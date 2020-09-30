Hospitality & Travel
FG lifts ban on Emirate Airlines
FG has reached a decision to allow Emirates Airlines to fly into Nigeria following the lift of visa ban.
The Federal Government has lifted the ban placed on Emirates Airlines from operating in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
READ: Global air passenger slump to persist till 2023 – Moody’s
He stated, “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.
“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”
UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks 🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) September 30, 2020
Back story: On September 18, 2020, Nairametrics had reported when the Ministry of Aviation placed a ban on the airlines’ operations in Nigeria.
Hospitality & Travel
Canada unfairly denies Nigerians visas – High Commissioner
Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada has raised concerns over how Nigerians are unfairly denied visas.
The Canadian government unfairly denies a lot of Nigerians, including students, visas.
This was disclosed by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada, Amb. Adeyinka Asekun, during a webinar on Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary by the mission on Thursday.
According to Asekun, he hope that the issue would be addressed in the draft bilateral agreement, which both countries have been working on, for better treatment of Nigerians in that regard.
He said, “Canada and Nigeria have for some time been working on a draft agreement that addresses a number of areas of mutual concern to both countries. It is our further hope that a video conference call may be set up next spring latest to finalise the terms of this agreement.What is most important about this agreement is that it is likely to address a situation in which a lot of Nigerian citizens are being denied visas when they should actually have been granted the visas.We are looking for a situation in which the process will become much fairer and much more predictable. And there are provisions in this agreement which will make it possible for us to get much better treatment,” he said.
The envoy added that many Nigerians were eager to study in Canada, but were denied the opportunity, and that he hoped the situation would change when the agreement came into effect.
Though, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Rob Oliphant, did not give the reasons Nigerians are unfairly denied visas,disclosed that his country was host to no fewer than 11,000 Nigerian students.
Oliphant also highlighted the strong relationship between Nigeria and Canada.
He said: “The strong relationship between Canada and Nigeria is built on deep people-to-people ties. Over 50,000 Canadians have Nigerian roots, some of them are my very good personal friends, and today over 11,000 Nigerian students are pursuing their studies in Canada. They enrich Canadian universities. Of course they benefit from Canadian universities, but the benefit they bring to Canada is equal and extremely important. Limited air travel does not weaken these important personal ties. In fact, it keeps us keenly looking forward to even more connection and reconnection. On that note, let me again offer my personal heartfelt congratulations.
On behalf of the government of Canada, the Parliamentary Secretary wished Nigeria and its people a very happy 60th anniversary of independence.
Hospitality & Travel
Nigeria @ 60: The Aviation sector and its travails
After several decades since its inception, the Aviation industry continues to face some of its biggest challenges.
The Nigerian Aviation sector is about 74 years old today, but it has always been plagued by an economic lull, mismanagement, corruption, and overstaffing, among others.
The industry earned its first identity in the days of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC), which was an airline that operated from 1946 to 1958.
WAAC was jointly owned by the governments of Britain’s four West African colonies—the Gambia, the Gold Coast (now Ghana), Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. The carrier was headquartered at the Airways House in Ikeja, Nigeria, and operated from its hub in Lagos Airport, which is now Murtala Muhammed International Airport.
READ: Arik Air bows to pressure, implements 80% salary cut for staff in April
On September 30, 1958, it was dissolved, as all the shareholder countries but Nigeria set up their own national airlines following their independence.
As the sole remaining major stockholder of the airline, the government of Nigeria continued to operate it as WAAC Nigeria, and eventually rebranded it to Nigeria Airways Limited in 1971. It became the flag carrier of the country till 2003 when it ceased operations.
Managed by a number of foreign companies, including British Airways, KLM, and South African Airways, Nigeria Airways had its heyday in the early 1980s, just before the departure of a KLM team that had been hired to make the airline efficient and profitable.
READ: Local refining; A panacea for Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products
At that time, its fleet consisted of about 30 aircraft, but the carrier was two years behind with its accounts, to the extent that the aircraft were acquired for cash.
Plagued by mismanagement, corruption, and overstaffing, the airline at the time of closure had debts totalling $528 million, as its operative fleet comprised a single aircraft flying domestic routes, as well as two leased aircraft operating the international network. Nigeria Airways was succeeded by Virgin Nigeria, and the ground facilities were taken over by Arik Air.
READ: SAHCO, Arik Air renew contract to boost services
Nigeria Airways retiree says…
Mr. Francis, an ex-staff of the airline who retired from the printing section, recalled that there was a high number of personnel handling the printing of aviation documents of Nigeria Airways, which had its operations concentrated at the MMA in Lagos, such as flight documents, boarding passes, and papers for engineers of the aircraft, among others.
According to him, the printing section was shabbily managed by the officials, who were quacks employed by the military regime then.
He said, “It got so bad that government officials fly their families without paying for the service rendered, believing that after all, it was government’s property. This kind of attitude was synonymous with Nigerian investments, which lacked professional management expertise. Where is the Nigerian Railway Corporation today, where are the likes of NITEL, NIPOST, among other government agencies?”
READ: Nigeria’s air passenger traffic up by 2% in Q1 2019, as Lagos tops
Private airlines came, saw but were conquered
Having realized the importance of engaging the private sector in economic development, the Federal Government opened the Nigerian airspace to private investors.
This led to the emergence of Okada Air in 1982. Based in Benin City, Nigeria, the carrier started with a fleet of BAC-One Eleven 300s and started charter operations in September of the same year. In 1984, a Boeing 707-355C was acquired for cargo operations. By 1990, ten BAC One-Elevens were bought, and eight more were acquired in 1991. The company was granted the right of operating international flights in 1992, but in 1997, the company was disestablished.
From 1971 to date, about 61 airlines had operated in Nigeria. They all came, saw, and were conquered. Some of them are Okada Air (1982 – 2002); ADC Airline (1984 – 2006); AfriJet (1998 – 2009); Albarka Air (1999 – 2005); Bellview Airlines (1992 to 2010); Chanchangi Airlines (1994 – 2012), and First Nation (2010 – 2018) among others.
READ: COVID-19: Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy
When Arik Air took over the former Nigeria Airways facilities in Lagos, several industry watchers thought the nation had finally got it right, especially with the aggressive expansion plans of the airline, little did they know that the nation would not come out of the woods so soon.
For instance, on 14 June 2006, Arik took delivery of 2 new Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft to fly domestic routes throughout Nigeria, and within the African continent from Summer 2006, two ex-United Airlines Boeing 737-300s and three 50 seat Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft. The campaign of the ‘Tear Rubber’ aircraft was massive, and it boosted the profile of the airline, which was expected to change the face of the aviation sector in the nation.
However, the tale changed when the FG through the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), took over Arik Air in February 2017, as the airline was said to have been immersed in heavy financial debt, that had threatened to permanently ground it.
READ: Nigeria @ 60: How the NSE evolved with key national policies
AMCON alleged that the Airline, which catered for about 55% of the passengers in the country, had been going through difficult times, attributable to its bad corporate governance, erratic operational challenges, inability to pay staff salaries, and heavy debt burden, among other issues.
The ‘undertaker’ estimated the airline’s debt at over N375 billion, comprising domestic and foreign investors. Since then, the bad bank has injected over N1.5 billion into the airline.
However, since the government took over in 2017, the airline has been struggling to keep its head above the waters. Its staff have downed tools over the years, due to poor remuneration among other welfare issues.
The way forward, experts speak …
The Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited, Capt. David Olubadewo said:
“To achieve a desired result in the sector, the government, banks, and union leaders have their own bit to do, but one must work in tandem with others for it to work. Banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong because it is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make a profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss, but that is not happening in the United Kingdom where I pay 3% interest rate. If I take such loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28 % (interest rate) in red and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions.”
Contrary to the allegation that most of the airline investors are reckless, he argued that people have forgotten that those people have invested immensely in the sector, and they will never let it die.
READ: Nigeria officially unveils national carrier in London
“In the last 13 years, we don’t appreciate what we have, we have a hub here that is waiting to be tapped. From anywhere in the world, you can get a flight to Lagos, but you can’t get such to Ghana from anywhere in the world, and that is an indication that we have a hub in Nigeria,” he said.
Lookman Animashaun, Director of Engineering at Medview Airline, suggested that the best option for AMCON and the Federal Government is to establish a national carrier with the airline.
He said because of the airline’s debt burden, no investor would be interested in the airline, and if AMCON decided to manage the carrier, it would take it about 30 years to recover the money it invested in the airline, considering the airline’s turnover.
Speaking at the Business Founders Coalition (BFC) in Lagos on Tuesday, Dr. Richardson Ajayi, BFC Coordinator, lamented that foreign investors are preying on Nigerian businesses, and are seeking to push their founders out.
This, according to him, threatens the nation’s dream to build and nurture vibrant private sector businesses capable of competing with global brands, and also reduce employment opportunities for the youth.
READ: British Airways pilots accept 20% pay cut to end job losses dispute
He stated, “The objective of this meeting is to draw the attention of key stakeholders, especially the Government of the Federation, and the business community to the plight of Nigerian entrepreneurs, who out of ‘sweat and grit’ started their business, but at some point in the pursuit of growth, have had to access venture capital funds or foreign investments. Our experiences have largely been tales of woe, which have the possibility of stunting the growth of indigenous businesses like ours. We are also hoping that through this coalition, our government can enact policies and laws that will correct that apparent lop-sidedness.”
Ajayi lamented that most local businesses have been struggling, due to unfavourable operating environment and lack of access to finance to grow their businesses, hence they approach foreign investors and venture capitalists to invest in their business.
While he acknowledged that there are many good private equity companies that have accomplished successful private equity transactions, as well as those that understand the challenges of the market and are patient with their local partners, Ajayi noted that some others seek controlling rights as a major condition to invest.
Business
FG begins implementation of new visa policy, fees from October 1, 2020
Nigeria’s Visa Policy follows the approval by the Minister of Interior and will be based on reciprocity.
The Federal Government has announced the commencement of the implementation of the New Visa Policy (NVP) and New Visa Fees which is based on the principles of reciprocity with effect from Thursday, October 1, 2020.
The disclosure was made by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Muhammad Babandede, through a statement by the Service Spokesman, Mr Sunday James on Thursday, September 30, in Abuja.
READ: Nigeria Immigration automates & integrates its Stolen and Lost Travel Documents database with INTERPOL
Babandede, while informing the general public and the international community, said that the implementation of the new visa fees and Nigeria’s Visa Policy follows the approval by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and will be based on reciprocity.
The statement from NIS reads, “The Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, MFR, wishes to inform the general public and the international community of the new visa fees approved by the Minister of Interior, Mr Ra’uf Aregbesola, which is based on the principles of reciprocity. The Comptroller General is inviting stakeholders, concerned authorities and individuals to visit the official website of the Service via www.immigration.gov.ng for full details of the new visa fees for all countries and categories of applicants.’’
READ: NPA to receive shiploads of petroleum products and food items in Lagos port
It can be recalled that the Federal Government launched a New Visa Policy on Feb. 4, 2020, which was launched to boost the nation’s economy and allow travellers to visit Nigeria without visas and only commence the process of obtaining a visa upon arrival into the country.