World’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale manages cryptos worth $40 billion
The world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, now has a massive sum of $40 billion under its management as of 18th February 2021.
Grayscale, whose publicly-traded crypto assets offer rich investors the chance to trade crypto on the equity market, has had its crypto holdings gain twelve times since the start of 2020.
02/17/21 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
Total AUM: $40.0 billion$BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $ZEC pic.twitter.com/YgItGWLZVK
— Grayscale (@Grayscale) February 17, 2021
Most of the massive holdings of the crypto hedge fund juggernaut include $33.1 billion held in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. That being said, Bitcoin’s soaring prices also helped the hedge fund’s holding valuation go up amid Bitcoin breaching the $52,000 price level for the first time ever.
What you should know: Grayscale funds are designed primarily for elite investors in buying and holding cryptos through the security of a regulated fund like it.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a traditional investment vehicle with shares titled in the investors’ names, providing a familiar structure for financial and tax advisors, and easy transferability to beneficiaries under estate laws.
Just recently speaking on CNBC’s SquawkBox, Sonnenshein, the leader of the world’s most valuable crypto hedge fund, stressed that Tesla was not the first big company to add the world’s most popular crypto to its balance sheet. He is, however, of the opinion that its example will be followed by other large enterprises.
“You’re going to see a lot of other visionary leaders and disruptive companies actually realizing it has really moved from why to why not,” he said.
"You have @ElonMusk @michael_saylor @jack. You're going to see a lot of other visionary leaders and disruptive companies actually realizing it has really moved from why to why not," says @sonnenshein on corporations investing in #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/6FnwEjGFNL
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021
Investors are increasing their cash flow investments to notable crypto hedge funds that are prepared to pay a premium to buy and hold cryptos through the security of a regulated fund like Grayscale.
What you need to know about hedge funds
- They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.
Investors are buying Ethereum at record high
One week after Ethereum futures launched on CME, daily trading volume reached a total of $75.8 million yesterday.
The buying interest on the world’s second most valuable crypto, Ethereum, has been on a record high for many months amid an increased buying pressure from institutional investors and big capital.
Still, as the attention of the financial media got fixed on Bitcoin, recent trends show that Ether (ETH) is getting very attractive; they also reveal why this cryptocurrency should become the “first cryptocurrency” for every investor.
Institutional demand: One week after Ethereum futures launched on CME, daily trading volume reached a total of $75.8 million yesterday – almost doubling Friday’s volume of $40 million.
Meanwhile, open interest has increased to $62 million.
Institutional demand: One week after #Ethereum futures launched on CME, daily trading volume reached a total of $75.8M yesterday – almost doubling Friday's volume of $40M.
Meanwhile, open interest has increased to $62 million.
Chart 👉 https://t.co/Z8KDbU2Gez pic.twitter.com/3pawCRnxjR
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 17, 2021
Metric description: The total volume (USD Value) traded in futures contracts for the day.
At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum traded at $1,892.82 with a daily trading volume of about $40 billion. Ethereum is up 6.52% for the day. It’s presently the second most valuable crypto with a market value of $217 billion.
Also, recent data from Defi suggests that a lot of activity is ongoing on the Ethereum network, as Ethereum-based crypto market value has risen to over $83.7 billion from $1.9 billion a year ago, according to data from Coingecko.
Several Defi crypto assets have had their share of the spotlight in recent times, with cryptos such as Chainlink, Compound, YAM, UniSwap, Cream finance, and Melon gaining investors’ capital inflows.
DeFi crypto owners, in some cases, can typically receive better interest rates than they would from traditional banks, on the basis that lower operating costs are enabled when operating on an automated decentralized network.
That being said, Ethereum Miner Revenue is at an all-time high, as mining on the Ethereum network becomes very profitable.
📈 Ethereum Miner Revenue at an ATH. pic.twitter.com/DwVUOZkbvj
— Documenting Ethereum 🧾 (@DocumentEther) February 15, 2021
Billionaire Watch
Bitcoin produces 94,000 millionaires
There are now more than 94,000 Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 million worth of BTC.
The number of entities owning at least a million-dollar worth of Bitcoin has just reached 94,000 amid the recent high volatility in play in the market, as some institutional investors adjust their portfolios.
The steep increase in mid-December marks the point when BTC crossed $20,000 – making all early miner addresses (50 BTC rewards) millionaire addresses.
ATH: There are now more 94,000 #Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 million worth of $BTC.
The steep increase in mid December marks the point when BTC crossed $20,000 – making all early miner addresses (50 BTC rewards) millionaire addresses.
Chart: https://t.co/mPKrRIVWmo pic.twitter.com/lfoC99MSqb
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 17, 2021
The odds are in favor of those owning the most in the popular crypto market, as rich investors in recent weeks have increased their pace in buying Bitcoin.
These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.
Bitcoin, at the time of drafting this report, traded at $51,938.43 with a daily trading volume of $81.5 Billion. It is up 5.05% for the day.
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.
Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HOLDers, meaning though Bitcoin seems to be heading towards consolidation after breaching the $52,000 price level, however, crypto experts anticipate Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle
In addition, the previous Bitcoin bull markets are characterized by fingerprints of increased miner outflows of $BTC that had been acquired throughout prior years.
Even though we’re seeing slightly higher outflows of older BTC, this same pattern has not emerged in the current bull market.
Trading volume on CME also crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time.
Record day: Trading volume on CME crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time.#Bitcoin
Chart: https://t.co/ctKSNdFRY8 pic.twitter.com/0ugz6tee6X
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 17, 2021
