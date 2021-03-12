Business
Breaking: FG launches Special Cash Grant to empower 100 million women
FG has flagged-off a Special Cash Grant to empower 100 million rural women.
The Federal Government has flagged-off a Special Cash Grant to empower 100 million rural women as part of its social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, via the ministry’s Twitter handle on Friday during the flag-off in Borno.
She tweeted, “The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off today was introduced in 2020 by the @FMHDSD as part of President @MBuhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.
”I am also optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.”
HM @Sadiya_farouq flagged off the distribution of the Rural Women Cash Grant in Maiduguri, Borno State. pic.twitter.com/xCGyK6NoDS
— Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) March 12, 2021
FG commences selection of N-Power Batch C applicants, issues guide on enrolment process
The Federal Government has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied to be employed under the N-Power Batch C scheme.
The Federal Government has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied to be employed under the N-Power Batch C scheme.
This is as the government has issued a guide to applicants on the login and enrolment process.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Alkali stated that the ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch ‘C’ applicants.
What the Permanent Secretary of the ministry is saying
The statement from Alkali partly reads, “It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme to;
- Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to login to the portal.
- Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to login to the applicant portal and update their personal information and records.
- Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.
For enquiries, applicants are requested to contact the dedicated N-Power helpline+23418885011or email [email protected],” he said
What you should know
- The N-Power scheme which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, was created as a component of the National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.
- The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on March 11, 2021, inaugurated the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) portal in Abuja.
- The ICT Consultant on NASIMS, Mr David Ibhawoh said that those that applied for the N-Power Batch ‘C’ Programme before the closing date with their emails are the only ones that can have access to the portal.
- He said those that did not apply should not border to log in, because, the portal would not recognise them, adding that the portal had the capacity to cope with the large numbers of candidates that have already applied.
Press Statementhttps://t.co/SUOzpADZTU pic.twitter.com/lnJfIO39ie
— Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) March 12, 2021
CAC re-validation: payment accreditation is one-off
The CAC stated that the payment for revalidation is only a one-time thing.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that the planned payment for re-validation of accreditation is a one-time fee and would not be done annually.
The CAC disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday and added that the deadline has been extended to June.
“Dear esteemed Customers, please be informed that payment for re-validation of accreditation is one-off. And accreditation is not renewable annually.
“Furthermore, the timeline for re-validation of accreditation has been extended to June 10 2021,” it said.
READ: CAC says defaulting lawyers to face 2 years imprisonment for filing false documents
Dear esteemed Customers, please be informed that payment for re-validation of accreditation is one-off. And accreditation is not renewable annually.
Furthermore, the timeline for re-validation of accreditation has been extended to June,10 2021.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) March 12, 2021
READ: CAC delists over 40,000 dormant companies
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this year that CAC had given registered companies until April 1 to revalidate their various information and accounts or face sanctions.
- Registrar General, Garba Abubakar also warned that “any account not revalidated by the deadline will cease to have an effect by 1st of April, 2020 until the Customer comes forward to re-validate.”
