Paid Content
StoreHarmony launches e-commerce app for its network of over 500 retail stores: processes over N10billion transaction value
The StoreHarmony Stocker app is not restricted to its current clientele base and is very pocket friendly.
It has become pertinent for retail stores to take their business online, especially in the face of a series of unexpected events that have posed a lot of challenges to stores without an online presence. Such is the case of the ones that couldn’t sell during the Coronavirus lockdown measures.
Stores that do not have an online presence in this digital age could be losing out on the opportunity to increase their customer base and get the word out about their business. In Feb 2020, StoreHarmony launched Stocker: the e-commerce app component of its retail technology platform which enabled its network of over 500 retail store clients launch their digital storefronts with real-time consolidated and automated inventory control with their brick-and-mortar stores.
This feature enables the stores to accurately have control of their inventory level across their multiple channels of operation. SMEs with multiple locations are also able to transfer stock easily from point to point in a simple way. Last year, over N10Bn inventory value was processed through StoreHarmony’s cloud services platform.
The Stocker app is not restricted to its current clientele base and is very pocket friendly.
Some other key features of this e-commerce app includes an easy share of PDF invoice via Whatsapp, automatic generation of unique order page link that can be shared with anyone across any social media platforms, financial report generation and escrow management system that regulates payment process between merchants and customers.
You can get online with StoreHarmony Stocker App in 4 (four) easy steps:
Step 1: Download Storeharmony Stocker App on Google Playstore
Step 2: Register your business and upload your inventory
Step 3: Link your account details to receive payments
Step 4: Share your product links and start selling online IMMEDIATELY.
NEXT PHASE
By Q1 2021, StoreHarmony intends to empower its growing network of retailers with capabilities to seamlessly provision agency banking services to financial service providers. Store Harmony has also partnered with a leading bank to provide out-of-the-box solution for SMEs.
About StoreHarmony
Storeharmony Limited is a software and fintech company that helps SMEs control their inventory, simplify B2B payments and automate payments. Our mission is to organize the informal retail sector in Africa with a vision to become the leading financial technology solutions platform that easily enables business and commerce for all in Africa.
StoreHarmony can be contacted via:
[email protected] |IG: @storeharmonytech; |Call: 08031350000 | www.storeharmony.com
Paid Content
NQR Code payment system launches in Nigeria
This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’.
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) today announced the launch of the NQR payment solution; an innovative payment platform implemented on behalf of all financial service providers. The New Quick Response code solution offers a robust platform that delivers instant value for P2B and P2P transactions by simply scanning to pay. It is a solution that will unify the available closed QR Code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and accelerated digital adoption.
This Payment Solution designed to be “low cost” for merchants would see shoppers scan a QR code generated by a seller to pay for an item. Each code will have unique details containing the information relating to the transaction and would link with a customer’s Banking App, already enabled on their smartphone.
Speaking during the event, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Central Bank Of Nigeria & Chairman, NIBSS, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, commended the NIBSS team for this trailblazing achievement. She stated that “the CBN as regulator of the banking and payment system in Nigeria is committed to providing an enabling regulatory environment that ensures interoperability, proper market conduct and continued innovation within the financial services ecosystem to foster healthy competition, high-quality service and financial inclusion. Against this background, the Bank recently released of the Regulatory Framework for Sandbox Operations in Nigeria and the Guidelines on Open Banking with the objective of opening up the terrain for more transformative ideas and encouraging start-up companies to grow and contribute to the overall economic development in Nigeria”.
On his part, the CEO of NIBSS, Mr. Premier Oiwoh, added – “with more people being able to pay for goods and services with just their smartphones, the ‘NQR Payment is about re-creating the Nigerian payment experience whilst deepening financial inclusion in the country”, “Digital transactions supported through the NQR code payments will promote and enhance consumer payment experience while driving growth for business owners,” Oiwoh added.
This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’; it will unlock a wealth of extra benefits that will transform the way Nigerians choose to pay for goods and services at all levels.
As consumers and merchants alike move towards technology-driven solutions, QR Codes are growing increasingly important. Nigeria demonstrates yet again that it has a forward-looking financial services industry, as it drives towards a truly cashless and contactless society with NQR.
ABOUT NIBSS
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by all licensed banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It commenced operations in June 1994.
NIBSS has put in place modern world-class infrastructures for handling inter-bank payments in order to remove potential bottlenecks associated with inter-bank funds transfer and settlement.
NIBSS’ operation is supported with the best Information, Communication, and Technology infrastructure for Automated On-line operations as well as effective information and data transmission security practices to deliver world-class payment/settlement services. Operational and Credit Risks in funds transfer across financial institutions are adequately mitigated by NIBSS operations.
Paid Content
Ecobank Nigeria launches Super Rewards Scheme; 50 customers to get N25k weekly
4 customers to get one million naira each at the end of the campaign.
Ecobank Nigeria has launched the Super Rewards Scheme, which gives 200 of its customers an opportunity to earn different cash gifts monthly, with four of them becoming millionaires at the end of the four months campaign. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced the commencement of the campaign in Lagos, said the scheme is designed by Ecobank to reward customers’ loyalty, explaining that 50 customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25,000 weekly. The campaign runs between March and July 2021.
Demola-Adeniyi stated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, adding that, this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience. “Fifty (50) customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with N25,000 every week. And four customers with the highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration will be rewarded with N1 million naira each.”
Speaking on the dynamics of the scheme, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the scheme are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. According to her, new customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; same she noted applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30 day period. Other conditions she noted are listed on the Ecobank’s website, she also explained that customers can withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period but will only be qualified for the reward when they maintain at least a balance of N5,000 in their account.
Further, Mrs. Effiong noted that the beneficiaries of the reward will be announced every week on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles like Facebook – @EcobankNGR, Twitter and Instagram – @ecobank Nigeria and direct communication to customers. She also stated that “the bank will also send congratulatory SMS/email to the beneficiaries of the reward. She further explained that a customer can be rewarded more than once. “However, they will be required to make additional deposits and fulfill the other conditions for eligibility.” She advised those seeking further enquiry to do so via the Bank’s social media platforms and contact centre.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.