Cardano explodes, more valuable than XRP, Tether, Polkadot

Cardano, in the last few weeks, has been enjoying massive buying pressure amid the record sell-offs sighted in other crypto assets, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

The fast-rising valuable crypto asset has received a fresh wave of buying sprees, seeing its price post a new all-time high of $1.29. This makes it the third-ranked crypto by market value.

At the time of writing this report, Cardano was trading at $1.265645, 20.45% on the day. It is the biggest one-day percentage gain since February 20.

Such gains pushed Cardano’s market value to $39.2 billion, or 2.75% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap value stood at $38.4 billion.

Cardano had traded at a range of $1.241612 to $1.270833 for the day.

Over one week, it has seen a surge in value, as it gained 34.8%.

Highly revered crypto analyst/trader, Michaël van de Poppe, also recommended the fast-rising crypto asset.

In a video (titled “Cardano Breaks $1 But $10 Is Possible In This Bull Cycle! Here’s Why!”) released recently, the crypto pundit told his followers on his YouTube channel that:

“Cardano going towards $10 is not that weird to calculate from here, especially given the fact, and I’ve been saying this in the past week multiple times, especially given the fact that Cardano and mostly all the Bitcoin pairs are just barely waking up. So there’s still much more to gain for the Bitcoin pairs.”