Around the World
US Elections: Attorney General to resign as Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
William Barr, the Attorney General of the US, will resign his post before his official term expires next year.
The Attorney General of the United States of America, William Barr, will resign his post before his official term expires next year.
This was disclosed by US President, Donald Trump, in a tweet on Monday evening.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Trump said:
- “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”
The news of his resignation also comes after the Electoral College confirmed the news of Joe Biden’s victory. 55 votes from California electors put Biden over the 270 needed to win.
What you should know
- Mr. Barr famously disagreed with Trump that there was no proof of fraud during the elections.
- During his time as Attorney General, he also played a part during Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, by defusing tensions due to giving an advanced summary of the independent counsel’s full report in a four-page memo that downplayed many of its more serious allegations.
Around the World
US Supreme court dismisses Texas bid to overturn presidential election results
The US Supreme court has dismissed a bid by the State of Texas to overturn the result of the Presidential election won by Joe Biden.
The US Supreme court on Friday, December 11, 2020, dismissed the bid by the State of Texas to overturn the result of the Presidential election which was won by the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg.
This new setback appears to be the final blow in the effort by President Donald Trump to hang on to power, thereby obstructing the path of Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th President of the US.
In a judgement to the lawsuit which was filed on Tuesday against 4 states namely, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the judges in an effectively unanimous order late Friday, barred Texas from filing suit directly at the high court to challenge Joe Biden’s victories in those states. The order ensures those states can cast their votes for Biden in the Electoral College on Monday.
The court said, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
None of the 9 Supreme court justices including the 3 appointed by Donald Trump, publicly dissented from that conclusion or said he or she would block the states from casting their votes. Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, gave no suggestion they disagreed with the unsigned order.
What they are saying
Before the ruling on Friday, Trump had called on the nation’s supreme court to show great Wisdom and Courage. However, in a late-night tweet after the court’s decision he wrote, “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”
He followed with another tweet calling the lack of legal relief an embarrassment to the USA.
- Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel tweeted that the court’s decision is an important reminder that the US is a nation of laws and that though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not.
- Also, Michael Gwin, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement that the court “Decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process.”
- While appearing on Fox News Friday night, White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, made efforts to describe the court’s dismissal of the lawsuit as a procedural move.
- McEnany said, “There’s no way to say it other than they dodged. They hid behind the procedure, and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution.”
What you should know
- President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge the victory of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the November 3 presidential election, describing the election as riddled with fraud and rigging without any evidence.
- He had spent months before the election, trying to shake the nation’s faith in the integrity of its voting systems and had repeatedly predicted that the election would be rigged because of the expanded use of mail-in ballots.
- Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several key states and has had almost all of them thrown out by the courts. Members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General William Barr, have said they haven’t found any instances of widespread fraud.
What this means: The Supreme court’s decision puts an end to Trump’s expectation of vindication at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority due to his appointments. Barrett’s nomination was rushed through the Senate confirmation process, with Trump saying her vote would be needed to resolve any election disputes.
Around the World
US House passes reform bill to decriminalize marijuana
US Congress has passed a sweeping legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.
The 116th US Congress passed a reform legislation to decriminalize marijuana and expunge non-violent marijuana-related convictions and prosecution.
The bill, however, moves to legislate H.R. 3884, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, under a closed rule.
According to a statement made by the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler, the MORE Act is a commonsense bill that will make a tangible difference in the lives of millions of Americans, as it is tied around ideals of racial, economic, and moral justice.
READ: Coca Cola’s interest in cannabis presents export opportunities for Nigeria
However, the bill still has to pass through the US Senate, but it is likely that the Senate would pass it, given the uncertainties around it and owing to the non-inclusion of a cost estimate in the committee report, according to Clause 3(d) of rule XIII.
However, US representative for the eastern part of Bronx in New York, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, tweeted that 68% of Americans support marijuana legalization.
READ: PIB and Electoral Amendment Bill pass second reading in House of Reps
This year, South Dakota, Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey joined 11 other states in legalizing it. Yet, the federal government still classifies pot as a dangerous drug. The Senate must listen to the American people and vote on this bill.
Why this matters
The bill, if finally passed by the senate would decriminalize cannabis, and also provide for reinvestment in certain persons adversely impacted by the war on drugs, through the expungement of certain cannabis offenses and for other purposes.
Thus, leading to the delisting of marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge some marijuana convictions for nonviolent criminals.
READ: Update: FEC approves 2020 Finance bill as FG denies plans to increase taxes
The bill would also ban the denial of federal public benefits to a person on the basis of certain cannabis-related conduct or convictions.
What they are saying
The House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler, representing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn said:
“There is no reason for cannabis to be classified as a federally scheduled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. The MORE Act deschedules cannabis, allowing states to establish their own marijuana regulations and providing medical marijuana access to veterans in need.”
READ: Delta State House of Assembly passes N384 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill
“The MORE Act is a common-sense bill that will make a tangible, real difference in the lives of millions of Americans. I’m proud of this bill centered around ideals of racial, economic, and moral justice.”
“I’m so proud that the MORE Act passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 228 to 164. I introduced this bill to provide restorative justice, modernize America’s cannabis laws, and deliver meaningful investments to America’s communities & small businesses.”
READ: Minimum wage earners should be exempted from paying income tax – FG
Co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, Earl Blumenauer, representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, while speaking at Capitol Hill during the House session on Friday said:
“We are here because we have failed three generations of Black and Brown young people, whose lives can be ruined or lost, by selective enforcement of these laws.
This Legislation will end that disaster. It’s time for the Congress to step up and do its part”
READ: #EndSARS: Nothing wrong with social media bill – Ali Ndume
What you should know
- Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 15 states and Washington DC, while Medical marijuana is legal in 34 states of the 50 States of the USA.
- The MORE Act has seen a lot of criticisms by people who believe the bill is an unserious bill, as there is zero interest in moving this bill in the Senate and zero interest in supporting it in either the current administration or the incoming one.
- Earlier this week, Republican Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, criticized the House for passing the cannabis bill, instead of focusing on a COVID-19 stimulus bill that both parties reportedly have agreed upon.
READ: Lagos 2021 Appropriation Bill scales through second reading
Around the World
Biden to appoint Nigerian-born attorney as Deputy Treasury Secretary
Nigerian-born attorney, Adewale Adeyemo has been selected by US President-elect, Joe Biden as Deputy Treasury Secretary.
United States President-elect, Joe Biden, has selected a Nigerian-born attorney, Adewale Adeyemo, as the Deputy Treasury Secretary.
This was disclosed by Biden on Sunday, according to Wall Street Journal.
Adeyemo, who is a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, will serve under former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who Biden plans to appoint to lead the US Treasury Department.
Adeyemo’s appointment is one of many key cabinet positions Biden is expected to announce in the coming days.
What you need to know
Born in Nigeria, Adeyemo was raised in California where he obtained a bachelor’s degree before proceeding to Yale Law School for his legal education.
Before his appointment into the Obama administration, Adeyemo worked as an editor at the Hamilton Project, then served as senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to Jack Lew in the United States Department of Treasury.
He later worked as the chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership and also served as the first chief of staff of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Elizabeth Warren.
In 2015, he was appointed to concurrently serve as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.
He went on to become the first president of the Obama Foundation.