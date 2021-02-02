Company Results
Conoil posts 23% post-tax profit decline in 2020 FY results
Conoil Plc reported a revenue of N117.47 billion representing a 15.95% decline from the N139.76 billion revenue reported a year earlier.
Conoil Plc released its 2021 FY results reporting revenue of N117.47 billion representing a 15.95% decline from the N139.76 billion revenue reported a year earlier.
- Operating expenses during the year was N7.64 billion in 2020 compared to N9.68 billion in 2019. –20.9% YoY
- The company reported a profit after tax of N1.52 billion in 2020 compared to N1.97 billion in 2019. –22.97% cut YoY.
- It reported an earnings per share of 219 kobo in 2020 compared to 284 kobo earnings per share reported in 2019. –22.89% YoY.
- No dividend announcement was made in their press release.
- The company share price of N20.85, up +0.72% YTD.
See link to results here
Company Results
Rak Unity Petroleum Company Plc Posts N63 million loss in 2020 FY results
Rak Unity Petroleum Company Plc reported revenue of N1.41 billion representing a 68.14% decline from the N4.42 billion revenue reported a year earlier.
Rak Unity Petroleum Company Plc released its 2021 FY results reporting total revenue of N1.41 billion representing a 68.14% decline from the N4.42 billion revenue reported a year earlier.
- Operating expenses during the year was N149.65 million in 2020 compared to N221.89 million in 2019. –32.56% YoY
- The company reported a loss after tax of N63.02 million in 2020 compared to N14.52 million loss after tax in 2019.
- It reported a loss per share of N1.11 in 2020 compared to N0.26 loss per share reported in 2019.
- No dividend announcement was made in their press release.
- The company share price of N0.30 unchanged YTD.
See link to results here
Companies
Ecobank Group Posts N630 billion Revenue in 2020
Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 7% growth when compared to N586.9 posted in the corresponding period of 2019.
In its unaudited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank stated that value of its total assets now stands at N10.2 trillion after a 19% rise.
The bank also recorded superlative performance in other key financial indices despite the harsh operating environment.
READ: Investors get burnt, lose $1.6 billion in crypto within a day
Summary of the report showed that Deposits from customers went up 23% to N7.3 trillion; Total equity up 17% to N805.1 billion; while Loans and advances to customers grew by 9% to N3.7 trillion.
However, despite the bank’s good showing in deposits from customers and revenue, profits was impacted by the provisioning for goodwill for the acquisition of Oceanic Bank in 2011. Consequently, the bank ended with profit after tax of N35.9 billion, while profit before tax and goodwill impairment closed at N126.4 billion.
READ: Nigeria generates N1.53 trillion VAT in 2020, grows by 29%
The Ecobank Group had stated that it is optimistic that with clean book aftermath of the full provisioning for Oceanic Bank, it will improve on its profitability in 2021 and other years ahead.
Company Results
Airtel Africa Plc records 3.8% decline in 2020 9M pre-tax profit
Airtel Africa Plc recorded a marginal decline in its 2020 9M pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.
Airtel Africa Plc, an Anglo-Indian provider of telecommunications and mobile money Services Company, reported a pre-tax profit of $482 million in the 9-month period of 2020 compared to $501 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 – a 3.8% decline.
READ: Unilever Nigeria declares loss of N1.59 billion in 2020
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue increased to $2.85 billion, +13.01% YoY.
- Revenue from voice increased to $1.54 billion, +5.35% YoY.
- Revenue from data increased to $842 million, +24.37% YoY.
- Revenue from mobile money increased to $291 million, +27.63% YoY.
- Other revenue increased to $255 million, +13.84% YoY.
- Expenses increased to $1.56 million, +10.15%YoY.
- Finance costs increased to $318 million, +41.33% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to $482 million, -3.79% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 5.5 cents, -36.05% YoY.
READ: Sterling Bank Plc records 3.28% decline in 2020 9M gross earnings