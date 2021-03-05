The Bitcoin market you know today was built by people, not institutions

Bitcoin recently gained significant global attention, as the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, invested 1.5 billion USD in it. This asset, which was selling for under 1 USD just 11 years ago, has reached new highs in the market with a current price of over 40,000 USD—a phenomenal growth in a decade that no asset class in the market can match.

Some institutions and jurisdictions seem threatened by the existence of digital currencies, which is why the occasional objection about Bitcoin has surfaced on the Internet. Still, this dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.

A few years ago, when people were still skeptical and unconvinced about BTC and its potential, there were those in the industry driven by the ideology that this asset class could create a better global financial system. The reality is that transferring money and processing payments using the current financial system comes with some setbacks.

In one way or another, monetary transactions using traditional payment systems can be laborious and limited, especially to those who have no access to banks and other financial services. This motivated Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback to create a platform that can reach billions of people worldwide.

They explored Bitcoin and discovered opportunities to provide people access to a new financial market. This discovery and enthusiasm led to the creation of Paxful.com, a peer-to-peer trading platform that enables people to buy and sell crypto with anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Currently, Paxful offers over 350 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies, making it easy for anyone to acquire fractions of BTC and join in on the 900 billion dollar market. Ultimately, Bitcoin has the potential to help people support various financial limitations by allowing them to:

Pay for goods and services

Donate to charitable organizations

Build and grow a business

Protect the value of their wealth

Send money faster at a cheaper rate

Apart from providing financial opportunities through the platform, Paxful also uses BTC to uphold quality life and education through the Built With Bitcoin initiative. Every crypto donation goes towards the construction of schools in emerging markets to empower people through learning to live a better life.

The platform has and continues to financially enable millions of people around the world through digital currencies. It’s never too late to start—join the growing Bitcoin community today and be a part of the global people-powered market.