Farmers association to empower farmers with modern equipment training to boost production

Mr. Joseph Owolabi, the President of Food Growers Association of Nigeria (FOGAN), has disclosed that grassroots farmers across the nation would be provided with modern equipment, as well as training on modern farming techniques.

The President who made this disclosure while speaking at a news conference in Abuja, said the initiatives would help in boosting food production in Nigeria through mechanized farming techniques, as farmers would be trained on how to handle tractors, harvesters and sprayers, among others.

According to a news report by NAN, Mr. Owolabi while speaking on the growth potentials and economic gains in the agro-allied industry, explained that agro-business is going to be more lucrative than the financial services industry and the civil service within the targeted year 2023.

In line with this target, he disclosed that the Association is set to bring the unemployed youth back to the farm as a business, not just as subsistence farmers.

In this regard, in order to enhance farm yields and the productivity of biological assets, FOGAN will provide fertilizers, insecticide and seedlings at affordable prices to members nationwide

The association would partner with the Federal, State and Local Governments to bring the majority of youths interested in farming to do it as agro-business, while plans were underway by the association to increase its membership from the present three million to 10 million by 2022 planting season.

Owolabi said the association would equally initiate measures aimed at preserving and protecting the interest of all its members.

