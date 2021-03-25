Connect with us
iubh
Alpha
UBA
Patricia
forex
app

Spotlight Stories

WAPIC, NEIMETH, GLAXOSMITH rally Nigerian stocks up

Year-to-date return and market capitalization also improved to settle at -1.86% and N20.55 trillion, respectively.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigerian stocks rose further today by 0.53% to 39,293.14 index points amid renewed buy activity and price appreciation in STANBIC.

  • A total volume of 229.4 million units of shares, valued at N3.78 billion exchanged hands in 4,016 deals.
  • The market breadth index was positive with 23 gainers against 12 losers. WAPIC (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while SOVRENINS (-8.33%) was the top loser.
  • UBN was the most traded shares by volume at 79.5 million units, while MTN topped by value at N1.61 billion.

Top gainers

  1. WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
  2. UPDCREIT up 9.80% to close at N5.6
  3. PHARMDEKO up 9.63% to close at N1.48
  4. NEIMETH up 9.55% to close at N1.95
  5. GLAXOSMITH up 9.45% to close at N6.95

Top losers

  1. SOVRENINS down 8.33% to close at N0.22
  2. NPFMCRFBK down 7.22% to close at N1.8
  3. PRESTIGE down 6.82% to close at N0.41
  4. JAPAULGOLD down 4.44% to close at N0.43
  5. DANGSUGAR down 2.67% to close at N16.4

Outlook

Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a bullish note. Sectorial performance was positive as the insurance, banking, and industrial indexes improved by 0.81%, 0.61%, 0.90%, and 0.07% respectively.

  • On the flip side, the consumer goods & energy indexes fell by 0.24% and 0.05% respectively.
  • Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Message Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina. He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (23rd March 2021)Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Stanbic IBTC3.624th March 202148.457.43%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc124th March 202122.54.40%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc1623rd March 20212207.30%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc2.122nd March 2021229.50%Nil
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.34.70%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 202131.058.70%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20216.95.10%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 202116.858.90%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.59.10%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.92.70%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 2021157.23.80%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215503.70%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113752.60%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202167.50%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 20212212.30%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.113.70%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021481.40%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852.10%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202115.41.20%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.783.70%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.611.80%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

Coronavirus

Nigeria, 8 other African countries receive Covid-19 vaccine from MTN

Nigeria and 8 other African countries have taken delivery of the first set of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Covid-19: African Union in talks with China and Russia over vaccine

Nigeria and 8 other African countries have taken delivery of the first set of the Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by telecoms giant, the MTN Group.

This follows the receipt of the first 723,000 out of the 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given by the South African firm, MTN to Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritius and Togo.

This disclosure was made by the Director, Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the African Union’s disease control body, John Nkengasong, at a news conference.

READ: Nigeria records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 112 days

He also stated that several other countries, including South Sudan and Malawi, are due to receive doses in the coming days.

This is also coming after several African countries had rolled out and started vaccinating its citizens with vaccine doses provided by the WHO backed COVAX initiative.

READ: Macron proposes 4-5% of COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer nations

In case you missed it

  • It can be recalled that in a unique public/private partnership, the MTN Group announced a donation of $25 million to support the African Union’s vaccination programme.
  • MTN said the donation which is to help secure 7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is for health workers across the African Union’s 55 member states
  • African countries have begun vaccinating their citizens only in recent weeks after richer countries secured early supplies.
  • Africa is relying primarily on free doses from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

