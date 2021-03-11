Research Analysis
Data war: MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo lose 2.98 million subscribers in January 2021
Nigerian telcos lost a total of 2.98 million internet subscribers in the month of January 2021.
The Nigerian telecommunication landscape witnessed a significant decline in the number of internet subscribers in January 2021 after losing a total of 2.98 million subscribers in a single month.
This is according to information obtained from the website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
A cursory look at the data shows that the number of internet subscribers reduced by 1.93% from 153.87 million recorded as of December 2020, to 150.89 million as at the end of January 2021.
Similarly, the number of mobile subscribers for the four major players in the industry reduced by 4.36 million subscribers in the month under review.
Although the reason for the decline is not known, it could be attributed to the suspension of registration of new lines as the Nigerian government continues the NIIN-Sim registration nationwide. A development, which has caused many users to queue at various NIMC offices in order to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN) before they make use of their lines.
Checks by Nairalytics showed that internet subscribers began to fall in December 2020 when the NCC ordered the suspension of new sim card registration, falling from 154.44 million subscribers in November 2020 to 153.87 million subscribers in December 2020 and subsequently 150.89 million internet subscribers at the end of January 2021.
Notably, all the telecommunication networks recorded a decline in the number of internet and mobile subscribers in January 2021.
Internet Market share
- MTN Nigeria leads with a total market share of 42.41%, boasting 63.99 million internet subscribers as of January 2021. It however lost a total of 1.37 million subscribers in the reviewed month, from 65.36 million recorded in the previous month.
- Airtel follows with a market share of 26.53%. The telco giant recorded a total of 40.03 million internet subscribers in January, 1.25 million subscribers short of 41.29 million recorded in the previous month.
- Globacom follows closely with a market share of 26.52%. The indigenous telco firm has a total internet subscriber base of 39.99 million as of January 2021. It also recorded a decline in customers from 40.11 million recorded as of December 2020.
- Meanwhile, 9mobile with 6.88 million internet subscribers as of January 2021, boasts of a market share of 4.56%.
- In total, 2.9 million subscribers were lost between December and January 2021, the highest single month loss recorded in recent years.
Why the drop? The NCC did not provide a formal explanation for the drop in internet subscribers however Nairametrics believes this could be due to the National Identity Card Scheme currently being implemented as well as the SIM Card registration requirements.
Abandoned phone lines are being yanked off the database of GSM companies in compliance with regulatory requirements. For example, the total number of GSM subscribers for the month of January fell to 199.8 million from 204.1 million or about 4.3 million lost subscribers.
2020 in rear view
It is worth noting that the Nigerian telecommunication sector recorded tremendous gains in 2020, on account of the pandemic-induced lockdown, which forced many organizations in Nigeria to adopt remote working.
- According to the NCC, Nigeria’s internet subscribers increased by a total of 28.15 million in 2020, MTN gaining the most (11.25 million), closely followed by Glo with 11.17 million new subscribers, and Airtel with 6.77 million subscribers, while 9mobile lost 948,087 subscribers within the year.
- A quick look at the 2020 full-year financial statement of MTN Nigeria showed that the telco giant expanded its revenue by 15.1% year-on-year to N1.3 trillion, largely driven by growth recorded in its data segment of the business.
- Apparently, while so many companies were lamenting the impact of the covid 19 on their business, the Telecomms businesses were just smiling to the bank
Research Analysis
Chart of the day: It’s a V Shaped Recovery
A V-Shaped recovery means the Nigeria economy recovered faster than was expected
The chart above is V-Shaped!
Nigeria’s Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday that Nigeria reported a real GDP Growth rate of 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020, the first time following three consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth rate.
Why this matters
- A V-shaped recovery means the economy got out of a recession faster than expected.
- Several analysts had various predictions on what Nigeria’s economic recovery chart might look like. The predictions were between U, V, L, or W, shaped.
- This was also the headline of the Nairametrics Q3 2020 Economic Outlook Webinar where most of our panelists settled for a U-shaped recovery.
- Most analysts had opined that Nigeria’s GDP Growth rate will contract again in the 4th quarter of 2020 before eeking our growth in the first quarter of 2021.
- However, the latest GDP number indicates a GDP growth rate in the 4th quarter thus a V-shaped recovery.
At 0.11%, this is the slowest GDP Growth rate Nigeria has recorded since the GDP was rebased in 2011. In the second quarter of 2017 when Nigeria also exited a recession, the GDP Growth rate was 0.72% and was considered relatively tepid at the time.
Exclusives
Prices of local rice, onions, tomatoes, others crash as foreign rice continues to ease off
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
It appears Nigerians are in for good times in the new year, as the price of bags of local and foreign rice, onions, pepper, tomatoes, amongst others recorded a significant drop in price.
This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.
The survey revealed that the price of a 50kg bag of locally produced rice dipped by 6.4% from an average of N25,375 recorded in December to an average of N23,750 while a bag of foreign rice of the same size now sells for an average of N24,500 as against an initial average of N26,125.
READ: Quality of local rice improves as food prices drop across major markets
Also, the price of a bag of dry onions dropped by 77.5% to sell for an average of N21,500 compared to an initial average of N95,500 while the price of new onions crashed by 74.6% to sell for an average of 16,500.
READ: Inflation rate jumps to 12.13%, highest in 21 months
Items that witnessed price increase
- A big bag of melon that was sold for an average of N43,500 in December now sells for an average of N45,000. This represents an increase of 3.45% in three weeks.
- A nylon of crayfish now sells for an average of N14,250, representing an increase of 9.6% compared to an initial average of N13,000.
- The price of a big tuber of yam spiked by 31.2% to sell for an average of N1,000 as against an initial average of N763.
- Also, a medium-sized tuber of yam now sells for an average of N588, indicating an increase of 11.9% compared to an initial average of N525.
- A big basket of sweet potatoes that was sold for an initial average of N5,500, witnessed an increase of 9.1% to sell for an average of N6,000.
- The price of a small-sized basket increased by 3.6% to sell for an average of N727 from an initial average of N700.
- Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes now sells for an average of 25,000 as against an initial average of N20,000. This represents an increase of 25% in three weeks.
READ: FG warns local rice dealers to desist from price hike
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A big basket of round shaped tomatoes that was sold for an average of N15,000 in December, now sells for an average of N6,500. This represents a price decrease of 56.7% in three weeks.
- Also, the price of a medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes reduced by 64.7% to sell for an average of N3,000 as against an initial average of N8,500.
- A big bag of pepper now sells for an average of N7,750. This is 61.3% lower than an average of N20,000 recorded in December while a medium-sized bag currently sells for an average of N3,750 as opposed to an initial average of N10,000.
- A 50kg bag of brown beans currently sells for an average of N30,000, representing a 27.7% decline in price compared to an initial average of N41,500.
- The price of a 10kg bag of Mama Gold rice dipped by 8.3% to sell for an average of N4,400 compared to an initial average of N4,800.
- Also, a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice that was initially sold for an average of N26,125 now sells for an average of N24,500 while Mama Gold rice of the same size sells for an average of N24,875 as against an initial average of 26,125.
- The price of a carton of full chicken recorded a marginal decrease of 0.29% to sell for an average of N14,125 compared to an initial average of N14,167.
- A big bag of Bush mango seeds (Ogbono) that was sold for an average of N115,000 during Christmas festivity, now sells for an average of N105,000. This represents a price decrease of 8.7%.
READ: Why onion has become the “new gold” in Nigeria
Items that maintained initial prices
- A crate of eggs continues to sell for an average of N1,200, the same as recorded in December.
- A big bag of yellow maize is still sold for an average of N20,167, while a bag of white maize costs an average of N20,000.
- A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N23,333, the same as recorded in December, while white maize of the same size still sells for an average of N23,167.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, while a bag of Dangote flour sells for an average of N13,750.
- Horse fish (Kote) and Titus fish still sell for an average of N613 and 638 respectively across markets in Lagos.
- A 50kg bag of garri (Ijebu) still sells for an average of N14,375, while white and yellow garri sell for an average of N10,750 and N11,125 respectively.
- Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include: noodles, beverages, cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice.
- A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas is filled for an average of N3,975, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,750.
READ: Betting on Bitcoin is better than investing in PayPal, Google, Facebook, Amazon
Special markets/items
- Several customers were sighted at Mile-12 market negotiating and transacting with traders at different units of the market as the prices of most food items recorded a significant decline in price compared to the just-concluded year.
- In an interview with a tomato seller at Mushin market, Mr. Bala, explained that the decline in the price of tomatoes is due to seasonal fluctuations and increased supply of the food item.
- He stated that there has been a huge amount of harvest during this period, which has caused an increased supply of tomatoes coming from the north, and as a result driving the price of the commodity downwards. He however mentioned that oval-shaped tomatoes are not currently in the market, only round-shaped tomatoes were harvested and supplied to the market.
- The price of foreign rice has continued to witness a significant decrease in the past four weeks, largely due to the reopening of some land borders across the country. Also, the price of locally produced rice trickled down last week due to the new influx of foreign rice.
- According to our correspondent at Daleko market, Mrs. Oladayo, she explained that foreign-made rice is of two types for each of the brands, long and short. A 50kg of the long grain of rice sells for an average of N24,000 in the market, while the bag of short grains sells for an average of N24,000.
- Although, a 50kg bag of Big Bull rice sells for an of N24,000 some Nigerian made rice are now selling for as low as N18,000 and N17,000. She however warned that some of these brands are quite stony. For example, Zainab rice sells for an average of N17,000 at Daleko market.
READ: No giving up, Bitcoin gains $5,000
Market insights
- In an interactive session with an Onion seller at Mile-12 market, it was revealed that the reason for the significant nosedive in the price of onions was due to bountiful harvest towards the end of December.
- According to Muhammed, he said this is a period for onion harvest and it is only normal for the price to decline, although it seemed like a significant decline due to the irregular hike witnessed in the price of onions last year as a result of some string of events, such as insecurity, lack of harvest, etc.
- He further mentioned that the reduction in the price of onions is a very positive development for the year, considering the hardship experienced by many Nigerians during the past year.
- “We are happy that the price of onions and other food items have dropped in recent times and we hope it continues this way, because the lesser the price, the more customers are likely to buy,” He added.
- In a bid to understand the cause of the increase in the price of potatoes, Mr. Audu explained to Nairalytics that the price of potatoes increased due to the effect of seasonal fluctuations.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (7/1/2021)
|DALEKO (7/1/2021)
|OYINGBO (7/1/2021)
|MILE 12 (7/1/2021)
|Average
|MUSHIN (17/12/2020)
|DALEKO (17/12/2020)
|OYINGBO (17/12/2020)
|MILE 12 (17/12/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4400
|4200
|4500
|4500
|4400
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|25000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|24500
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|NA
|4300
|4300
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|25000
|24000
|24500
|26000
|24875
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|25000
|22000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|23000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|23750
|25500
|25000
|25000
|26000
|25375
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|21000
|20000
|20333.333333333
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|40000
|45000
|43000
|42666.666666667
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|32000
|30000
|30000
|28000
|30000
|43000
|38000
|42000
|43000
|41500
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|6000
|6000
|5500
|5500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|750
|725
|700
|700
|700
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|300
|350
|400
|250
|325
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|25000
|25000
|25000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2600
|2600
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1700
|1600
|1650
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|6500
|6500
|15000
|15000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|3000
|3000
|8500
|8500
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|2500
|2500
|5500
|5500
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|10000
|10000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|6000
|6000
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|8000
|7500
|7750
|20000
|20000
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|4000
|3500
|3750
|10000
|10000
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|Maize
|White
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|Melon
|Big bag
|45000
|45000
|45000
|43500
|43500
|43500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|26000
|17000
|21500
|94000
|97000
|95500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|20000
|13000
|16500
|65000
|65000
|65000
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|105000
|105000
|115000
|115000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|14000
|14500
|14250
|12500
|13500
|13000
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
