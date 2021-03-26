Columnists
What you need to know about AfCFTA Phase II Negotiation
The Phase II Negotiation hopes to complement the efforts already recorded in the areas of Tariff Concession and the Rules of Origin for trade in goods.
In my inaugural column on the African Continental Free Trade Area (the “AfCFTA”), I had opined that the regime of Trade in Goods appears to be gradually taking shape (though not yet at an appreciable level), particularly with the commencement of trading in January this year, and that the progressive framework for the negotiations of specific commitments by the member-states in the area of Trade in Services, is meant to afford Nigeria (and other AfCFTA member States) the platform to ensure that the service sectors benefit from the huge opportunities provided under the AfCFTA.
Suffice to say that pending the conclusion of the Schedule of Specific Commitment on Trade in Services, intra-African trade in services will be guided by the existing principles such as the WTO Most-Favoured Nation rules or as provided for by specific Regional Economic Community (REC) arrangements.
The Phase II Negotiation will therefore complement the efforts already recorded in the areas of Tariff Concession and the Rules of Origin for trade in goods. In the world of knowledge and service economy, both trade in goods and services must co-exist in order for Africa to harness the gains and objectives of the AfCFTA.
The ongoing negotiations provide a platform for trade experts and stakeholders to make contributions in order to enrich Nigeria’s Schedule of specific commitments. It may be recalled that Nigeria deposited her instrument of ratification on December 5, 2020, becoming the 34th country to ratify the AfCFTA treaty.
Based on the latest update, 36 countries have so far ratified the Agreement with the last two being Malawi that ratified on January 15, 2021, and Zambia that ratified on February 5, 2021.
Phase II negotiation covers the (i) Protocol on Intellectual Property Rights; (ii) Protocol on Competition Policy and (iii) Protocol on Sustainable Investment. The Protocol on eCommerce dovetails into the Phase III negotiation.
The Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (“NOTN”) has called on the public including the private and public stakeholders, the academia, policymakers, trade experts, legislators, jurists, trade practitioners, women groups, trade unions, professional bodies to submit memoranda and position papers in relation to their views, opinions, constituents of Nigeria’s AfCFTA Phase II negotiation priorities and positions.
NOTN is an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria responsible for leading, managing and coordinating all trades and trade-related negotiations on behalf of Nigeria. Submissions of memoranda and position papers shall commence from the 29th March 2021 and run till the 30th of April 2021, As noted in the information circular signed by the Acting Chief Trade Negotiator/Director General of NOTN, Victor Liman, which was made available on NOTN’s Twitter page, the public and stakeholders are urged to adhere strictly to the submissions and resubmissions deadline. Submissions can be sent to NOTN Contact Address or mailed to [email protected]
The above call has provided opportunities to the various professional bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA”) to galvanize its intellectual powerhouse and ensure that the profession is not left behind as most of the areas under consideration impact on legal practice in Nigeria. The NBA Section on Business Law through its various committees on International Trade Law, Consumer Protection and Competition Law, Information Communication and Technology, Intellectual Property.
Taxation and the Committee on Media Law is urged to utilized this opportunity to collate members’ views and send across to the NOTN. Other stakeholders such as the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria should equally take note and do the needful. Intellectual Property right has been the subject of constant discussion in Nigeria with critics blaming the government for not putting in place effective enforcement mechanism for the protection of IP rights in Nigeria. With the expanded market provided under the AfCFTA, proper coordination and synergy amongst the member States is required.
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (“FCCPA”), 2018 has led to some tractions in development of competition law in Nigeria, which hitherto had only enjoyed lip-service with only sector-specific legislations that cater to few sectors such as telecommunication and mining.
The Investment Protocol on its part should be negotiated with a view to advancing the movement of capital and natural persons as well as to make intra-Africa investment climate conducive by eliminating non-tariff barriers to investments such as excessive bureaucracy; lack of transparency and disclosure of investment-related information; inefficiency and corruption; multiplicity of investment laws and taxes.
Some commentators have even suggested the adoption of the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Laws in Africa (OHADA) model for the AfCFTA in order to improve the investment climate in Africa as investors would naturally prefer jurisdictions where the legal system is effective, efficient and investment-friendly.
Lastly, the information circular indicated that comments will be accepted in respect of eCommerce which has been integrated into the 3rd phase of the negotiation. e-Commerce captures commercial transactions or production, distribution, marketing, sale or delivery of goods and services occurring through electronic channels.
The exponential growth and expansion of eCommerce on the continent, (from 260 e-commerce startups in 2017 to over 630 in 2020), AfCFTA member-states need to address the issues of data localisation, cross-border data flows, consumer protection, information protection, prohibition of customs duties, promotion of e-commerce, most-favoured-nation treatment, taxation amongst others.
The recent Flutterwave becoming a unicorn after raising $170 million which shot its valuation above $1 billion, clearly demonstrates the huge potential in the tech and eCommerce space within the continent. The stakeholders should seize the opportunity provided by the ongoing negotiations and make their inputs. Relatedly, the NOTN is urged to ensure that the final product of the negotiation reflects the inputs of stakeholders and experts.
Will work-from-home affect the demand for Nigerian oil?
The pandemic-related shift to remote work could remove between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day from global demand.
“Covid has acted like a time machine: it brought 2030 to 2020.” This statement by Loren Padelford, the vice president at Shopify Inc. epitomizes the shift in work cultures globally as a result of the pandemic. More companies and businesses are open and opting for remote work and the use of technology in their daily operations.
The consequence?
Less human interactions, less commute, less travel, and inadvertently less demand for petroleum products.
While writing this article on an almost empty European flight, I began to wonder if life would continue like this. In the short-term, probably, as there have been reports of the third wave in certain European countries. There have been talks of vaccine passports to substitute the constant hassle I go through with taking a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure along with ‘Passenger Locator Forms,’ a form that tracks arrival’s possible locations just in case of exposure to the virus.
In the long-term, probably not. Humans are by nature, nomadic, and would find it a lot harder staying indoors. In a recent interview, the CEO of Goldman Sachs called “work from home” an aberration. David Solomon, the Chief Executive Officer of the Investment bank said, “I do think for a business like ours which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal.”
The concern for Nigeria?
Based on data from Statista in 2020, Europe has been Nigeria’s main crude oil trade partner. In Quarter 4 of 2020, the value of export to Europe was estimated at N853 billion ($2 billion). With lockdowns and reports of a third wave, shipments to Europe may continue to decline.
The image below shows the current situation in Europe as lockdowns persist.
Most businesses and office places are adopting work from home till further notice, while most companies will revert to normal after vaccination.
Switch to Asia, Nigeria’s largest destination region of crude oil in Quarter 4 of 2020. According to Statista, oil exports to that region amassed over N880 billion.
Notably, in 2020, the top 9 countries that imported crude oil from Nigeria were:
India – N1.6 trillion;
Spain – N1.02 trillion;
Netherlands – N989.82 billion;
South Africa – N947.52 billion;
China – N311.55 billion;
France – N280.39 billion;
Italy – N272.99 billion;
Portugal – N243.74 billion;
Turkey – N239.9 billion.
The top export location, India, which recently pleaded with OPEC to increase outputs to stabilize market prices, appears to be handling its exit from COVID well with declining daily new case figures. This could be a stroke of good fortune for Nigeria, but for Europe, it might take more time.
S&P Global Platts believes that the pandemic-related shift to remote work could remove between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day from global demand, which makes sense because workers and companies have now seen that it is possible to be productive while working remotely, and so, a certain percentage of workers may never go back to daily commuting.
For employers, this translates to lower operational costs as items such as large and expensive office spaces, employee transport and feeding allowances, time lost in daily commuting, and other costs gradually fizzle out. For many workers, it means only one thing: no more commute.
According to analysts at Raymond James, a diversified financial services firm, the assumption is that “vehicle fuel consumption in 2021 will be impacted by 1.6 million BPD versus pre-COVID levels, all else held constant, with the impact decreasing to 400,000 BPD in 2022.”
When it comes to jet fuel consumption, the firm believes a slowdown in business travel will mean 2 million BPD of demand loss in 2021, before recovering slightly to 800,000 BPD in 2022.
All these would certainly impact crude oil. Although prices may be high, demand may not follow the same trajectory. The policymakers at the helm of Nigeria’s affairs need to be cautious and prepare for a possible shift in the work culture of the nation’s trading partners.
Nigeria – the state that refuses to fail
Nigeria continues to be plagued by corruption and poor governance, at least according to the global surveys of such issues.
Nigeria is an extraordinary country. Formed by combining 3 Protectorates from the British Colonial rule, located on the Bay of Bight in West Africa, Nigeria is home to over 200m people, combines 3 major tribes and 250 smaller tribes, over 500 languages, immense physical beauty and topography that ranges from the lush tropical forests of the south, the Shebshi Mountains rising over 2,000m between the Taraba and Benue Rivers, and the majestic Sahara desert.
The Niger River snakes over 4,000km through Guinea, Mali, on the Benin border before becoming truly awe-inspiring in Nigeria, emptying eventually into a vast delta (the Niger Delta of course), and subsequently into the Atlantic Ocean. The Niger River drains over 2 million square km of West Africa.
Nigeria gained its independence on Oct 1, 1960, amid tremendous optimism about the future of Nigeria and the future of Africa. The discovery of oil in 1951 was widely viewed as a great boon for Nigeria’s economy and people. However, despite this optimism, the road since independence has been long and difficult. A coup in 1966 took Nigeria from democracy to military dictatorship. A brutal civil war from 1967-70 resulted in the deaths of up to 2 million people.
READ: Nigerian government spends equivalent of 83% of revenue to service debt in 2020
The 1970s gave some economic respite, as the Yom Kippur War of 1973 drove up the price of crude oil dramatically, and the so-called ‘7 Sisters’ (the world’s private international oil company titans) all pitched their tents in Nigeria. GDP per Nigerian was over USD 1,000. The military leader then Gen. Yakubu Gowon quipped “the problem is not money but how to spend it.”
There was massive investment in infrastructure – the so-called cement Armada had over 20 million tonnes of imported cement in the Lagos port at one time. In 1976, Nigeria hosted one of the most lucrative tennis tournaments in the world at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, headlined by the remarkable Arthur Ashe, reigning Wimbledon Champion. Unfortunately, the tournament came to an abrupt end on the semi-final day during an Ashe match with an attempted coup.
READ: Nigeria is falling into China’s debt trap
Nigeria by the numbers
1976 perhaps marked the high-water mark for the economy, as oil prices never again attained their 1973 peak (in real terms). Until the mid-1980s, Nigeria’s currency – the Naira – was worth more than the GBP. However, since then, the Naira has continuously devalued – today over 600 Naira to the GBP – a powerful signal of the economic decline of Nigeria.
Overall, since 1966, Nigeria has had 5 successful coups, 3 unsuccessful coups, the horrific civil war, and a return to democracy only in 1999, a democracy that remains very much a work in progress.
Despite the painful post-colonial period, both Nigerians and those from outside the country agree on one thing: Nigeria has enormous potential. In addition to unrivalled natural resources (oil, but also, gas, every mineral known to humankind), enormous quantities of arable land, and scenery that could create many of the world’s great future tourist destinations, the success of Nigeria’s music and Nollywood on the global stage highlight the vibrancy and creativity of her people.
READ: Nigeria spends N29 trillion on recurrent (non-debt) expenditure in last 10 years
However, achieving this immense potential remains elusive and, on many dimensions, Nigeria is an outlier and not in a good way. On a strict GDP basis – using the Purchasing Power Parity approach, at USD 1,075.69 billion Nigeria does not appear to be doing too badly. This PPP GDP per capita of USD 5,363 is ahead of India, and most other African countries.
This seemingly reasonable PPP GDP per capita performance masks extremely worrying official numbers:
- GDP per capita has in fact been declining every year, with GDP growth since 2015 less than population
growth.
- Official unemployment statistics from the NBS show 27.1%.
- Nigeria has the most people of any country in absolute poverty, approximately 100m.
- Nigeria has the most children out of school (13.5m United Nations).
- On the Human Development Index (HDI), Nigeria scores very poorly, with 0.539, behind African countries like Ghana (0.611) , Kenya (0.601), Cameroon (0.563).
- Embedded with the HDI, Nigeria has a very low life expectancy of 54.8, compared to India and 69.7 and China at 76.6 years.
- Income inequality is extreme; while over 100m people are in absolute poverty, Nigeria was forecast to be Africa’s largest importer of champagne when oil prices were rising. (It is the second highest importer of champagne in Africa behind South Africa).
- All of this is happening against a background of rapid population growth – estimated to be 3.2% pa by the Nigerian Population Commission. This means Nigeria will be the 3rd most populous nation in the world in 2050, and Lagos is projected to be the world’s most populous city at 40m. The Lancet recently projected that Nigeria will be the world’s second most populous country by 2100, surpassing China this century.
READ: Nigeria, now 2nd most corrupt country in West Africa – Transparency International
And Nigeria continues to be plagued by corruption and poor governance, at least according to the global surveys of such issues.
Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Transparency Index scored Nigeria 25 out of 100 (higher is better), 149th of 180 countries. In contrast, its English-speaking neighbour in West Africa, Ghana, scored 43/100 with a ranking of 75th. Ivory Coast was also one of the world’s great improvers in the Corruption Perception Index in 2018, moving from 27 to 35/100 (that is, moving from equal to Nigeria to considerably better) and a ranking of 105th.
Despite the centrality of tackling corruption to the current government’s agenda, Nigeria’s score has sadly gone backwards from 28 in 2017 to 25/100 in 2020.
On Governance, the World Bank Group has a long-standing Worldwide Governance Indicators project, which ranks countries on 6 key dimensions: Voice and accountability, Political stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism, Government Effectiveness, Regulatory Quality, Rule of Law and Control of Corruption.
READ: Hotels in Nigeria are on the verge of collapse
Not surprisingly, Nigeria is not doing very well on these. Specifically, Nigeria fares very poorly on the Political Stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism and Control of Corruption dimensions. But on almost every dimension, Nigeria does worse than its SSA peers, and what is perhaps more worrying is from 2008-2018, Nigeria has gone backwards on 4 dimensions.
The one dimension where Nigeria performs better than SSA is on Voice and Accountability – reflecting Nigeria’s boisterous NGO, press, and the general public who are increasingly bringing sunlight to Nigeria’s challenges every day.
Both those inside and outside of Nigeria are aware of the challenges in the Northeast of the country related to Boko Haram. Beyond these, we have the increasing number and severity of clashes between pastoralists (Fulani herdsmen) and farmers. This conflict is moving further and further south in Nigeria as climate change means that the Sahara is moving further and further south, increasing pressure on the lifestyle and livelihoods of the Fulanis.
Kidnappings also seem to be on the rise. While in the past, kidnappings might have been primarily concentrated in the South-South, it appears to be moving to become more of a nationwide phenomenon, though as always it is difficult to gather accurate statistics.
Overlaid on the Boko Haram, Fulani herdsman, and kidnapping security concerns is the general level of crime –ranging from petty theft to rape and murder – throughout the country. Of course, again, it is difficult to know whether Nigeria is making progress on any of these security issues. A free press that reports incidents, a vibrant NGO sector that often assists victims and the speed of light of the internet means that we are increasingly aware of insecurity incidents from all these sources.
In 2020, a new movement rose up, End SARS. Extra-judicial killings by security forces – including many by the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad – finally brought Nigerians – especially young Nigerians – out on the streets. Both the Federal and many State Governments acknowledged legitimate grievances and a painful and unknown process of examination of these issues has begun.
The telling of history – and the way forward – was made much more difficult by the events of Oct 20, 2020, where security forces and unarmed civilians clashed at the Lekki toll gate. What exactly transpired is disputed by official parties to the events, but there is no question that the path to building trust between the government and its citizens has been made harder.
Beyond all these issues – high levels of poverty, low HDI outcomes, low life expectancy, security challenges, and poor scores on corruption and governance – there is a unique aspect to Nigeria that is critical to understanding how Nigeria functions: the almost complete absence of the state sector.
So far, based on the official numbers, we have painted a pretty bleak picture. Nigeria has the most people in absolute poverty in the world, the most children out of school, faces numerous security challenges, performs very poorly on the official grading of corruption and governance and the public sector simply does not have the resources to do what the public sector is supposed to do according to the orthodoxy.
Add to this that the country seems to be making little progress. Nigeria is a big, messy proto-democracy with numerous cleavages across geography, religion, tribe, language, and it is simply not easy to effect meaningful reforms in institutions or indeed the constitution.
Numerous political rivals spend their energy on how to capture more of the vanishing national cake (Nigeria basically produces the same amount of oil today as when it had 1/3 the population, meaning that the oil rents per person have shrunk by 2/3) rather than advancing the public interests, and the 2 main political parties have no distinctive ideology except to be in power (which is a life or death endeavour because politicians need the power to be able to extract the rents to pay back the costs of getting into power).
When looked at through the lens we have described – official statistics, press headlines about insecurities, global rankings putting Nigeria at the bottom of the table – you would very likely conclude that Nigeria should be a failed state … or that even if not a failed state, it is highly likely to become a failed state in the near future.
This conclusion – as argued by the authors of this book – would in fact be wrong. Every day millions of Nigerians go about their daily business (not in easy circumstances to be sure, but Nigerians are resilient). Nigerians are trying to build a business, earn their living, get an education, find a spouse, raise their children, and – certainly world-class in this dimension – party.
And this is the central question of this book: why is Nigeria not a failed state?
Our hypothesis – which the rest of this book tries to support – is that Nigeria is not a failed state because Nigerians have self-organised in the absence of a functioning public sector. That is, Nigerians organise their own security, their own power, their own education, their own healthcare, their own infrastructure, their own future. And they self-organise at every scale – individual, group, State, National – and in every sphere of human life.
Partner – Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist PwC, West Africa Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, PhD is one of PwC’s leading global thinkers, working at the complex intersection of economics, strategy, capital markets, and investment. He has over 34 years of professional experience as an entrepreneur, private equity investor, line manager, economist, and strategy consultant and is his professional career has previously lived in Asia, North America, and Europe. He has been based in Lagos, Nigeria (the world’s 7th most populous country) since early 2012.
