Financial Services
Retiree Life Annuity fund portfolio increased to N463 billion in 2020 Q2
RLA increased to N463 billion in Q2 2020, representing a 15.34% marginal increase compared with the same period in 2019.
The Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) has increased to N463 billion in Q2 2020. This represents a 15.34% marginal increase compared with the same period last year.
This is according to the quarterly RLA publication of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
- The RLA portfolio has so far recorded 83,917 contracts purchased for a total premium of N376.6 billion as at end of 2020 Q2. This depicts 2.69% and 1.58% growth in count and volume, respectively in 2020 Q2 from end of 2020 Q1.
- The Industry fund portfolio grew by 15.34% from N401.5 billion to N463.1 at the end of 2020 Q2.
- The YoY growth for RLA business during the last three years averaged 25.45% in volume, while RLA fund portfolio growth has averaged 37.22%, notwithstanding the RLA payouts made (cumulative total payments of N167.2 billion as at end of 2020 Q2).
From the graph above it is clear that irrespective of the cumulative annuity payouts, fund balance (N463.1 billion) still exceeds the sum of cumulative premium amounts received (N376.6 billion). Indicating the growth in the RLA business and a positive future outlook for the business in Nigeria.
Further analysis of the periodical increments in the cumulative premium amounts received and RLA fund portfolio respectively, depicts the growth rate for premium receipts is receding, while the growth rate for the portfolio fund balance is volatile. This could be attributed to the volatility in interest rate.
What this means
The performance generally mirrors the contribution of RLA to the insurance sector. This strength is confirmed by the fact that the net premium balance is only 45.21% of fund balance, indicating the strength of RLA portfolio to the sector. Also, the difference in fund balance (N253.7 billion) relative to net premium balance is an indication that annuitant can be rest assured that, all things being equal, they are guaranteed payout when needed.
What you should know
The RLA is a financial product that features a predetermined periodic payout amount until the death of the annuitant. An annuitant typically pays into the annuity on a periodic basis when they are still working.
Annuitants may also buy the annuity product in one large, lump-sum purchase, usually at retirement. RLA is commonly used to provide guaranteed and/or supplemental retirement income that cannot be outlived.
Retiree Life Annuity can be purchased from a Life Insurance Company licensed by the NAICOM and authorized to sell RLA under the regulation on retiree life annuity.
The NAICOM was established in 1997 by the National Insurance Commission Act 1997 with responsibility for ensuring the effective administration, supervision, regulation, and control of insurance business in Nigeria and protection of insurance policyholders, beneficiaries, and third parties to insurance contracts.
Business
CBN list requirements for third party participation in buying forex routed through Form M
The CBN has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a new circular, has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment
While reiterating its earlier directive that destination payment for all forms M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment should be made directly to the ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’; it gave conditions that must be met by importers if they choose to use a buying company other than the primary manufacturer.
This was disclosed in a circular with Reference number TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009, which was issued by the CBN to all authorized dealers and the general public on November 18, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji. The circular is a follow up to the one earlier issued by the apex bank on the same subject matter in August 2020.
According to CBN’s earlier directive, the name of the ultimate supplier of products should be the beneficiary on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document to the transaction.
The ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’ means the direct party selling the goods to the importer, irrespective of whether the party involved is the manufacturer or internationally recognized buying company/supplier/agent.
The circular from CBN states that the authorized dealers should ensure that payments are made only to the beneficiary whose name appears on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document.
It further states that where it is unavoidable that an importer chooses to use a buying company, other than the primary manufacturer, the importer shall make available the following documents as applicable, for consideration and approval by the CBN before opening Form M;
- Detailed KYC and profile of the buying company.
- 3 year audited financial statement of the buying company.
- Letter of reference from the buying company’s banker, stating relationship and capacity.
- Transfer pricing policy and arrangements in the home country.
- Registration with its home country’s chamber of commerce.
- Evidence of tax payments in the home country.
- Evidence of authorization to act as agents and/or distributors to the original equipment manufacturer.
All authorized dealers are requested in the circular to ensure that the list of eligible third parties that meet the requirements above are submitted to the bank for authentication before onboarding.
This clarification and flexibility by the apex bank on this new policy comes on the heels of outcry and criticism from importers and stakeholders on the practicability of the policy, which they say will negatively impact on the business of even genuine importers.
This means that importers who wish to use third parties other than the primary manufacturers will have to undergo some scrutiny and meet certain criteria before they can be considered eligible.
This policy by the CBN is seen as part of continued efforts to ensure prudent use of the country’s foreign exchange resources and is expected to help eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoid costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers.
Financial Services
Insurance companies plead for extension of December 31, 2020 recapitalization deadline
Insurance companies have appealed to NAICOM to extend the deadline for recapitalization as directed by the regulator.
Insurance operators are clamouring for the extension of the recapitalization deadline to December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2021.
They also want waived, the first phase of its segmented recapitalization for the insurance and reinsurance companies scheduled to end December 31, 2020, as directed by the regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The reasons given by the operators for the extension of the deadline are proximately related to the huge impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests on their insurance businesses.
Thus, they require enough time to fully settle back to their businesses to be able to pursue more aggressive recapitalization agenda to meet the commission’s set objectives by 31 December, 2020.
The insurance companies are as well pleading with NAICOM to jettison the phase by phase segmentation of the exercise – with the first phase billed to elapse on December 31, 2020.
This plea was made during a meeting of the Chief Executives of all the insurance companies with the Commissioner for insurance at the industry’s professional forum in Abeokuta, Ogun State recently.
The operators are more concerned and agitated, as it relates to meeting certain thresholds by 31 December 2020, and failing to meet them would make the commission restrict the scope of business insurance and reinsurance companies they can transact.
In consideration of the economic realities, a number of the operators are even appealing to the commission to waive/step down the December 2020 deadline, to have ample time to rejig and revamp their businesses.
What you should know
- Life and general insurance companies were asked to shore up their existing minimum paid-up capital from N2bn and N3bn to N4bn and N5bn respectively by the end of December 2020, and meet the final minimum paid-up capital requirements of N8bn and N10bn respectively by the end of September 2021.
- Composite companies and reinsurance firms were asked to shore up from existing minimum paid-up capital of N5bn and N10bn to N9bn and N12bn by end of December 2020 and to N18bn and N20bn respectively by the end of September 2021.
- NAICOM extended the deadline for insurance and reinsurance companies to meet its new capital requirements to September 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020.
- NAICOM also mandated that 50 per cent of the minimum paid-up capital for insurance and 60 per cent for reinsurance must be met by 31 December 2020.
- NAICOM stated that insurance companies that failed to satisfy the required minimum paid-up capital by December 31, 2020 may be restricted on the scope of business they would transact.
- Nairametrics had reported that some insurance companies have been struggling to meet these requirements. There were also wide-spread speculations over possible mergers/acquisitions in the insurance sector.
Financial Services
Federal High Court directs meeting to consider the transfer of GTBank into a Holding Company
A Federal High Court has directed that a meeting of the holders of GTBank Plc, be convened to consider the transfer of the bank to a holding company.
The Board of Directors and management of Guaranty Trust Bank has disclosed that the Federal High Court of Nigeria on November 6, 2020, directed that a meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of GTBank Plc, be convened on December 4, 2020 for the purpose of considering the transfer of the bank to a holding company.
This information was conveyed through a Notice of Court-Ordered Meeting by the bank, and published on the website of the NSE. It was signed by the bank’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and the Nigerian legal counsel to the bank, Aluko & Oyebode.
According to the information contained in the disclosure, the court-ordered meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to be convened for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, approving, with or without modification, a Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 between the bank and the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the bank.
The meeting will be held at the Oriental Hotel, 3, Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, at 10:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, at which place and time the Holders are requested to attend.
Resolutions to be proposed at the meeting
The following are some of the sub-joined resolutions that will be proposed, and if thought fit, passed as special resolution at the meeting:
- The Scheme of Arrangement dated November 4, 2020, a printed copy of which has been produced for the meeting and, signed by the Chairman be and is hereby approved.
- In accordance with the Scheme, the 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of the Bank held by the shareholders be and are hereby transferred to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (the Holdco) in exchange for the allotment of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the share capital of the Holdco to the shareholders in the same proportion to their shareholding in the Bank credited as fully paid without any further act or deed.
- In accordance with the Scheme and pursuant to the prospectus issued by the Holdco, each existing holder of the Global Depositary Receipts issued by the Bank (the Existing GDRs) receive, as consideration for each existing GDR held, one new Global Depositary Receipt issued by JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JP Morgan Chase), the Depositary Bank for the Holdco GDR programme (the Holdco GDRs).
- The Board of Directors of the Bank be and is hereby authorised to take all necessary actions to delist the shares of the Bank from the official list of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier that Guaranty Trust Bank Plc had obtained an approval-in-principle from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a financial holding company.
Under the restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares of the bank will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for the shares in a financial holding company. The bank’s existing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for new GDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.
Subject to the approval of the Scheme by the Bank’s shareholders, the relevant regulatory authorities, and the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the holding company will have an organizational structure that is used by a significant number of major financial institutions globally.
However, commenting on the development in March was Segun Agbaje, the Chief Executive officer of GTB. He said that a holding company structure would enable the bank to keep up with the latest trends in the Nigerian financial services industry.
