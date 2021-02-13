Appointments
AfDB appoints Ifedayo Orimoloye as Group Chief Risk Officer
Mr. Ifedayo Orimoloye has been appointed by the African Development Bank as Group Chief Risk Officer.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the appointment of Mr. Ifedayo Orimoloye as the Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), effective 1 April 2021.
By this appointment, Ifedayo will lead the preparation and implementation of strategic plans within the Bank’s overall risk management framework, including the Bank’s risk appetite statement, credit risk, operational risk and market risk guidelines, policies and procedures.
Commenting on the appointment, Ifedayo said,
- “I am passionate about the Bank’s development agenda that has attracted global attention as bold and innovative for accelerating Africa’s development. The African Development Bank Group already has a globally acclaimed and high-performing risk management team.
- “I am honored to join to lead the outstanding team to further achieve accelerated development in Africa.”
According to AfDB President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina:
- “I am delighted to appoint Ifedayo to lead the Bank’s risk management function. His hands-on risk management experience will be key in safeguarding the Bank’s financial integrity and in providing leadership on all core risk management activities of the Bank.
- “Ifedayo is a respected professional, with a solid track record in risk management and his experience in Africa, Europe and North America, will help to further strengthen the Group’s risk management function.”
What you should know
- Ifedayo Orimoloye brings onboard over 20 years of risk management and corporate finance experience from international and diverse financial institutions in Africa, Europe and North America.
- Ifedayo, who holds an MBA (Finance) from California State University. He started his banking career with Wachovia Bank in 1995 in corporate finance and later moved to senior risk management roles at Citibank, HSBC and Wells Fargo Bank.
- Between 2010 and 2017, Ifedayo was the Group Chief Risk Officer at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated where he was in charge of risk management oversight of the 40 African countries and other regions in Ecobank Group.
- He joined Sterling Bank in 2018 as Chief Risk Officer, a role he positively transformed by implementing a strong framework that ensured rigor in the application of group-wide risk management policies and practices.
Appointments
General Electric Nigeria appoints Mohammed Mijindadi as President
Mohammed Mijindadi has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria.
The Managing Director of GE Gas Power System (GPS) Nigeria, Mohammed Mijindadi has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria.
Mohammed who has been with GE for the last 13 years in various capacities and regional leadership business roles, brings over 20 years of deep domain experience, as well as global and regional leadership expertise, as he will focus on strengthening GE’s presence in Nigeria.
In this new role, he will be tasked with building strong stakeholder relationships across Power, Healthcare, Aviation, and Renewable Energy sectors, and supporting the businesses to develop and execute the market strategy.
What they are saying
Mohammed Mijindadi who spoke on his appointment as the President of GE Nigeria said:
“With a growing population and huge infrastructure needs, Nigeria continues to represent a significant market opportunity for GE, and I am excited to take on this challenge to drive GE’s growth in Nigeria, building on its 120 plus years of impact on the continent. I’m looking forward to working across our businesses in Power, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Aviation to create value for the country, our customers and our team on critical themes such as decarbonization and digitalization, as we rise to the challenge of building a world that works.”
The President of GE West & Central Africa said, Jaime Morais, commented on Mijindadi’s appointment, saying:
“We are privileged to have Mohammed take up the leadership of GE in Nigeria. His track record of building and managing relationships as well as pushing to deliver business results will serve us well as we position to support our businesses for growth, transformation, and operational performance in such an important and high priority market.”
Appointments
ETI appoints Hervé Assah as Independent Non-Executive Director
The Board of ETI has confirmed the appointment of Mr Hervé S. Assah, as Independent Non-Executive Director of ETI
The Board of Directors of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has announced the appointment of Mr. Hervé S. Assah, as Independent Non-Executive Director of ETI from the CEMAC Region.
This information was disclosed by ETI in a press statement issued by the Group Head of Corporate Communication, Adenike Laoye.
The management of ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group added that the company is confident that Mr. Assah, the new Independent Non-Executive Director of the Pan-African Group will bring a wide and varied experience which would no doubt enrich the board of ETI.
Assah who is a national of Congo Brazzaville is a professional with almost four decades’ experience as a senior executive in various fields, including investment and financial advisory, global trade development, public-private partnerships in emerging markets, regional development, and business strategy amongst others.
He is Managing Partner of Aequaria Capital, a fund management company focused on growth companies in sub-Saharan Africa.
Mr. Assah held senior roles at the World Bank including Lead Private Sector Development Specialist in the Finance Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice; Country Manager and Resident Representative for Togo; Senior Private Sector Development & Public-Private Partnership Specialist; and Investment Officer for worldwide oil, gas, and mining sectors at the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation.
Hervé’ has also worked with the African Development Bank as Country Manager and Resident Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS; Vice President, Corporate Finance, Global Emerging Markets Group, Head of sub-Saharan Africa at BNP-Paribas; and Senior Associate, Corporate Finance Global Emerging Markets Group at Deutsche Bank.
