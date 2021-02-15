Currencies
Exchange rate settles above N400/$1 for one week straight, first time at NAFEX
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N404.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) on Friday
Friday 12th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N404.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N404.67/$1, representing a 1.17% depreciation compared to N400/$1 recorded at the close of trade on Thursday, 11th February 2021. This also represents the fourth straight day Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
The official exchange rate at the NAFEX (I&E) Window has now closed above N400/$1 for 5 days consecutively the first time ever. This suggests the forex market can expect to use N400-405/$1 as the official exchange rate when quoting for transactions.
At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira appreciated closing at N473/$1 on Friday, February 12. This represents a N2 gain when compared with the N475/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $312.5 million in 7 days as it fell to $35.804 billion as of February 11, 2021, from $36.116 billion as of February 3, 2021, according to data from CBN.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N404.67/$1. This represents a N4.67 drop when compared to the N400/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N401.63 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 12 kobo gain when compared to N401.75 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N422.59 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N404.67 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N386/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 22% on Friday, February 12, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $79.07 million on Thursday, February 11, 2021, to $96.5 million on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it nears $50,000 mark. It reached about $49,694 earlier on Sunday before later hitting around $48,904
- This came after reports indicated that a number of bank accounts linked to crypto have been allegedly closed by their respective banks as a result of the CBN’s directive prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from dealing in crypto-related transactions.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had also disclosed that there is no policy conflict between itself and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) concerning the ban placed on Cryptocurrency in Nigeria’s banking industry.
- It is also worth noting that the Senate mandated its Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institution, ICT and Cybercrimes and Capital Market to invite the Governor of the CBN for a briefing on the ban on crypto transactions.
Oil price goes past $63 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $63.58, highest in more than a year, on Sunday evening, as it goes past the $63 mark.
- This came as a result of output curbs from top oil producers, dropping down global inventories.
- The continuous rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
- OPEC oil output has risen for the seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $60.58 (+1.36), Bonny Light $60.77 (+0.37), and OPEC Basket $60.54 (+0.09).
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve has dropped further to $35.8 billion as of February 11, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.12% compared to $35.85 billion as of 10th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $717.3 million in 15 days.
- Meanwhile, this is still an improvement on the $35.37 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
- Nigeria also, needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Currencies
Exchange rate closes at N400/$1 for second consecutive day
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N400/$1 at the I&E window for the second consecutive day.
Thursday 11th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N400/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window same as recorded on Wednesday.
Forex turnover increased by 55.8% from $50.74 million recorded on Wednesday 10th February 2021 to stand at $79.07 million on Thursday.
The Naira also strengthened against the US Dollar in the parallel market to close at N470/$1 compared to N472/$1 recorded on the previous day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window closed at N400/$1 on Thursday, 11th February 2021.
- The opening indicative rate was N401.75/$1 to a dollar on Thursday, 0.18% depreciation compared to N401.04/$1 recorded the previous day
- The dollar sold for as high as N422.59 to a dollar during intra-day trading, the highest recorded year-to-date before retreating to close at N400 to a dollar.
- It also sold for as low as N380.35/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover increased by 55.8% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $79.07 million from $50.74 million recorded on Wednesday, 9th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The price of bitcoin soared during the day, trading at $47,844.37 as of 8:55 pm on Thursday, indicating a gain of 6.56% for the day.
- Meanwhile, reports indicate that a number of bank accounts linked to crypto have been allegedly closed by their respective banks as a result of the CBN’s directive prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from dealing in crypto-related transactions.
- The CEO of Bitfxt a digital currency company, Franklin Peters also revealed through his twitter handle that the business accounts of the company were allegedly closed and its fund wiped off.
- However, Bank of New York Mellon Corp disclosed that it will now hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other digital assets on behalf of its asset-management customers.
- The banking giant joins the likes of Mastercard, Tesla, and MicroStrategy Incorporated to have shown support behind the popular cryptocurrency.
Crude oil markets stalled on Thursday
Crude oil prices recorded a marginal decline on Thursday as Brent Crude lost 0.19% to stand at $61.44.
- Also, WTI closed at $58.54 (-0.07%), OPEC Basket at $28 (+0.28%) while Bonny Light closed at $61.52 (-1.39%).
- However, the oil market has enjoyed a run of bullish trades in recent time, attributable to the supply curbs from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia as well as the recent drop in inventories.
- Meanwhile, OPEC has revised its projected global oil demand for 2020 to rise by 5.8 million barrels per day, down by 100,000 bpd from last month’s projection.
External reserve dipped further
- Nigeria’s external reserve stood at $35.85 billion as of Wednesday 10th February 2021, indicating a 0.12% decline when compared to $35.89 billion recorded as of Tuesday 9th February 2021.
- Nigeria has lost a total of $674.7 million in foreign reserve since 25th of January 2021, when it started recording a downturn in its reserve.
- Meanwhile, at $35.85 billion, Nigeria’s external reserve is currently 1.34% higher than $35.4 billion recorded as of December 31st 2020.
Currencies
NAFEX exchange rate closes N400/$1 as crude oil prices maintains hot streak
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar strengthened across official and parallel markets.
Wednesday 10th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed N400/$1 at the NAFEX window where forex is traded officially.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N400/$1, representing a 0.25% gain compared to N401/$1 recorded at the close of trade on Tuesday, 9th February 2021. This is the second straight day it is closing at N400/$1 or above.
The Naira also strengthened against the dollar in the black market to close at N478/$1 compared to N480/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserve dipped by 0.11% as oil prices maintained its bullish trend.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window closed at N400/$1 on Wednesday, 10th February 2021. This represents a marginal gain of N1 (0.25%) compared to N401 recorded on Tuesday.
- The opening indicative rate was N401.04/$1 to a dollar on Wednesday, 0.66% depreciation compared to N398.42/$1 recorded the previous day
- The dollar sold for as high as N405 to a dollar during intra-day trading before closing at N400 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N386/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Recall that last week the CBN adjusted its NDF exchange rate due February 23rd to N412.14 an early signal of where the apex bank thinks the exchange rate could land.
- Forex turnover increased by 4% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $50.74 million from $49.07 million recorded on Tuesday, 9th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The price of bitcoin slumped during the day trading at $44,741.79 as of 6:00 pm on Wednesday, having enjoyed a recent run of positive performance.
- Meanwhile, one bitcoin to naira exchange for N20, 072, 949on Wednesday 10th February 2020 compared to a day earlier when it traded for N20, 899, 988
- Twitter also revealed it might consider using bitcoin as a treasury reserve and payment options following Tesla’s announcement that it bought $1.5b worth of Crypto. Twitter says it could use it to pay the salaries of its staff.
- The deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, Tim Lane, recently revealed that the bank has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.
- Lane said, “For several years, the Bank of Canada has been analyzing which circumstances might lead Canada to decide to issue a digital currency. The pandemic may bring us to a decision point sooner than we had anticipated.”
Oil prices post longest winning streak in two years
The crude oil market extended its bullish run for the 9-straight day, being the longest streak of consecutive daily gains in two years.
- Brent Crude oil gained 0.65% in Wednesday’strading to stand at $61.56 per barrel from $61.16 recorded on Tuesday.
- The rise in crude oil prices could be attributed to the supply curbs from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia as well as the recent drop in inventories. Energy Information Administration (EIA) had reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6.6 million barrels last week.
- Meanwhile, WTI closed at $58.58(+0.29%), OPEC Basket at $28 (+1.17%) while Bonny Light closed at $61.37 (+3.21%).
- It is worth noting that Nigeria’s Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, TimipreSylva said on Tuesday that the federal government has set a target of $10 or less per barrel production cost for Nigeria’s oil industry.
External reserve on a decline despite rallying oil prices
- Nigeria’s external reserve stood at $35.89 billion as of Tuesday 9th February 2021, indicating a 0.11% decline when compared to $35.93 billion recorded as of Monday 8th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has recorded a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, despite the positive growth recorded in the global oil market.
- Meanwhile, Nigeria needs external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent-up demand that has piled up since 2020 as a result of the oil price war and covid-19 lockdown.
