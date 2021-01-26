Paid Content
Orange One Finance unveils cheap loan facilities for individuals, businesses
Orange One has unveiled an array of financial products that would see the firm extend credit to the economy.
There is a sigh of relief for individuals and businesses, in need of cheap loans, after loan and asset financing firm, Orange One unveiled an array of financial products that would see the firm extend credit to the economy.
Managing Director of Orange-One Finance, Iyobosa Iyamu, listed six financial products on offer by the company, to meet the needs of its growing clientele base. They include, among others – Personal loan, Asset Finance, Working Capital Loan and Invoice Discounting Facility. Others are Local Purchase Order (LPO) Financing and Contract Finance. “We do engage our customers- individuals as well as SME’s – in building a beneficial relationship that helps us partner with them in achieving their financial and business goals,” Iyamu said.
The Orange-One boss disclosed that the company’s personal loan which ranges between N100, 000 and N4 million was targeted at meeting urgent needs of customers. The loan which is payable in a space of one year, is available to professionals in the banking sector or blue chip/multinational organisations. “This category of loans is secured by proof of employment and may not require collateral but will require a guarantor(s) depending on the amount,” she said.
The Asset Finance product of the company is an extended rental agreement where the asset financed belongs to the financier until the lease has been fully paid down through monthly lease payments. The client is required to make an equity contribution of at least 30 percent of the value of the asset to be purchased while the financier pays the balance. The tenure for asset finance is 12 – 24 months.
Iyamu said her company’s working capital facility is a loan that can be used to enhance business operations and increase the profitability of small and medium scale enterprises. This loan is available for businesses that have been in operation for at least 2 years.
Meanwhile, she noted that the current needs of the business and its ability to repay after enhancement of operating capital are critically evaluated. “While the business cash flow projections are important the historical assessment is equally critical for this category of loans. Businesses that keep records and bank proceeds stand a higher chance of accessing working capital/bridge finance to take the business to the next level. The tenure for this is usually 6 – 12 months.”
Iyamu added: “With our Invoice Discounting facility, we provide instant access to cash based on receivables of the organization. An invoice discounting facility makes cash available for jobs/contracts that have been successfully executed and it’s usually more flexible than a typical loan. The repayment is tied to the agreement subsisting between the issuer of the contract/purchase order and the contractor/supplier. Usually, only an agreed percentage of the invoice value is discounted.”
She added that the personal loan is accessible through the website: www.orangeonefinance.com
Q4 2020 Unaudited Report: Unilever Nigeria records 84% growth in Turnover
The Unaudited interim report also indicates that the Company recorded Turnover of N61.6bn for the year ended 31st December 2020.
Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the quarter ended 31st December 2020. The Company recorded Turnover of N16.8 billion in the period under review which represents 84% topline growth compared to N9.1bn Turnover recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2019.
The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N3.9bn for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 relative to gross loss of N2.9bn reported for the quarter ended 31st December 2019.
Overall, profit after tax for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 was N468mn representing a turnaround from the loss after tax of N4.7bn reported for the corresponding period in 2019.
The Unaudited interim report also indicates that the Company recorded Turnover of N61.6bn for the year ended 31st December 2020 which reflects a marginal topline growth compared to N60.8bn reported for the year ended 31st December 2019. Loss after tax reduced to N1.6bn compared to loss after tax of N4.2bn recorded for the year ended 31st December 2019.
Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, ‘Soromidayo George stated that while 2020 was a year of significant disruptions and volatilities impacting the operating environment, Unilever Nigeria continues to build its resilience to navigate the impact of headwinds.
Mrs. George added that Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories.
“We will continue to monitor the business environment and respond appropriately to volatilities in the operating environment as well as disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Glo propels growth in telecoms sector in Q3, 2020
Globacom’s remarkable performance in the sector is believed to be a result of the continuing network upgrade…
Data grandmasters, Globacom, drove the growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry in the third quarter of 2020, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The data showed that the sector grew substantially in the quarter propelled by data subscriptions which rose by 23 percent year on year to stand at 151,063,413 million subscribers at the end of September 2020. The figure for the corresponding period of 2019 was 122,792,291.
While Globacom recorded a 33.2 percent growth in its internet subscriber base between September 2019, and September 2020, MTN which came second had a growth percentage of 24.5 during the same period. Airtel, on its part, recorded 21.4% growth year on year. On the other hand, the NBS report showed that the fourth operator, 9mobile, witnessed a decline during the period under review. The network suffered a 14% slide in its internet subscriber figures between September 2019, and September 2020.
Glo data services are powered by the huge capacity international submarine cable called Glo-1, a wholly-owned facility that brought unprecedented bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries.
Globacom’s remarkable performance in the sector is believed to be a result of the continuing network upgrade which has enhanced data service delivery to its subscribers. Company sources say Globacom is also continuing the extension of its massive fibre routes pan Nigeria at an accelerated pace so as to further improve broadband penetration and the range of Glo 4G+ data services to all parts of the country.
In addition to this, Globacom offers subscribers attractive data packages with unmatched value. For instance, 7GB goes for only N1500, while N10,000 gives the subscriber 50GB. It also has the Mega Data plans meant for Home Broadband users such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and SME customers as well as high-end customers who have the need for higher data benefits with longer validity periods. Apart from these, Globacom also has numerous social data plans which meet every customer’s social needs.
Fidelity Bank hosts National Capacity Building webinar for SMEs
…Maiden Enugu edition to empower entrepreneurs.
Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender, is set to organise a National Capacity Building Webinar For Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The programme is part of deliberate efforts to assist entrepreneurs across all sectors of the Nigerian economy develop requisite capacity to unlock their full potentials and take their businesses to the next level of growth.
Targeted specifically at existing businesses operating in critical sectors of the economy including trade and commerce, manufacturing, hospitability, education, entertainment, transportation and agriculture, these virtual sessions will take place across the country on a state-by-state basis, with the maiden edition slated for Enugu State on January 27, 2021 by 10am.
The Enugu event is organised in collaboration with the Enugu State Ministry of Trade and Commerce and the Enugu SME Centre; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN); Nigeria Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (NASME) and Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).
Themed “Funding and Financial Management”, the Enugu Edition will have in attendance special guests including Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, First Lady, Enugu State, Sir Robert O. Anwatu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Roban Stores, and Mr. Chiedozie Atuegwu, Director, Michelle Laboratories Limited.
Other discussants billed to participate in the webinar are subject matter experts with respect to funding and financial management for SMEs as well as model entrepreneurs who will share their success stories with participants.
As a financial brand unswerving in its quest to develop the Nigerian economy, the SME Webinar seeks to help the participating MSMEs grow their businesses by educating them on the best measures to take in managing their finances, improving their sales, and developing their business in general.
Speaking on the event, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “The programme underscores our long-running support for the growth of small businesses which stems from our recognition of MSMEs as critical agents of economic development and transformation in Nigeria and the world at large.
According to Onyeali-Ikpe, the session aims at providing practical information, skills, and resources to help entrepreneurs become better managers of their businesses. The Bank has embarked on virtual SME-based events, to adhere to the social distancing guideline essential to promoting the safety of every participant in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested participants are required to click – https://www.fidelitybank.ng/SME-Capacity-Building/ – to register.