DISCLAIMER: Ex-Cavendish MD distances self from alleged statement on OML 110

PUBLIC DISCLAIMER

My attention has been drawn to a statement with respect to OML110 and published online. This libelous statement purportedly originated from Cavendish Petroleum Limited and was allegedly authored by me whilst also falsely claiming that I, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe signed in the capacity of Managing Director.

I, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe, wish to state the following:

i. I have not authored any such statement in any capacity – personal or otherwise. I have also not caused another to write on my behalf neither have I had any just or probable cause to author such false, misleading and malicious statements with respect to the revoked OML110.

ii. I had also ceased to be the Managing Director of Cavendish Petroleum for a long time so to attribute a statement from me in that capacity or otherwise should be seen for what it is – a disdainful, calculated attempt by unscrupulous agents to mislead, malign and impugn on my integrity and that of others so mentioned for whatever sinister reasons.

iii. I completely dissociate myself from the false statement attributed to me and subsequent malicious report published on some faceless online sites without any proof to back it up whatsoever. The statement is highly libelous in its entirety.

iv. As far as I am aware, these malicious statements and report are not reflective of my opinion, thoughts or the true state of things based on the facts available.

v. Further, to the best of my knowledge, neither Cavendish Petroleum or anyone associated with the company has authorized or caused the publication of the said false statements.

I therefore wish to inform the public and other stakeholders that the purported statement is malicious against the persons mentioned, false, misleading and did not originate from me in any capacity. I fully dissociate myself from the purported, false and malicious report and urge the unsuspecting public and all stakeholders to disregard the statement in its entirety as I will not hesitate to pursue all legal means to prevent and protect my name and reputation from any further misuse and/or misrepresentation – in any capacity.

SIGNED:

_____________________________

Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe

Former Managing Director, Cavendish Petroleum