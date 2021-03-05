Cryptocurrency
The Bitcoin market you know today was built by people, not institutions
This dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
Bitcoin recently gained significant global attention, as the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, invested 1.5 billion USD in it. This asset, which was selling for under 1 USD just 11 years ago, has reached new highs in the market with a current price of over 40,000 USD—a phenomenal growth in a decade that no asset class in the market can match.
Some institutions and jurisdictions seem threatened by the existence of digital currencies, which is why the occasional objection about Bitcoin has surfaced on the Internet. Still, this dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
A few years ago, when people were still skeptical and unconvinced about BTC and its potential, there were those in the industry driven by the ideology that this asset class could create a better global financial system. The reality is that transferring money and processing payments using the current financial system comes with some setbacks.
In one way or another, monetary transactions using traditional payment systems can be laborious and limited, especially to those who have no access to banks and other financial services. This motivated Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback to create a platform that can reach billions of people worldwide.
They explored Bitcoin and discovered opportunities to provide people access to a new financial market. This discovery and enthusiasm led to the creation of Paxful.com, a peer-to-peer trading platform that enables people to buy and sell crypto with anyone, anywhere, at any time.
Currently, Paxful offers over 350 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies, making it easy for anyone to acquire fractions of BTC and join in on the 900 billion dollar market. Ultimately, Bitcoin has the potential to help people support various financial limitations by allowing them to:
- Pay for goods and services
- Donate to charitable organizations
- Build and grow a business
- Protect the value of their wealth
- Send money faster at a cheaper rate
Apart from providing financial opportunities through the platform, Paxful also uses BTC to uphold quality life and education through the Built With Bitcoin initiative. Every crypto donation goes towards the construction of schools in emerging markets to empower people through learning to live a better life.
The platform has and continues to financially enable millions of people around the world through digital currencies. It’s never too late to start—join the growing Bitcoin community today and be a part of the global people-powered market.
Cryptocurrency
XRP stands firm, investors wait on Ripple’s legal outcome
XRP price traded at $0.457053 with a daily trading volume of about $6 Billion. XRP is up 1.94% for the day.
Investors are anxiously waiting for the legal outcome filed against Ripple, creators of XRP, as the digital asset, recorded decent gains amid recent price market correction prevailing at the crypto-verse
Investors are holding firm on reports that revealed Christian Larsen, the Chairman of Ripple, has joined company CEO Brad Garlinghouse in passing a motion to dismiss the charges filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In a court letter filed recently, the Chairman of Ripple’s attorneys provided facts detailing their reasons on why the legal case against the Ripple executive should be struck.
According to the letter, the SEC has not been able to prove its evidence that the Ripple top executive“knowingly or recklessly provided substantial assistance” towards the violation of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933.
What you should know: At press time, XRP price traded at $0.457053 with a daily trading volume of about $6 Billion. XRP is up 1.94% for the day.
The crypto asset is currently the 7th most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.7 billion.
That being said, its parent company, Ripple is currently piloting a private type of open-source, public XRP ledger that allows Central Banks to create and manage a digital currency—enabling global interoperability.
- Recall some months back, Ripple revealed to the public that it was informed by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission that they had plans to sue the founders in a Federal civil court. Ripple and its top lieutenants further disclosed that they planned to fight such allegations.
- Ripple has however significantly upgraded on how it manages XRP, relinquishing control of the future development of XRP over to independent developers.
But it still holds about 6.4 billion XRP directly and has an additional 48 billion XRP held in an escrow from which it periodically sells to the public.
It has so far distributed 45 billion XRP since its debut. That is different from the ways in which bitcoin is created and distributed.
Cryptocurrency
Cardano drops, but investors remain upbeat
Cardano traded at $1.06, with a daily trading volume of $7.4 billion. Cardano is down 11.76% for the day.
The fourth most valuable crypto asset is currently witnessing record sell-offs amid high profit-taking at the crypto-verse.
At the time of writing this report, Cardano traded at $1.06, with a daily trading volume of $7.4 billion. Cardano is down 11.76% for the day.
Cardano currently has a circulating supply of 31.9 billion ADA coins and a maximum supply of 45 billion ADA coins.
READ: Cardano suffers biggest drop since March 12, 2020
The widely known crypto among retail investors recently achieved this after a hard fork called“Mary” on March 2.
This hard fork will permit crypto users to create tokens that can run on the same blockchain as Cardano’s native token, ADA. This now means Cardano shares close similarity with Ethereum, which had already allowed for the creation of new tokens on its blockchain.
Amid the recent price drop in play, Cardano has experienced an impressive rally of late, as investors have relatively remained bullish on the fast-rising crypto asset on the bias that many crypto pundits believe it has the most decentralized project, and the most friendly and simple staking seen.
Cardano’s current return on investment stands at about 4837%.
Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to do well by many crypto experts on the account that it headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano.
READ: $119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs starts Bitcoin trading
This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
Lately, some investors are also of the bias that Cardano could at one point dethrone the world’s utility crypto, Ethereum. Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
It uses the Cardano blockchain and allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Abbey Mortgage Bank projects N51.08 million profit in Q2 2020.
Abbey Mortgage Bank has released its […]
- Dangote Sugar increases post tax profit by 33%, as earnings per share prints at N2.45
Dangote Sugar released its full-year […]
- FY 2020: Ardova Plc posts N1.86 billion Profit After Tax
Ardova Plc (formerly Forte Oil Plc) […]
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]