.
U.S. bond yields rose causing panic as the hammer came for Tech stocks on Tuesday, leading to a drop in Wall Street.
Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November. Due to the recent upsurge in yields, investors shifted their attention away from growth stocks to value stocks.
The S&P 500 Index decreased by (-0.32%) to close at 3,958.55 index points on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 104.41 points, or 0.3%, to 33066.96. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 14.25 points, or 0.1%, to 13045.39.
- Bank stocks rebounded 2.2% as investors took solace from signs that the impact from the fall of a U.S. hedge fund didn’t ripple out to broader markets.
- The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes, meanwhile, rose to 1.724%, from 1.721% on Monday.
Top gainers
- DXC Technology up 9.11% to close at $31.14.
- Apartment Invest up 5.41% to close at $6.23
- Discovery Communications C up 5.38% % to close at $37.01
- Discovery A up 5.36% to close at $43.44
- Capri Holdings up 5.33%to close at $49.33
Top losers
- Illumina down 6.59% to close at $368.96
- MarketAxesss down 4.05% to close at $495.95
- Newmont Goldcorp down 3.67% to close at $59.88
- Tapestry down 3.48% to close at $456.16
- Macirich down 3.14% to close at $194.87
Outlook
Wells Fargo & Co soared 3% after the financier said it had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos Capital and that it no longer had any exposure and did not experience any losses.
- Value stocks are expected to keep increasing in the coming days.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Dividends
Stocks you can buy now and still qualify to receive dividends
These are the consumer goods and industrial stocks you can buy now and still receive dividends.
The year 2021 has been quite an impressive year for investors who bought stakes in dividend-paying companies, as some of their investments in these companies in 2020 have earned them juicy dividends.
While key companies like Nigerian Breweries and Nestle had to reduce dividend payout to investors for the year 2020, some companies like Vitafoam and Dangote Sugar increased dividend payout to investors for the same year.
In line with disclosures on the NSE, opportunities abound for investors who are looking to earn some quick returns from dividends. Investors who decide to buy the shares of the following companies now will still qualify to receive dividends this year, from the companies.
Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM)
The Board of Dangote Cement weeks ago proposed a dividend of N16.00 per share to shareholders of the company for the year 2020. With the N215 price of Dangote Cement shares at yesterday’s close, the dividend yield of the company stands at 7.44%
The company’s Board has also set-out clear instructions in a subsequent announcement for investors to qualify to receive the dividend payment.
According to the statement, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on April 27 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N16.00 per share. This suggests that to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of the company not later than three working days before the 27th of April 2021.
By May 27, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before April 27, 2021.
Nestle Nigeria Plc (NESTLE)
The board of Nestle Nigeria Plc proposed a dividend of N35.50 per share to shareholders of the company for the year 2020. With the shares of the FMCG giant valued at N1,375 per share, the dividend yield of Nestle’s proposed dividend is 2.58%.
In line with the guidelines issued by the company to qualify for this dividend, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on May 21 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N35.50 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 21st of May 2021.
By June 23, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)
Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer declared a dividend of about N70 billion for the financial year 2020, from the profit of about N72 billion it was able to generate from its operations in 2020.
The company in a disclosure that followed, informed the investing public that the dividend of N2.067 kobo proposed by the company’s board will be paid on July 23, 2021, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 9, 2021.
With the N73.5 price of BUA Cement shares as of yesterday’s close, the dividend yield of the company is pegged at 2.81%.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
NASCON Allied Industries Plc (NASCON)
The Board of the leading player in salt refining in Nigeria, NASCON Allied industries proposed a dividend of 40 kobo. The dividend yield of the company shares, at today’s open price of N15.2 per share, is 2.63%.
The company in its dividend announcement disclosed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on April 22nd 2021, will be paid a final dividend of 40 kobo per share.
In order to qualify for this dividend, one would need to purchase the shares of NASCON not later than three working days before April 22nd 2021.
By May 5, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO)
The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc announced the payment of N16.11 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.
This translates to a dividend of N1.0 per share for all the outstanding 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of the company. With Lafarge WAPCO shares valued at N22.25 per share, the company’s dividend yield is pegged at 4.44%.
In line with the company’s announcement, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 30th April 2021 will be considered for the dividend.
To qualify for the company’s dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
What you should know
To qualify for the dividends of these companies, their shares must be bought at least 3 working days before the dividend qualification date.
In the same manner, only shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts will be paid dividends.
On the dividend qualification date, the shares of these companies will be marked down on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to reflect the total amount of dividend per share that shareholders will receive.
Cryptocurrency
1 Bitcoin will buy you a house in Nigeria’s rich suburb
The record gains posted by the world’s most popular crypto asset has surely endeared it to a growing number of Nigerians.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, has printed gains of more than 833% in the past year, as investors troop in with bullish momentum, pushing the coin’s value near a $60,000 price level.
The flagship crypto, at the time of writing, is trading at $58,885.09 (approximately N28,264,843 at the exchange rate of N480 to $1). This amount would comfortably buy a Unit of 3-bedroom apartments in Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah Lagos, according to Propertypro.ng, a top real estate listing website in Nigeria.
This adds credence to why the level of interest in Bitcoin on Google search engine is higher in Nigeria than in any other part of the world. A significant number of Nigerian millennials use the flagship crypto-asset to preserve their wealth and save themselves from the long and arduous bureaucratic processes associated with opening a Nigerian investment account.
Buying property with Bitcoin is fast gaining traction particularly in developed markets because transactions are done quicker than property purchases with fiat currencies; as there is no need for additional fees or intermediaries common with other means of payments like cash, and there are no transaction limits such as the daily transfers limits imposed by Nigerian Banks.
A growing number of individuals with meaningful Bitcoin assets often prefer to diversify their Crypto holdings to less risky and tangible assets like real estate.
In addition, Jesse Powell, the leader of Europe’s most powerful Crypto exchange, when responding to questions on Bloomberg said, “I think I said Bitcoin is going to infinity and that’s kind of hard to comprehend because I’m measuring it in terms of dollars.”
The highly respected Crypto leader also spoke on the futuristic price of the world’s most popular crypto:
“To the crypto community, I think those kinds of assets are easier to measure Bitcoin against because you never know where the dollar is going to be. There could be 10 times as many U.S. dollars out there a year from now, so it’s really hard to measure Bitcoin against the dollar.”
Bottom line: The record gains posted by the world’s most popular crypto asset has surely endeared it to a growing number of Nigerians, particularly those seeking investment opportunities that preserve their earnings and hedge against Nigeria’s current galloping inflation.
Crypto pundits are, therefore, not surprised that Africa’s biggest and arguably most important crypto market is not giving up on bitcoin and is thus, ready to pay a premium to hold on to the asset, irrespective of the Central Bank’s ban.
