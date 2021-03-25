Spotlight Stories
WAPIC, NEIMETH, GLAXOSMITH rally Nigerian stocks up
Year-to-date return and market capitalization also improved to settle at -1.86% and N20.55 trillion, respectively.
Nigerian stocks rose further today by 0.53% to 39,293.14 index points amid renewed buy activity and price appreciation in STANBIC.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization also improved to settle at -1.86% and N20.55 trillion, respectively.
- A total volume of 229.4 million units of shares, valued at N3.78 billion exchanged hands in 4,016 deals.
- The market breadth index was positive with 23 gainers against 12 losers. WAPIC (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while SOVRENINS (-8.33%) was the top loser.
- UBN was the most traded shares by volume at 79.5 million units, while MTN topped by value at N1.61 billion.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- UPDCREIT up 9.80% to close at N5.6
- PHARMDEKO up 9.63% to close at N1.48
- NEIMETH up 9.55% to close at N1.95
- GLAXOSMITH up 9.45% to close at N6.95
Top losers
- SOVRENINS down 8.33% to close at N0.22
- NPFMCRFBK down 7.22% to close at N1.8
- PRESTIGE down 6.82% to close at N0.41
- JAPAULGOLD down 4.44% to close at N0.43
- DANGSUGAR down 2.67% to close at N16.4
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a bullish note. Sectorial performance was positive as the insurance, banking, and industrial indexes improved by 0.81%, 0.61%, 0.90%, and 0.07% respectively.
- On the flip side, the consumer goods & energy indexes fell by 0.24% and 0.05% respectively.
- Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (23rd March 2021)
|Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Stanbic IBTC
|3.6
|24th March 2021
|48.45
|7.43%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|1
|24th March 2021
|22.5
|4.40%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|16
|23rd March 2021
|220
|7.30%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|2.1
|22nd March 2021
|22
|9.50%
|Nil
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|4.70%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31.05
|8.70%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|6.9
|5.10%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|16.85
|8.90%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.5
|9.10%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|2.70%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157.2
|3.80%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|3.70%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|2.60%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|7.50%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22
|12.30%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|13.70%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|48
|1.40%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2.10%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|15.4
|1.20%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|3.70%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|11.80%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
Coronavirus
Nigeria, 8 other African countries receive Covid-19 vaccine from MTN
Nigeria and 8 other African countries have taken delivery of the first set of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Nigeria and 8 other African countries have taken delivery of the first set of the Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by telecoms giant, the MTN Group.
This follows the receipt of the first 723,000 out of the 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given by the South African firm, MTN to Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritius and Togo.
This disclosure was made by the Director, Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the African Union’s disease control body, John Nkengasong, at a news conference.
READ: Nigeria records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 112 days
He also stated that several other countries, including South Sudan and Malawi, are due to receive doses in the coming days.
This is also coming after several African countries had rolled out and started vaccinating its citizens with vaccine doses provided by the WHO backed COVAX initiative.
READ: Macron proposes 4-5% of COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer nations
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that in a unique public/private partnership, the MTN Group announced a donation of $25 million to support the African Union’s vaccination programme.
- MTN said the donation which is to help secure 7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is for health workers across the African Union’s 55 member states
- African countries have begun vaccinating their citizens only in recent weeks after richer countries secured early supplies.
- Africa is relying primarily on free doses from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.