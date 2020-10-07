eTranzact International Plc appoints Ernst & Young (Nigeria) as External Auditors

Appointments
Following resolutions of its AGM, eTranzact has appointed Ernst &Young Nigeria as its external auditor.
eTranzact International PLC has announced the appointment of Ernst &Young Nigeria, as its external auditor.
This disclosure signed by the company’s Secretary, Bernice Anya, was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 6, 2020, as part of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held recently in Lagos, Nigeria.
This is in pursuant of Section 361 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20, LFN2002. The recent disclosure is a genuine attempt geared towards engendering transparency in its financial dealing, through appointing a reputable brand to help audit its accounts, especially given its financial scandal two years ago, which negatively affected its reputation.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the notice of the board meeting of the concerned organization; in light of this, the following are other notable resolutions passed in the Annual General Meeting.
- That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, together with the reports of the Directors, Auditors, and Audit Committee be received.
- That pursuant to Section 259 (1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20, LFN 2004, the reelection of the retiring Directors – Messrs. Olayimika Phillips, Judedavid Mbamalu, and Olayinka Oluwatimehin be and are hereby approved.
- That pursuant to Section 361 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C20, LFN 2004, the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of Ernst & Young (Nigeria) for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.
- That pursuant to Section 359 (4) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP. C20 LFN 2004, Messrs. Dominic Ichaba, Mathias Dafur, and Robert Ibekwe, be and hereby elected as representatives of the Shareholders, and Messrs Anthony Egbuna, Afolabi Oladele, and Judedavid Mbamalu as Board representatives on the Audit Committee of the Company.
Total E&P Nigeria appoints Bandele as new Deputy Managing Director
Victor Bandele has been appointed, its new Deputy MD in charge of the oil firm’s Deepwater District.
The Board of Directors of French giant, Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr Victor Bandele, as its new Deputy Managing Director in charge of the oil firm’s Deepwater District with effect from September 23, 2020.
This disclosure was made by Country Communication Manager, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr Charles Ebereonwu, in a statement that was issued on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Lagos.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bandele, who is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, takes over from Mr Ahmadu-Kida Musa, who has retired from the company after a successful 35-year career.
The statement pointed out that prior to his current position, Bandele was the Executive Director in charge of the company’s Port Harcourt and Joint Venture District, where he supervised the activities of 3 main technical divisions and 2 support entities within the district.
It states that Bandele joined the company as a Trainee Reservoir Engineer in 1993. He was involved in many subsurface fields, management and development activities onshore and offshore, including some non-operated assets of the company until 2004 when he became the Geosciences and Reservoir engineering (GSR) team leader for the offshore OML 99 Assets.
The new Deputy Managing Director has held several important positions in operations, projects and management within Nigeria and overseas. These include serving as GSR Manager for Akpo Field which was the first Deepwater development project executed by Total in Nigeria.
He was Executive General Manager, GSR and Assets management within the JV District and also worked as Petroleum Architect in the Development Studies entity at Total’s headquarters in Paris. He returned to the Nigerian subsidiary as Executive General Manager, Special Duties, JV District in 2015, and was later appointed to the Board of Directors of Total E&P Ltd, as the Executive Director, JV District, where he made several landmark achievements.
Berger Paints Plc appoints Pheobe Onyinye Obi as Chief Financial Officer
Mrs Pheobe Onyinye Obi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Berger Paints Plc.
The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Plc, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Pheobe Onyinye Obi, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
This disclosure is contained in a press release dated October 5, 2020, signed by the Company’s Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.
The Management emphasized that the decision of the Board which led to the appointment of Mrs. Phoebe Onyinye Obi as the CFO, is in line with the Berger Paints plan to strategically position its operations for increased efficiency and enhanced value creation.
Mrs. Obi comes with almost fifteen years of extensive local and international experience in leading Strategic Planning, Budgeting, and Corporate Finance for high-growth organizations, as she has worked at Management level in organizations like KPMG, Lion Seal Industries Limited, and Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited based in the UK.
Prior to her appointment with BPN, she worked with Messrs. KPMG Professional Services (KPMG), from 2009 to 2018, where she rose from Senior Associate to Management Level. At KPMG, she spearheaded projects in Consumer Markets, adding several companies to the existing client base. Additionally, she met and surpassed deadlines and requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements.
However, after she left KPMG in 2018, she was engaged as Senior Accountant at Lion Seal Industries Limited, from January 2019 till March 2020, before joining the United Kingdom (U.K) based firm of Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited as Head – Compliance and Financial Controls in April 2020.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Babcock University Remo, Ogun State and a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) of the UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
She has several certifications including Professional Training and Certificates in Supervisory skills, Intermediate/Advanced Microsoft Excel and Financial Modelling, KPMG Global Risk Management Training, United Nations E-Course on Climate Change, amongst others.
Shoprite: Wendy Lucas-Bull appointed as Chairman designate
She will be appointed by the Board as chairman at the board meeting that follows immediately after the AGM.
Shoprite Holdings has announced the appointment of Absa Group Chair, Wendy Lucas-Bull as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman designate of the company, with effect from 1 October 2020.
This disclosure is in accordance with section 3.59(a) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, it was made public in a statement issued by the order of the Board of Directors of Shoprite Holding Company, which was seen by Nairametrics.
Ms. Wendy Lucas-Bull, subject to her election as an Independent non-Executive Director at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be appointed as Chairman, at the board meeting that follows immediately after the AGM.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Christo Wiese, extended his congratulations to Ms. Lucas-Bull on her appointment:
“On behalf of the Board, we welcome Wendy and wish her success in her role as an Independent Non-Executive Board member and Chairman designate. There is no doubt her expertise, experience, and leadership will be of considerable benefit to both the Board and the Shoprite Group.”
However, Wendy Lucas-Bull will take over from Dr. Christo Wiese, who has been the Chair of the group since 1991 and helped build it into one of the continent’s largest retailers, with annual revenue of about R157bn. He will remain on the board as a Non-Executive Director, after its annual general meeting on November 16.
Dr. Christo Wiese’s retirement was first announced in November 2019, after 61.2% of shareholders voted for his replacement as a Chairman in the 2019 AGM. This, however, is in line with good corporate governance, as the next group chairperson will be independent; a decision supported by Wiese, who is also the second-largest shareholder at Shoprite.
Wendy Lucas-Bull is currently Chairman of ABSA Group, ABSA Bank, and ABSA Financial Services, her previous Non-Executive Directorships include, Barclays PLC, Anglo American Platinum Limited, the Development Bank of South Africa, Alexander Forbes, Eskom, Nedbank, Telkom, Aveng (Deputy Chairman), Lafarge Industries (Chairman), the South African Markets Advisory Board, Discovery Holdings, Dimension Data PLC, and the Momentum Group.
Ms. Lucas-Bull has extensive banking and widespread sector experience, as well as expertise as a Chairman and Non-Executive Director on company boards across multiple industries in both the private and public sectors. Her professional experience includes, but is not limited to International Partner of Andersen Consulting (now Accenture); Executive Director of RMB Holdings Limited; Chief Executive of FirstRand Limited’s retail businesses (including First National Bank, WesBank, Outsurance, Firstlink, and First National’s African subsidiaries); as well as Founder and Director of Peotona Group Holdings Proprietary Limited & Peotona Development.
Major decision on Shoprite retail supermarkets Nigeria Ltd
Back story: Shoprite retail supermarkets Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Holdings company. The Holdings company’s decision is to dispose of a majority stake in its Nigeria subsidiary.
During the year, however, the Holdings company embarked on a process to actively identify a strategic partner and consequently classified Shoprite retail supermarkets Nigeria Ltd as discontinued operations, in accordance with IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.