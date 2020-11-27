Corporate Press Releases
elev8 launches new Nigeria Academy, to host event series on Nigeria’s digital future
The event will bring together experts in business, digital technology and economic development to amplify Nigeria’s digital dialogue.
Global technology training company elev8 is delighted to announce the launch of its new academy in Lagos with a series of online events focused on digital transformation in Nigeria.
The Knowledge-based Economy – A Pathway to Nigeria’s Digitally Enabled Future is an opportunity for business leaders to participate in Nigeria’s digital dialogue with industry experts, technology trailblazers and government leaders.
C-suite executives and digital leaders across the country are invited to join elev8 for a special series of events exploring the impact of new technologies and digitalization, as well as the potential risks to economic growth, such as Covid-19.
Digital enablement is increasingly becoming a hot topic for global businesses. In the next few years, the digital economy is projected to be responsible for a quarter of global GDP.
Across the world, businesses are accelerating digital adoption to establish a competitive edge, drive growth and ensure efficiency. For Nigeria to compete on the world stage, investment in new technologies and skills is essential in supporting a transition to a knowledge-based economy.
Digital Event: The Knowledge-based Economy – A Pathway to Nigeria’s Digitally Enabled Future
30 November – 3 December
The event will commence with the release of a cutting-edge research report on November 30. Produced in conjunction with BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit.
The report examines the impact of digital transformation on Nigeria’s economic growth over the next three years.
On December 1, participants will gain valuable insight on the digital strategies and tactics deployed by leading market players in an exclusive masterclass, Digitize or Die, hosted by award-winning technology and digital innovator, Sabine VanderLinden.
The event will close on Thursday, December 3 with a live digital dialogue, featuring an expert panel of digital specialists, government figures, and business leaders, looking at the ways that digitization will impact Nigeria’s economic development.
To find out more, or register for the event, please visit: www.elev8me.com/nigeria20
PAC Trustees webinar highlights seamless access to credit facilities for organizations
The webinar was geared towards enlightening the general public about the necessary requirement for ensuring a smooth lending process for corporations irrespective of size.
PAC Trustees Limited, a leading Trust company in Nigeria on Tuesday 24th November hosted financial experts in a conversation about the role of Corporate Trustees in Credit administration.
The one day-event, which held virtually, was geared towards enlightening the general public about the necessary requirement for ensuring a smooth lending process for corporations irrespective of size.
The Virtual discussion follows the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the reduction of the benchmark interest rate to 11.5%, from 12.5% amongst other updates from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held in September.
Kicking off the virtual event with his opening remarks, the Managing Director of PAC Trustees, Yinka Adegbola highlighted the current standing of PAC Trustees as a Corporate Trustee to many organizations including the Lagos state government, Ogun State government as well as the 50 Billion Agro Bond when he listed some of the services and products offered.
In his remark, he added that the role of credit administrators is only one of the many services the Trust company offers including products such as, PAC Celebrity Trust, PAC Diaspora Trust and PAC Education Trust can attest to this.
Taking the first shot as a speaker at the webinar, Heritage Bank’s Acting Chief Risk Officer, Enterprise Bank Management, Kehinde Olugbemi began by stating the relevance of credit administrators in the borrowing process while emphasizing on the necessary qualities these administrators should possess which is mostly obtainable among Trust companies.
During his presentation, using significant scenarios, he reiterated the relevance of Trustees in credit administration. However, he urged Trust Organizations to stay abreast with regulations and governance guidelines.
“Trust Companies inclusive of PAC Trustees are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other guidelines. There is therefore an expectation that they work within the confines of the law. As such, the Trust Administration Memo should explicitly capture salient issues and relevant administrative charges as dictated by governing regulations,” he declared.
On his part, the Global Chairman, Tokunbo Orimobi Legal Group, Michael Orimobi, shed light on security documentation.
The astute commercial lawyer shared that, “nomenclature can be confusing and it has therefore become necessary to go into the substance of the document to actually understand what it is really referring to.”
He concluded by admonishing lawyers to not only focus on documentation but to most importantly advise clients on the appropriate transaction and security structure for the deal which often determines the documentation process and helps in avoiding the common problems of over-collateralisation and under-collateralisation.
Following the presentations, attendees of the virtual event were given the opportunity to ask questions, many of which were succinctly answered by Mr. Orimobi.
After which, the Executive Director of PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited, Eric Okoruwa shared a vote of thanks with honourable accolades to attendees and panelists.
PAC Trustees Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited. Incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission and duly registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the organization focuses on providing Trust services in three (3) major areas – Private Trust, Public Trust and Corporate Trust
A recording of the session can be found here https://bit.ly/2JaSbb4 using the code, FkTw7iO!
Benefits of having an immutable ledger to the healthcare system
EHR Data’s vision is for both the healthcare industry and individual patients to benefit from the blockchain platform housing healthcare records.
Technological progress has paved the way for advancements in medical science; and ample healthcare data that has made momentous contributions in the treatment of various diseases. However, there is still a lot more to be done. The current pandemic has shown everyone that data silos are not equipped to handle a huge amount of healthcare information. So many people are dying all over the world; and many of these can be prevented with enough transparent patient data within the healthcare sector.
In the latest Bitcoin news, on the second day of the CoinGeek Live conference, data platform EHR Data presented their concept of clinical healthcare data that are stored, shared and managed at an individual level on the blockchain, which is a globally distributed digital ledger.
Currently, healthcare data are stored and accessed only on private servers and transferred to third parties who request for the data. According to Chief Clinical Officer Cheryl Jorgenson, real-time clinical information cannot be accessed, clinical services cannot be tracked and there is nonexistent workflow integration in data structures at present. Patients also have no say in how their healthcare history is stored. Many even find themselves in a bind when trying to access their own personal healthcare data.
Blockchain Technology Used for Healthcare Data
Satoshi Nakamoto first used blockchain technology as an immutable database where all Bitcoin transactions are stored. It is distributed in that all nodes on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) network have a copy of the blockchain; and it is immutable because data recorded on the blockchain cannot be changed or altered.
Headed by Jorgenson, Chief Scientist & Consultant Ron Austring and Director of Product Design Joseph Eckstein, EHR Data proposed that a marriage between healthcare data and blockchain technology is the solution to the lack of transparent healthcare data. This will then create the world’s biggest health data set. EHR Data envisions healthcare records to be stored at a personal level, meaning patients will have control over who can access their data, on what terms and for how long.
Healthcare data on the blockchain can have multiple uses through micro transactions and smart contracts. In building this blockchain platform, EHR Data said they hope to improve the way private healthcare data is accessed, managed and even monetized. This is certainly big Bitcoin news for blockchain technology to be used in such a relevant manner.
Benefits of Housing Healthcare Data on the Blockchain Platform
- This data model is built with the capacity to assimilate to the various systems being used by hospitals and other medical organizations. Inter- and intra-operability of data is the main objective—being able to provide “a single source of truth powered by the BSV blockchain.”
- Through the use of the BSV blockchain, which is highly scalable, this new data system can widen its range to more states, more countries and more drug types. It will consolidate healthcare data and systems into a more practical and accessible format.
- Consumers of healthcare need not remain as mere consumers anymore. This proposed model allows patients to benefit from more positive health results and lowered healthcare costs brought about by an upgraded data structure. Individuals can also earn money by allowing medical and pharmaceutical institutions to gain access to their personal healthcare data for research and other uses.
This most recent Bitcoin news could not have come at a better time. With the ongoing pandemic, this proposed model of using the BSV blockchain to power a new healthcare data system not only serves to benefit national and global healthcare, but also provides individuals with a new source of income.
FITC, equipping individuals and organizations with knowledge for sustainable business performance & growth
FITC’s programmes are designed to deliver world-class learnings aimed at equipping individuals and organizations for business performance and growth.
In-depth knowledge and insights are essential in recognising the patterns driving change in today’s corporate world; from government regulations to industry best practices. This brings to fore the urgent need for extensive trainings which will help business leaders and organizations acquire a thorough understanding of the insights, policies, best practices and systems pivotal to corporate decision making. FITC, a world-class, innovation-led and knowledge-driven institution, has provided such trainings for decades with acclaimed success.
FITC’s innovative and technology-driven programmes are developed from insights acquired through extensive market research and designed to deliver world-class learnings aimed at equipping individuals and organizations for business performance and growth. The FITC Executive Education and Board Leadership programmes are two of such innovative range of learning solutions.
The Executive Education programme is designed to meet the learning needs of Senior Leadership of organizations such as Senior Managers, General Managers, Directors and C-suite Executives, seeking new avenues for sustainable growth in their organizations, while the Board Leadership programme is for Managers, Senior Executives, Directors, Non-Executive Directors, and Board Members of organizations across diverse sectors, in need of tested and trusted innovative insights into their respective industry’s best practices that improve board performance for sustainable organizational leadership.
“The Next Level of Corporate Governance: NCCG 2018 Compliance, Challenges and Reporting” is a Board Leadership programme scheduled to hold on the 26th & 27th of November 2020. This programme will examine today’s business volatility and growing regulations, and how management & boards can see beyond business as usual and lead with insight, transparency and efficiency, while being essentially equipped with requisite knowledge for proper Corporate Governance compliance, reporting and a deeper understanding of the NCCG 2018.
In like manner, the “CAMA 2020 and the New Corporate Governance Code: Emerging Issues, Perspectives and Implications on Board Performance” programme scheduled to hold on the 10th – 11th of December 2020 is aimed at providing boards and business leaders in the financial and non-financial services sector with clear insights into CAMA 2020’s similarities with and divergence from the New Code of Corporate Governance, analysis of the issues, perspectives and implications of the CAMA 2020 on business performance and growth.
These programmes are part of the extensive resources provided by FITC to equip professionals and organizations with strategic tools that will enhance their competitive advantage and enable them stay ahead in their industries and with FITC Digital learning, you can have easy and convenient access to these programmes with just a click!
FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm, established in 1981, providing cutting edge knowledge-based solutions to clients within and outside Nigeria. Click here to learn more and enrol NOW! https://fitc-ng.com/training.php