DISCLAIMER: Ex-Cavendish MD distances self from alleged statement on OML 110
Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe, a former MD of Cavendish Petroleum Limited, has dissociated himself from an alleged statement on OML 110.
PUBLIC DISCLAIMER
My attention has been drawn to a statement with respect to OML110 and published online. This libelous statement purportedly originated from Cavendish Petroleum Limited and was allegedly authored by me whilst also falsely claiming that I, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe signed in the capacity of Managing Director.
I, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe, wish to state the following:
- i. I have not authored any such statement in any capacity – personal or otherwise. I have also not caused another to write on my behalf neither have I had any just or probable cause to author such false, misleading and malicious statements with respect to the revoked OML110.
- ii. I had also ceased to be the Managing Director of Cavendish Petroleum for a long time so to attribute a statement from me in that capacity or otherwise should be seen for what it is – a disdainful, calculated attempt by unscrupulous agents to mislead, malign and impugn on my integrity and that of others so mentioned for whatever sinister reasons.
- iii. I completely dissociate myself from the false statement attributed to me and subsequent malicious report published on some faceless online sites without any proof to back it up whatsoever. The statement is highly libelous in its entirety.
- iv. As far as I am aware, these malicious statements and report are not reflective of my opinion, thoughts or the true state of things based on the facts available.
- v. Further, to the best of my knowledge, neither Cavendish Petroleum or anyone associated with the company has authorized or caused the publication of the said false statements.
I therefore wish to inform the public and other stakeholders that the purported statement is malicious against the persons mentioned, false, misleading and did not originate from me in any capacity. I fully dissociate myself from the purported, false and malicious report and urge the unsuspecting public and all stakeholders to disregard the statement in its entirety as I will not hesitate to pursue all legal means to prevent and protect my name and reputation from any further misuse and/or misrepresentation – in any capacity.
SIGNED:
_____________________________
Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe
Former Managing Director, Cavendish Petroleum
Peter Obaseki retires as Chief Operating Officer of FCMB Group Plc
Mr Peter Obaseki, the Chief Operating Officer of FCMB Group has retired from the financial institution.
The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the retirement of Mr. Peter Obaseki, the Chief Operating Officer of the financial institution, with effect from March 1, 2021. He was also an Executive Director of the Group.
His retirement was approved at a meeting of the Board of the Group on February 26, 2021. This has also been announced in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the financial institution.
The Chairman of FCMB Group Plc’s Board of Directors, Mr Oladipupo Jadesimi, thanked Mr. Obaseki for his valuable service and excellent support to the Board for many years.
FCMB Group Plc is a holding company divided along three business Groups; Commercial and Retail Banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited); Investment Banking (FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited); as well as Asset & Wealth Management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited).
The Group and its subsidiaries are leaders in their respective segments with strong fundamentals.
For more information about FCMB Group Plc, please visit www.fcmbgroup.com.
NSE to commemorate IWD 2021, host 7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality
NSE will join securities exchanges all over the world to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) will join securities exchanges all over the world to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021 and host its 7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality on Monday, 8 March 2021.
In collaboration with Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, United Nations (UN) Women, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event will hold virtually building on the global theme, #ChooseToChallenge and will culminate in a digital Closing Gong Ceremony. Members of the stockbroking community, analysts, regulators, media and other interested participants can register via the link: http://bit.ly/nse-iwd-2021
Consistent with The Exchange’s objectives to accelerate progress and impact on the advancement of women across all spheres of life, the event will feature discussions that highlight the business case to challenge the norm. Confirmed speakers at the event include, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Catherine Nwakaego Echeozo, 2nd Vice President, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello–Ismail, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Founder, Director, Bestman Games; Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE; Ms. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE; Mr. Bola Adeeko, Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE; Mr. Kevin Njiraini, Regional Director, Southern Africa & Nigeria, International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Others are Mrs. Oluwasoromidayo George, Chairperson, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network Nigeria; Mr. Lansana Wonneh, United Nations (UN) Women Deputy Representative, Nigeria and ECOWAS; Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria; Ms. Ivana Osagie, Founder, Professional Women Roundtable (PWR); and Ms. Eme Esien Lore, Nigeria Country Manager, IFC.
The webinar will also feature a special focus on the peer-to-peer learning programme under the Nigeria2Equal programme, a three-year project towards which the IFC will collaborate with the NSE to reduce employment and entrepreneurship gaps in Nigeria through the private sector.
