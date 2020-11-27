Qatar Air starts Abuja operations with first Nigerian female Boeing 787 pilot

Qatar Air has commenced its inaugural flight to Abuja, Nigeria on Friday. The airline commenced the operation with the first Nigerian female Boeing 787 pilot, Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Director-General, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, via her official Twitter handle.

She tweeted, “Today, Qatar Air operated its inaugural flight to Abuja, Nigeria. And our own Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo was on the right seat as she assisted Captain Khan Sameer Ali. Adeola is the first Nigerian female Boeing 787 Pilot and the first Nigerian female Pilot to fly for Qatar Airways.”

Today Qatar Air operated its inaugural flight to Abuja, Nigeria. And our own Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo was on the right seat as she assisted Captain Khan Sameer Ali. Adeola is the first Nigerian female Boeing 787 Pilot and the first Nigerian female Pilot to fly for Qatar Airways. — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) November 27, 2020

What you need to know

Sowemimo, who graduated in 2011 from the US-based Sunrise Aviation Academy and started her aviation career there, became the first Nigerian female pilot to work for Qatar Airways in the Middle East — a region which is challenging for women hoping to become pilots.

She is also the first female Nigerian to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for Qatar Airways and the first Nigerian female pilot to fly the Boeing 767 Aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean, which puts her in the same league with Kenya’s Captain Irene Koki and Ethiopia’s Captain Amsale Gulau.