Manufacturing
FG moves to clamp down on illegal fertilizer manufacturers and agro-dealers
It is now forbidden for anyone to go into fertilizer business in Nigeria, without registering with the FISSD.
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has disclosed that anyone caught producing or merchandising adulterated fertilizers, under the new law, will be jailed.
This disclosure was made via the Ministry’s official Twitter handle, to the general public, and seen by Nairametrics.
The announcement notifies the general public that the National Fertilizer Quality Control (NFQC) Act 2019, is to make sure that every farmer has good and efficient fertilizer for their farms, to boost farming harvest and output.
The ministry reiterated that it is forbidden for anyone to go into fertilizer business in Nigeria, without registering with the Farm Inputs Support Services Department (FISSD) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. However, anyone caught producing or merchandising adulterated fertilizers will be jailed.
READ: Guinea-Bissau calls on Nigeria to assist in rice production
VIDEO: FG Moves to Clamp Down on Illegal Fertiliser Producers/Manufacturers, Blenders, Importers, and Agro-dealers. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YVSykNpJ2R
— Fed Min of Agric/RD (@FmardNg) September 22, 2020
This regulation is to address the recurring issues of the effect of substandard fertilizers on farm produce, and the market proliferation of adulterated fertilizers in the country, which continues to bedevil farm outputs and harvests in the country.
Backstory: On the 26th of August, the Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards implementing the National Fertilizer Quality Control (NFQC) Act 2019. He ensured that the fertilizer regulatory system is in place, to safeguard the interest of the farmers, as when the regulation is implemented, it will protect farmers from using adulterated fertilizers that are nutrient deficient.
READ: FG offers $1.1billion Agric mechanisation scheme
Why this matters
This policy is important to safeguard both the interest of the farmers and the members of the public, as the initiative is expected to increase agricultural harvest and productivity, in a bid to make national food security a reality.
The NFQC Act will safeguard interests of fertilizer enterprises, businesses and agro–dealers, as it will create part of the enabling environment for private sector investment in the fertilizer industry, and protect the environment against potential dangers, that may result from market proliferation of adulterated fertilizers and the use of harmful substances in fertilizer.
READ: FG seeks to crash price of locally produced rice
The Executive Secretary of FEPSAN, Mr. Gideon Negedu, reiterated that the new National Fertilizer Quality Control Act 2019, is a game-changer for the nation’s agricultural sector and a powerful weapon for the farmers.
In his view, Prof. Yemi Akinseye–George (SAN), said, “that the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders of the fertilizers industry, have taken the bull by the horn in enacting a robust legal framework for quality control in the country.”
Company Results
Briscoe Motors: Pioneer dealer of Toyota automobile in Nigeria suffers N1.27billion loss
The Auto dealer has a working capital deficit of N14.76bn, driven by a bank overdraft of N15.76bn
Briscoe Motors has sent its audited financial results to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The results revealed that the auto dealer suffered a loss of N1.27 bn in 2019.
According to the report released by the exchange today, the company’s performance is an improvement, when compared with the N2.18bn loss, the company reported in 2018.
Highlights
- Revenue increased by 33.9%
- Cost of sales increased 41.8%
- Operating profit increased by 94.5%
- Finance costs decreased by 37.3%
- Loss for the year decreased by 41.7%
A cursory view of R.T. Briscoe’s performance, revealed that revenue increased from N5.18bn in 2018 to N6.94bn in 2019. This increase was driven by the improvement in the dealer’s core business segment, as the proceeds from the sale of Motor vehicle and accessories in 2019, rose by 59.7%.
This improvement in revenue is a consequence of the board’s decision in 2017, to return the company back to profitability, with avid steps taken to restructure the business for greater efficiency and economic rewards, via a strategic positioning of the company’s business segment to customers. This has helped the core business segment of Briscoe in recent years.
Despite this improvement, it is noteworthy that the 61% increase in the cost, coming from the company’s activities in the Motor vehicle and accessories segment, continue to pressure the growth prospect of the dealer.
(READ MORE: OPay and WorldRemit partner to offer International Mobile Money Transfer Service)
In like manners, the rising cost of sales from this segment was compounded by a N1.45 billion finance cost, which the company incurred during the year, as the company is aggressively geared with bank overdraft of N15.76bn, representing 86% of the total liabilities of the company.
With recoverability of the trade and other receivables of the company long overdue, the Toyota Automobile dealer is exposed to credit risk, as trade and other receivables accounted for 31% of the total assets value of N8.914bn.
Key issues facing the company
It is noteworthy that the auto dealer has a massive working capital deficit of N14.76bn, driven by a current debt of N15.76bn.
With bank overdraft and other debt unpaid, the company faces penalty charges by banks and court litigations. All these issues have led to winding-up cases of the company, from the banks and other creditors.
As a result of both current and previous losses incurred over the years, the shareholders’ fund has been completely eroded, to the tune of N9.5bn and N9.9bn deficit for the group and company respectively, as at December 2019. The widespread vulnerability in the company’s book has cast doubts on the going–concern of the company.
Business
Prices of rice and other commodities are expected to increase – Expert
The price of rice is expected to increase as the festive period draws near.
Nigeria’s rice production volume for 2020 is put at 8 million tonnes – with 2.5 million tonnes expected from Kebbi state. However, that expectation suffered a huge setback with over 2 million tonnes of rice washed away by floods among other factors.
According to the KPMG Rice Industry Review, rice is the third most consumed staple food in Nigeria (after maize and cassava). With the festive season fast approaching, the demand for rice is expected to increase.
Backstory: Nairametrics earlier reported that the recent floods in rice-producing Kebbi State had destroyed over 25% of Nigeria’s expected 8 million tons of rice harvests this year. The Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Attahiru Maccido, disclosed to newsmen that it had lost N1 billion worth of rice and other commodities in the state.
READ: Minister of Petroleum explains reasons for subsidy removal
It also reported that the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Ibadan depot issued an internal memo on September 2, 2020, notifying all stakeholders of an increase in the pump price of petrol to N151.56 per litre.
What to expect
Senior Research Analyst, Financial Derivatives Company, Temitope Olugbile explained that scarcity of rice is expected, as 450,000 hectares of rice – 2 million tonnes, were washed away in Kebbi state out of the expected 2.5 million tonnes this year. This will lead to a high demand for the scarce commodity, resulting in a price increase.
The new pump price of petrol, which led to increase in the cost of transporting farm produce to the market will inevitably cause a price surge for rice.
READ: How State Governments will become richer without FAAC allocation
Journey to rice sufficiency
Nigeria’s journey to rice sufficiency has been full of ups and downs, especially with the tough decision of border closure to curb smuggling and boost local production. According to data from Index Mundi, Nigeria had a production volume of over 5 million tonnes of milled rice last year.
The current gains in rice production are evident, as volume increased by 11.06% in 2019. However, it is noteworthy that the country is still far from being self-sufficient in rice production.
Way forward
She emphasized that the policies and programs which the government has implemented from forex restrictions to border closure and the Anchor Borrowers Program, which provides farm inputs to farmers, are all impressive.
However, these policies, as a stand-alone without adequate infrastructures, are not sufficient to combat exogenous factors like flood, which is beyond the control of the government and the rice farmers.
She called for proper irrigation and drainage infrastructure, as this would help to cushion the effects of water-logging in farms.
Manufacturing
Big players in Paints and Coatings industry suffer 52% profit loss in the first 6 months of 2020
The COVID-19 induced lockdown took a huge toll on the activities of the producers.
The economic challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying issues from foreign exchange illiquidity coupled with the existing structural and regulatory imbalances in the economy constrained the operations of the big players in the paints and coatings industry in the first half of the year.
The knock-on effect of the COVID-19 induced lockdown on the global and domestic value chain like other sectors in the economy took a huge toll on the activities of the producers in the paint and coating industry, as the pandemic disrupted their operations and also their trade segments, and this in extension led to a fall in demand, sales volume, revenue and underlying profits of the players.
READ: Can Berger Paints increase market dominance by reducing prices?
The paints and coatings industry is highly fragmented, with small producers accounting for more than half of the total revenues generated in the paints and coatings industry. The big players who have elaborate dominance in the industry include CAP plc, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc and Meyer Plc.
According to the half-year financial results of CAP plc, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc and Meyer Plc, the sales of these companies were severely affected by the pandemic with the cumulative revenues of these companies declining by 12.8% from N7.4 billion to N6.5 billion owing to disruption to the trade segment and the operations of the companies.
READ: Berger Paints to partner Lagos State on infrastructure
On the flip side, Berger paints was the only company that reported a growth in revenue in the first half of this year, with the company’s revenue growing by 16.77%. While the revenue of CAP plc, Portland paint and Meyer declined markedly by 10.71%, 43.27% and 34.82% from N3.91 billion, N1.36 billion and N604 million reported in H1 2019 to N3.5 billion, N771 million and N393 million respectively in the first 6 months of 2020.
Extensively, the raw materials such as resins, pigments and additives used in the industry have to be imported and these materials are subjected to import levies, exchange rate volatility and haulage costs.
Given the current business reality of the paints and coatings industry which is coloured by foreign exchange illiquidity as well as logistics and regulatory rigidities in importing raw materials, the margins of these companies were affected directly, as profitability was suppressed by the hike in input prices.
Although Berger paints reported a 16.77% growth in revenue, the cost impact of the raw materials it used in its operation along with the increase in administrative expenses led to the fall in profit after tax by approx. 72%, with the company spending N812 million on raw materials from N664 million last year it expended last year.
In like manners, the bottom line of Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland paints Nigeria Plc fell by 30% and 217% respectively. While Meyer’s loss rose by 105% to post a N60.7 million loss from N29.5 million last year.
Survival strategy deployed
With revenue constrained, it is noteworthy that in the quest to make more sales, CAP Plc and Berger paints relaxed their credit policies, this development made trade and other receivables increase by 121% and 30% respectively, this indicates that the top producers of paints relaxed their credit policies in a bid to generate more sales with their buyers cash strapped.