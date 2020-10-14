Paid Content
CITITRUST Holdings Plc launches Investment/Asset Management Company in Malawi
CITITRUST Holdings has launched a wholly-owned Investment/Asset Management Company subsidiary in Malawi.
CITITRUST Holdings Plc, a Pan African Investment Holding Company, has launched a wholly-owned Investment/Asset Management Company subsidiary in Malawi, the South Atlantic Asset Management Limited Malawi (SAAML).
The launch followed the receipt of approval from the Registrar of Financial Institution, Malawi, for the firm to provide Portfolio/Wealth Management, structured investments and other investment advisory services to individuals, corporations and institutional investors.
CITITRUST in a statement said the unveiling of this remarkable feat is in pursuant to the Portfolio Management License granted to South Atlantic Asset Management Limited on October 6, 2020 in line with the Malawian Financial Service Act (FSA) 2010 and Financial Services (Establishment and Operations of Portfolio Manager) Directive 2015.
The Chief Executive of South Atlantic Asset Management Limited, Malawi, Mr. Victor Ekhor said the launch of the Asset Management business ties in with CITITRUST’s plan to become a dominant player in the Financial Services sector.
“We are enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the Malawian market, as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our partners and the entire investment community,” he further stated.
“The issuance of this approval by the Registrar of the Financial Institution is a laudable development, and one that will most definitely lead to an unprecedented basis for value creation within the Asset Management Space in Malawi,” Victor added.
Speaking on the vision for South Atlantic Asset Management Limited, the Group Chief Executive of CITITRUST Holdings Plc., Yemi Adefisan said, “We intend to support African Businesses and unlock the continent’s potentials through the management of several investment funds and provision of financial advisory services. Our focus is on growing wealth for our esteemed clients through our well-thought-through products”.
“At CITITRUST, our people have extensive experience in the financial services sector across Africa and are devoted to pooling complementary resources and functions to give clients the best value. We look forward to offering unique and creative solutions, backed up by world class technology, to transform current market offerings and do more for our clients,” Adefisan added.
Paid Content
Mastercard Foundation, Data Science Nigeria/Malezi launch Learn at Home Initiative for disadvantaged school children
Data Science Nigeria and Malezi have joined hands with the Mastercard Foundation to provide opportunities for continued learning.
Prolonged school closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have left millions of children in Nigeria without any formal school learning over the last six months. Cut off from any instruction, feedback, or interaction with their teachers, learners are now at risk of losing important learning gains and will need to catch up on what they missed.
Data Science Nigeria and Malezi have joined hands with the Mastercard Foundation to provide opportunities for continued learning while schools are closed and build long-term resilience in the Nigerian education system to withstand potential future disruptions to the school calendar.
The initiative, entitled ‘Learn at Home’, will enable remote learning through multiple channels; namely, radio, mobile and web, and aims to provide learning access for 1 Million children in Nigeria within the next 12 months. This initiative is made possible by the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program.
“This pandemic continues to upend basic assumptions about where, when, and how we learn and work. Right now, the priority, in terms of education, is ensuring that children learn—no matter where they are or whether they have access to the internet. Ensuring universal learning continuity is critical if we are going to mitigate not just losses in learning, but the overall inequality being perpetuated by this crisis,” said Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head, Nigeria at the Mastercard Foundation.
The project delivery is split into two major channels. Offline and online learning. Data Science Nigeria will take charge of delivering the offline learning and has created a localized and relevant learning syllabus that can easily be accessed on radio stations close to the children and on any mobile phone by simply dialling a USSD code, a data connection is not required.
Speaking on the five key differentiators of this project, Toyin Adekanmbi, Executive Director of Data Science Nigeria said; “Our approach to tackling education for disadvantaged kids rests on our understanding of the obstacles and we have worked to overcome them head on. Learn from Home requires no internet connection to access, the curriculum is localized per locations across Nigeria and based on the NERDC curriculum, the highest quality standard of teachers have been engaged for content delivery and each student will have a unique school registration number that allows student-teacher engagement and regular opportunity to test learning using simple mobile telephony services like USSD and SMS”.
Malezi, which is experienced in large-scale education across several countries in Africa will be in charge of delivering the online learning. Malezi will provide a rich learning experience to children who have access to internet connectivity and smart devices. This category will cover self-paced learning with numerous curriculum-aligned e-notes, videos and quizzes as well as teacher support through live tutorials and question and answer options. Learning content will be accessed through both mobile and web platforms. Malezi also plans to offer downloadable learning material for those students who experience intermittent data connectivity.
The ‘Learn at Home’ project commenced just in time for the back-to-school season and will prove critical learning for children across the country whether they have access to the internet or are offline. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a return to in-person school delivery is yet to be determined by many state governments, making this intervention by Data Science Nigeria, Malezi and the Mastercard Foundation especially timely.
Speaking on the project, Mrs Alade, a parent of two children who are potential beneficiaries of the program said; “This is a well needed help for us parents. We need our children who have not been in school for a long time to catch up on all they have missed. Thank you for this”.
Paid Content
1st Africa Data Protection Conclave set to hold October 15th and 16th
Africa Data Protection Conclave Conference is designed to bring together the leading African nations in data protection and cybersecurity
The first Africa Data Protection Conclave is set to hold virtually on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16, 2020. Theme Personal Data Protection and Cybersecurity: Action Points for the Rise of the African Knowledge Economy, the Conference is designed to bring together the leading African nations in data protection and cybersecurity to discuss and chart a reinvigorated course for the African continent on personal data protection and cybersecurity.
The Conference is structured along 4 distinct lines of intervention: (i) The AU Convention on Cybersecurity and Personal Data Protection (ii) Comparative Review of Jurisdictional Challenges in Personal Data Protection and Cyber Security Administration and Regulation (iii) Data Sovereignty, Intellectual Property Protection and the Africa Knowledge Economy and (iv) Personal Data Protection and Cybersecurity Justice Administration in Africa.
Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Oyeyemi Oke, quipped: “This is a virtual conference that we have put every detail in achieving. Consider it as Nigeria’s gift to Africa. We are honoured to be opportuned to work with all our partners in achieving it.”
Speaking to the Press, Bidemi Olumide, CEO at Taxaide Technologies Limited and Partner, AO2LAW (headline sponsors of the Conference) remarked: “Nigeria has done and is doing a phenomenal job in data protection regulation. Heralded by the unique vision and hard work of the current Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, during his time as the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nigeria has since January 2019 seen a meteoric rise in data protection compliance and active citizen participation in the protection of their personal data. We have done great and it is just right for us to share our successes and lessons learnt with our fellow African brothers and sisters,” he said.
“A key feature of Nigeria’s success is the public private partnership model introduced by Dr. Patanmi and his team with the Data Protection Compliance Organisation concept. Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi current DG, NITDA and Dr. Vincent Olatunji, Director, NITDA will be at the Conference to speak more on this. What NITDA started is clearly exportable, if not franchisable, and that is part of what this Conference is about. More importantly however is our need to also learn from the phenomenal work being done in Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and the rest of Africa. Interdependence is of greater value than independence. We must emulate the best and encourage the rest,” he added.
The 1st Africa Data Protection has as its headline sponsors, Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech), Anaje Olumide Oke and Akinkugbe (AO2LAW), 21Search, Taxaide Professional Services Limited, NDPR Academy, Banwo & Ighodalo and ably supported by a host of brands and organizations. The Conference would begin with a keynote address by Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy who leads an array of more than 25 speakers comprising policy makers, captains of industry, legal luminaries and other stakeholders from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda and the rest of Africa.
Participation is free and intending participants can register for the conference at www.africadpconclave.com
Instagram: africadpconclave
LinkedIn: Africa DP Conclave
Twitter: ConclaveDp.
Hashtags: #Africadpconclave2020
Paid Content
Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria
Standard Chartered in collaboration with Visa, has launched a new ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria.
Standard Chartered in collaboration with Visa, has today launched a new ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign, aimed at encouraging the adoption of eCommerce solutions, as Nigeria journeys onto economic recovery.
This campaign will promote and educate consumers on smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will drive sustainability, survival and business recovery in the e-payments ecosystem.
Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign also seeks to provide convenient and secure cashless payment alternatives through the Standard Chartered Visa Debit card, QR payment solutions and the Standard Chartered digital banking mobile app.
Commenting on the partnership, David Idoru Head of Retail Banking at Standard Chartered West Africa, noted that it is important to increase consumer awareness on the safety of cashless payments solutions. “eCcommerce transactions make a large percentage of consumer spend and we want to be able to support consumers through our digital solutions to help them make smart financial decisions especially during the Covid-19 period. Our retail banking business is heavily focused on championing a digitized payments revolution to provide convenience and access to our customers especially through our fully digital mobile app.
This partnership with Visa also further emphasizes our commitment to the financial wellbeing of our clients, as Standard Chartered Visa Card holders, will enjoy numerous benefits including points earned using our 360 rewards program and zero surcharges at the point of sales through the ‘Safe is Smart’ initiative, he added.
“The reality of the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a new shift in consumer behavior and through our network, we want to ensure that consumers are embracing the most secure payment solutions. Data from our Covid-19 impact tracker reveal that digital payments are on the rise, as more people now choose digital payments over cash transactions. The survey revealed that 39% of consumers in Nigeria started purchasing groceries online, 42% started purchasing food delivery online, while 43% of consumers started purchasing from pharmacies online for the first time” says Kemi Okusanya, Vice President Visa West Africa.
“The next evolution of payments is going to be driven by collaborations with financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank. In a time as critical as this, our goal is to continuously foster innovation driven by technology to meet consumers’ every day needs, while driving the economy to recovery through accelerated eCommerce transactions,” she added.
Standard Chartered and Visa has since the pandemic continued to roll out initiatives that will help consumers and merchants mitigate and drive progression towards economic recovery.
About Standard Chartered
We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, https://www.visa.com.ng/ and @VisaAfrica.
Corporate Communications Contact
Dayo Aderugbo
Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria
+ 234 802 931 4012
OR
Niyi Adebiyi
Corporate Communications
Visa Sub-Saharan Africa
Mob: +2348166109761
E-mail: [email protected]