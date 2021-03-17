StoreHarmony launches e-commerce app for its network of over 500 retail stores: processes over N10billion transaction value

It has become pertinent for retail stores to take their business online, especially in the face of a series of unexpected events that have posed a lot of challenges to stores without an online presence. Such is the case of the ones that couldn’t sell during the Coronavirus lockdown measures.

Stores that do not have an online presence in this digital age could be losing out on the opportunity to increase their customer base and get the word out about their business. In Feb 2020, StoreHarmony launched Stocker: the e-commerce app component of its retail technology platform which enabled its network of over 500 retail store clients launch their digital storefronts with real-time consolidated and automated inventory control with their brick-and-mortar stores.

This feature enables the stores to accurately have control of their inventory level across their multiple channels of operation. SMEs with multiple locations are also able to transfer stock easily from point to point in a simple way. Last year, over N10Bn inventory value was processed through StoreHarmony’s cloud services platform.

The Stocker app is not restricted to its current clientele base and is very pocket friendly.

Some other key features of this e-commerce app includes an easy share of PDF invoice via Whatsapp, automatic generation of unique order page link that can be shared with anyone across any social media platforms, financial report generation and escrow management system that regulates payment process between merchants and customers.

You can get online with StoreHarmony Stocker App in 4 (four) easy steps:

Step 1: Download Storeharmony Stocker App on Google Playstore

Step 2: Register your business and upload your inventory

Step 3: Link your account details to receive payments

Step 4: Share your product links and start selling online IMMEDIATELY.

NEXT PHASE

By Q1 2021, StoreHarmony intends to empower its growing network of retailers with capabilities to seamlessly provision agency banking services to financial service providers. Store Harmony has also partnered with a leading bank to provide out-of-the-box solution for SMEs.

About StoreHarmony

Storeharmony Limited is a software and fintech company that helps SMEs control their inventory, simplify B2B payments and automate payments. Our mission is to organize the informal retail sector in Africa with a vision to become the leading financial technology solutions platform that easily enables business and commerce for all in Africa.

