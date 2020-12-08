Binance Nigeria Activation Festival 2020: Nominate Your Friends and Earn!

CTA https://accounts.binance.com/en/register?ref=VSIB73QE

It’s that time of the year when friends and family come together to celebrate the year’s achievements and successes.

Similarly, as a show of gratitude, Binance users will stand a chance to earn up to 200,000 NGN when they nominate their friends to sign up, deposit and complete a trade in this festive season. There’s nothing like the gift of sharing financial freedom to everyone by introducing them to the benefits of trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Binance.

For every new friend referred that has completed their first deposit and trade, you both get rewarded 1,000 NGN each. You also get an extra 500 NGN when they complete the identity verification process for their account.

This means that while everyone is simply having fun in this exciting season, you also get to earn some passive income by your friends to gain access to our trading platform. Meanwhile, your friends get to benefit from all the trading and earning opportunities we give at Binance. This will be a positive thing for you and your loved ones this Christmas season.

Competition Period: 2020/12/03 10:00 AM to 2020/12/16 00:00 PM

