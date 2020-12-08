Paid Content
Binance Nigeria Activation Festival 2020: Nominate Your Friends and Earn!
Earn up to 200,000 NGN when you refer a friend to create an account on Binance.
It’s that time of the year when friends and family come together to celebrate the year’s achievements and successes.
Similarly, as a show of gratitude, Binance users will stand a chance to earn up to 200,000 NGN when they nominate their friends to sign up, deposit and complete a trade in this festive season. There’s nothing like the gift of sharing financial freedom to everyone by introducing them to the benefits of trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Binance.
For every new friend referred that has completed their first deposit and trade, you both get rewarded 1,000 NGN each. You also get an extra 500 NGN when they complete the identity verification process for their account.
This means that while everyone is simply having fun in this exciting season, you also get to earn some passive income by your friends to gain access to our trading platform. Meanwhile, your friends get to benefit from all the trading and earning opportunities we give at Binance. This will be a positive thing for you and your loved ones this Christmas season.
Competition Period: 2020/12/03 10:00 AM to 2020/12/16 00:00 PM
Paid Content
Sterling Bank’s PayWithSpecta boosts sales for businesses, gives digital credit limits to consumers
PayWithSpecta allows customers to pay for goods in instalments, while merchants are credited instantly.
Specta, Nigeria’s fastest lending platform owned by Sterling, has created a digital credit solution known as PayWithSpecta. The new solution allows customers to pay for goods in instalments, while Merchants are credited instantly; helping businesses increase sales. PayWithSpecta offers digital credit limits to customers to purchase items in-store at Merchant locations or from Merchant online platforms. Also, PayWithSpecta gives Merchants the opportunity to access credit for their business activities.
Consumers can make purchases at zero percent interest rate at designated stores for those who choose 30 to 90 days repayment tenor and as low as 1.75 percent monthly for tenors of 7 to 12 months repayment tenor.
Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking at Sterling, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said the new product will enable customers to buy goods from merchants in-store and from online platforms on credit.
According to Atilola, customers can assess their credit limits via the PayWithSpecta platform (www.paywithspecta.com); use their limits at the merchant’s store and even access 30% of the limit as cash. This will enable customers spread payment up to 12 months while the merchant gets his payments upfront.
He explained that to sign up, customers will provide their basic information and the platform will give an instant credit decision all within 5 minutes, he said. The website will then generate a Specta ID for the customer. The customer can then utilize the spending limit by providing the Specta ID at any of the bank’s partner stores (online or in-store) to conclude a purchase.
Atilola explained that the credit/spending limit is valid for three months and can still be renewed if not utilized; and you are not charged for unutilized spending limits. He further stated that PaywithSpecta provides more convenience with lending to the customer and gives him access to 30 percent of the credit limit as cash.
He also added that for businesses across the country to start benefiting from this, business owners need to visit the PayWithSpecta website to sign up to start receiving payments from consumers as this will significantly increase revenue for any business.
He advised customers to do their shopping through PayWithSpecta with their Specta ID, saying the Specta ID is the smartest way available in Nigeria to make purchases.
Paid Content
BUA donates three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi
In line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nigeria, BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure companies has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Nigeria.
Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong reechoed the commitment of the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu to support various efforts at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Hong said that the donation of the ambulances and facemasks will support the state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic noting that the government has done remarkable well in containing the pandemic so far.
“In recent times, we have seen that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. We want to assist the state government in taking proactive steps that will contain the spread of the pandemic and this is why BUA is supporting the state with these ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.”
“So far, BUA has committed about 8 Billion naira to the fight against COVID-19 in the areas of food supply, medical supplies, equipment, health, infrastructure, and cash donations amongst others”.
Receiving the ambulances, Governor Bala Mohammed while describing the Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu as a very good friend expressed his government’s gratitude for the gesture and support to Bauchi State noting that it was a timely gesture given the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 across Nigeria.
Governor Mohammed said that the donation of the three Ambulances and fifty thousand facemasks is a pointer to the fact that the pandemic is not yet over, adding that the state government is ready to partner with BUA to check the spread of the disease.
Paid Content
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc announces Omoboyede Olusanya as new GMD/ CEO
Flour Mills has appointed Omoboyede Olusanya as its new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and Agro-allied group, owners of the iconic brand – ‘Golden Penny,’ today announced the appointment of Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya as its new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st January 2021.
Mr. Olusanya who joined FMN in January 2020 as Group Chief Operating Officer has been a core member of the executive management team. He was admitted to the Board of Directors since July 2020 and will take over from Mr. Paul Gbededo, who is retiring after 38 years of meritorious service to the Group.
Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya (Boye), is both an engineer and a computer scientist by training. He graduated with Honours from the University of Lagos, as an engineer and furthered his career at masters’ level at the Universities of Liverpool and Manchester, England where he obtained his M.Sc. Computer Science and M.Sc. Environmental Civil Engineering respectively. Boye has also attended several management programs at the Harvard, London and Lagos Business Schools.
He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Institute of Directors (IOD) and Institute of Highway and Transportation, UK (IHT).
Boye, a success-driven leader with strong business acumen and adept risk management skills, began his career over three decades ago as an Engineer with Ove Arup and Partners (a global design consultancy firm). Within this period, he has served in several progressive roles of increasing responsibilities across various industries including Structural Engineering, Information Technology, FMCG and Telecommunications.
Prior to his new appointment, he has over the past two decades held several executive positions in various industries most recently as the Group Operating Partner at Helios Investment Partners (a global private equity firm), where he managed diverse investment portfolios. Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (formerly Etisalat), where he anchored the sale process for 9mobile which he saw to completion. Partner at GA Capital Ltd (2016), a consulting and advisory firm providing technical and financial advisory services to
several privately-owned businesses and government parastatals. Chief Transformation Officer at Dangote Industries Limited. Managing Director of Dancom Technologies, Acting CEO, VEE Networks limited formerly ECONET Wireless where he successfully managed the transition of the company to a new brand.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. John Coumantaros, Chairman of the Board, said:
“I am happy to welcome Boye Olusanya as our new GMD / CEO. The board is confident that he is the right person for the job. He is a seasoned professional and an exceptional business leader who will lead the group into the future as we continue to strengthen our brands and create value for investors and stakeholders.”
On his part, the outgoing GMD/CEO, Mr. Paul Gbededo, stated:
“I cannot deny that I will miss the rigorous strategy sessions with the board, the passion of the executive team, and of course the relentless inventive spirit of our people across various businesses locations in the country. Nevertheless, I must say that I am confident that it is time to hand over leadership to the next generation. I have worked closely with Boye Olusanya, and I am confident that with him at the helm of affairs, the group is on course to reach even greater heights.”
Reflecting on his appointment, Omoboyede Olusanya said: “It is an absolute honour, and I am committed to carry the legacy of our great company forward as we continue to deliver on our brand’s golden promise of excellence. With the support of the board and my colleagues on the executive team, I can assure our customers, consumers and
other stakeholders that we are poised for the next phase of growth and development.”
About Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc
Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.
FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.
More information can be found at www.fmnplc.com
Follow FMN, on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube