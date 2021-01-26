International Energy Insurance appoints Ebunolu Ayeni as acting MD/CEO

International Energy Insurance has announced the appointment of Mr Ebunolu Ayeni as the new acting Managing Director of the firm, following the retirement of his predecessor, Mr Peter Irene.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Adeyinka Hassan and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.

The appointment of Mr Ebunolu Ayeni is sequel to the resignation of Mr Peter Irene, who until his resignation on December 20, 2020, was the Managing Director/ CEO of the firm. According to the notification, Mr Ayeni has immediately taken over the leadership of management in an acting capacity, in order to fill the void, pending the approval of the National Insurance Commission for the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

Mr Ayeni is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a BSc. Degree in Insurance. He also has a Master’s degree in Marketing and Management from Ladoke Akintola University and Enugu State University respectively.

In terms of professional membership, Mr Ayeni is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of Nigeria, a member of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and the Institute of Loans and Risk management, Nigeria.

What you should know