UAC Board appoints Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as new Chief Financial Officer

The Senate has asked the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the nomination of the Managing Directors and Executive Directors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle on Thursday. According to the Senate, the committee is expected to report back to the house in two weeks.

It tweeted, “Senate Leader moves that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the Confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Managing Director and Executive Directors of AMCON and NDIC.

“…in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010.”

The request of Mr. President C-in-C is referred to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to report back in two weeks. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 10, 2020

What you should know

On Monday, Nairametrics reported that President Buhari retained the leadership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for their final term of five years.

President Buhari reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Corporation on Monday.

This was disclosed by one of the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle on Monday.

