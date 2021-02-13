AfDB appoints Ifedayo Orimoloye as Group Chief Risk Officer

The Managing Director of GE Gas Power System (GPS) Nigeria, Mohammed Mijindadi has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria.

Mohammed who has been with GE for the last 13 years in various capacities and regional leadership business roles, brings over 20 years of deep domain experience, as well as global and regional leadership expertise, as he will focus on strengthening GE’s presence in Nigeria.

In this new role, he will be tasked with building strong stakeholder relationships across Power, Healthcare, Aviation, and Renewable Energy sectors, and supporting the businesses to develop and execute the market strategy.

What they are saying

Mohammed Mijindadi who spoke on his appointment as the President of GE Nigeria said:

“With a growing population and huge infrastructure needs, Nigeria continues to represent a significant market opportunity for GE, and I am excited to take on this challenge to drive GE’s growth in Nigeria, building on its 120 plus years of impact on the continent. I’m looking forward to working across our businesses in Power, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Aviation to create value for the country, our customers and our team on critical themes such as decarbonization and digitalization, as we rise to the challenge of building a world that works.”

The President of GE West & Central Africa said, Jaime Morais, commented on Mijindadi’s appointment, saying:

“We are privileged to have Mohammed take up the leadership of GE in Nigeria. His track record of building and managing relationships as well as pushing to deliver business results will serve us well as we position to support our businesses for growth, transformation, and operational performance in such an important and high priority market.”