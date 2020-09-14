Connect with us
Global stocks surge higher as AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial

Australian shares also rallied higher by 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index gained 0.7%.

Published

19 mins ago

on

Global stocks become blockbusters, optimism rises for COVID-19 cure

Asian stocks and U.S futures rallied higher on Monday morning. The upsurge is a result of renewed hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, after leading drug maker AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trials.

However, investors still remain wary, as mark indicators showed institutional investors adjusting their portfolios ahead of a big week of central bank meetings in the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

At the time of this report, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7%, poised for its second straight trading session of gains.

Australian shares also rallied higher by 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index gained 0.7%. Chinese shares started firm with the blue-chip index (CSI300) rising 0.6%.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 futures, gained more than 1%, as global traders increased their long bets on the prevailing macro, after AstraZeneca disclosed over the weekend, that it had resumed the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced and credible developments, after getting the green light from health regulators

A vaccine has long been awaited to help pull the world out of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on why it might be too early for investors to begin partying, as prevailing macros show that uncertainty remains.

“Investors face many uncertainties moving into the Northern Hemisphere Autumn, most notably on the US elections and the global pandemic path.

“Unquestionably the virus story is the dominant macro event, especially for equities, and is more likely to be dominated by optimism surrounding a vaccine. Investors will be keeping their eyes on the vaccine price.”

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Behavioral Finance, Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Spotlight Stories

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (September)

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (September)

Published

2 days ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Access Bank PlcN0.25k3rd September 2020Nil18th September 2020Nil28th September 202017th September 2020
11 Plc (Updated)N8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 202014th October 202015th October 202029th Sept 2020
Zenith bank PlcN0.30k3rd September 2020Nil17th September 2020Nil22nd September 202016th September 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN0.30k2nd September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil21st September 202015th September 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN0.40k2nd September 2020Nil16th - 23rd September 2020Nil30th September 202015th September 2020
Learn Africa PlcN0.05k1st September 2020Nil5th - 9th October 202015th October 202016th October 20202nd October 2020
United Bank for AfricaN0.17k1st September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil23rd September 202015th September 2020
Tripple Gee & Company PlcN0.055k12th August 2020Nil1st - 4th September 202016th September 202022nd September 202031st August 2020
Lasaco Assurance PlcN0.05k14th August 2020Nil1st September 202015th September 202022nd September 2020
Linkage Assurance PlcNil26th June 20201 for every 4 shares20th - 24th July 202013th August 2020NA17th July 2020
Smart Products Nigeria PlcN0.10k30th June 2020Nil27th - 31st July 202027th August 20203rd September
University Press PlcN0.15k10th June 20201 for every 13 shares25th September 20205th November 20205th November 2020
AIICO InsuranceNil10th June 20201 for every 13 shares29th June - 3rd July 2020To to be communicatedNA25th June 2020
Red Star Express PlcN0.35k28th August 2020Nil21st - 25th September 20208th October 202015th October 202018th September 2020
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PlcNil4th August 20201 for every 14 shares19th - 25th 202026th August 2020Nil18th August 2020
Custodian Investment PlcN0.10k29th July 2020Nil24th - 28th August 2020Nil1st September21st August 2020
SFS Real Estate Investment TrustN7.30 17th August 2020Nil7th - 11th September 2020Nil25th September 20204th September 2020
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLCN0.15k13th August 2020Nil25th - 28th August 20208th September 202010th September 202024th August 2020
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.4k29th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020NilFebruary 16, 19008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
Continue Reading

Stock Market

GTBank, Zenith Bank post gains, as market liquidity weakens 

CUSTODIAN, ZENITHBANK and GUINNESS were the most active to boost market turnover.  

Published

2 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Nigerian bourse ended the trading week on a positive a note. The All Share Index gained 0.28% to close at 25,591.95 basis points as against 0.38% appreciation recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.66%.  

Nigerian Stock Exchange turnover printed negative as volume dipped by 10.04% as against -12.29% plunge recorded on Thursday. CUSTODIAN, ZENITHBANK and GUINNESS were the most active to boost market turnover.  

READ: Digital Currency Group acquires crypto exchange, Luno

AIRTELAFRI leads the list of active stocks that recorded impressive volume gains at the end of today’s session. 

Market breadth closed positive, as NPFMCRFBK led 19 Gainers as against 18 Losers topped by ARDOVA at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.  

READ: No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari

 Top gainers 

  • WAPCO up 4.92% to close at N12.8 
  • STANBIC up 3.90% to close at N40 
  • FLOURMILL up 1.83% to close at N19.5 
  • ZENITHBANK up 1.47% to close at N17.2 
  • GUARANTY up 1.01% to close at N25 

 Top losers 

  • ARDOVA down 9.92%to close at N11.35 
  • CAP down 9.74% to close at N15.75 
  • JBERGER down 8.24% to close at N15.6 
  • INTBREW down 4.11% to close at N3.5 
  • GUINNESS down 3.57% to close at N13.5 

READ: U.S stock futures trade flat, Apple regains $2 trillion market value

 Outlook 

Against all odds, Nigerian bourse, finished Friday’s trading session on a bullish note amid falling oil prices at U.S trading session.  

Nigerian Stock Exchange market liquidity continued to print unimpressive data numbers, as institutional investors remain on the sidelines. 

Nairametrics expects cautious buying as the resurging COVID-19 caseloads, disrupts Nigeria’s international market negatively. 

Continue Reading

Stock Market

U.S Stocks drop for the fourth time in five days

The first time since March, both indexes had a drop for the fourth time in five days.

Published

3 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

U.S Stocks set to surge higher, on hopes of a stimulus package deal

After a recent technology-led selloff, US stocks of big tech brands suffered significant decline at their last trading session, pausing Wednesday’s rebound, after a recent technology-led selloff.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged by 1.99%, to close at 10919.59 points, and the S&P 500 fell lost 1.76%, to close at 3339.19 points, marking the first time since March, that both indexes had a drop for the fourth time in five days.

READ: Apple market capitalization nears $2 trillion, as Apple’s CEO becomes a billionaire

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.45%, to 27534.58 points.

What it means: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it should be noted that US consumer spending is a massive downside risk for equity markets. With services making up around two-thirds of overall spending, the recovery in this part of the economy is crucial, if the US economy hopes to finish the year strongly.

READ: Why you should consider selling Bitcoin now

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist, AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros at the world’s largest equity market. He said,

“US stocks reversed course and fell for the fourth day in five, spurred by a fresh tech sell-off. The S&P 500 declined 1.8%, and the Nasdaq, where volatility has prevailed for over a week, lost 2%. Energy shares plunged as oil dropped back toward $37. Asian stocks looked most certainly set to drop. Treasuries rose with the dollar. Weaker sentiment returned after US democrats voted to block stimulus legislation worth around $500 billion put forward by Senate Republicans, arguing the package was too small. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the $3 trillion passed by house democrats in May.”

READ: Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon shares drop, top U.S official orders lockdown

The market remains deeply scarred from the tech rout, which in no small part has kept the wall of money sidelined.

Continue Reading
