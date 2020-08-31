Paid Content
Cititrust Financial Services Limited wins Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the year
The award further demonstrates CFS Limited has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry.
Cititrust Financial Services Limited (CFS Limited), a subsidiary of CFS Group Plc, has been adjudged and presented an award as the best Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the year. CFS Limited emerged tops in the category following the report of the editorial board of the African Brands Magazine that conducted an innovative research of several Fintech brands.
The Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the Year Award which was formally presented to CFS Limited over the weekend, comes on the heels of recent similar awards won by CFS Limited, and further demonstrates that the company has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior and innovative service offerings.
Speaking on the award, the Managing Director of CFS Limited, Mr. Charles Olaluwoye said it is gratifying to be so recognised for such an award, which clearly highlights the company’s innovation and leadership in the sector it operates in. He noted further that CFS Limited is taking decisive steps in building a quality brand that is dedicated to delivering quality services at all times.
Mr. Charles Olaluwoye said: “This award is a further attestation to our consistent and excellent innovation and technological drive in service delivery. As a corporate organisation, our focus is to build a sustainable business concern that is resilient, innovative to continually deliver value to customers as well as to investors”.
The Innovative Fintech Brands Africa 2020 research is a consumer-led survey and represents the most comprehensive Fintech brand study in Africa. The study is independently conducted by the Africa Brands Awards, Fast Track Brand Communication & Strategy, and Geopoll, the leader in providing fast, high-quality research from emerging markets with strategic analysis and insights.
The Fintech Brand Africa Awards which celebrates Africa’s Fintech Innovators and Leaders is organized by the leading financial technology and brands marketing publication in Africa, The Africa Brands Magazine and the award is an initiative founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa.
Union Systems launches Nigeria’s first multibank trade finance portal, Optimus
Optimus has finally given corporates the control they have always demanded from their banks.
Union Systems Limited, a leading financial technology company, today announced the launch of its new product, Optimus, the first multibank international trade finance portal in Nigeria. Optimus enables corporates to initiate, process, and manage all international trade transactions across their banks from a single portal. Optimus is a cloud-based application. It empowers corporates to have a consolidated view of all their trade transactions with different banks without having to visit the banking hall. Corporates can collaborate and communicate with their teams, suppliers, bankers and other relevant stakeholders in the trade finance value-chain from anywhere in the world. It is available on both the web and mobile channels. Optimus has eliminated the hassle of corporates having to log in to many bank portals to initiate trade transactions with different banks as these transactions can now be made and monitored from a single Portal.
Chuks Onyebuchi, Chief Executive Officer, Union Systems Limited stated “We are very excited to introduce Optimus to the African market starting with Nigeria. Optimus has finally given corporates the control they have always demanded from their banks. It promotes collaboration on trade instruments among stakeholders unhindered by time zones, personal contact and channel. The product is intuitive making business users far less reliant on technical support from their IT staff and bank account managers.”
Optimus enables corporates to engage their supplier online real-time at the draft creation stage of Letters of Credit process. It is very secure and ensures interoperability between the corporates and their banks. With Optimus, corporates can process and manage all CBN forms without visiting the bank and have a single view of their overall credit line utilization at a group level, promoting transparency and efficient management of their bank credit lines. They can pay and print payment receipts of custom duties and NESS fees and manage all trade payment obligations across domiciled banks. Corporates can also track their shipment from any country of supply to Nigeria and easily know the expected arrival date of their goods ahead of time.
“Optimus comes at the nick of time to address the unmet demands of the corporates and to support both corporates and banks to thrive in this new normal created by the pandemic. Optimus will decentralize trade finance operations for corporates by putting them in charge of their operations and interactions with their bank partners,” said Ngozi Ilondu, Head of Marketing, Union Systems Limited
Optimus is equipped with intelligent reporting from multiple data pools processed in few seconds to meet the diverse regulatory and management reporting demands across corporates subsidiaries and branches in different locations. The Optimus dashboard and workflow are intuitive and configurable and can be tailored to a corporate’s operations assigning views and approvals to defined roles. It also ensures that at a glance, a corporate staff can see all pending tasks and messages.
Optimus is the new trade finance superpower for corporates. With Optimus, corporates are in charge. To see how Optimus works, request a demo on www.optimus-mb.com
About Union Systems
Union Systems Limited (USL) is an Information Technology Company that provides financial software solutions and professional services to major banks in Africa. The company provides software solutions to financial institutions to enhance their software capabilities, effectively scale processes, improve compliance and drive operational efficiencies.
With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a deep understanding of the African market and has a team of highly qualified consultants that have real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions. Top banks in Africa rely on Union Systems to deliver growth, profitability and regulatory compliance in financial software applications.
Softcom host webinar on Leveraging Technology to Unlock Consumer Insight For Business Growth
This event creates an opportunity to discuss and explore innovative avenues to foster consumer loyalty and stickiness.
Softcom, an innovative technology company is set to host a webinar to discuss how businesses can leverage technology to drive consumer loyalty and advocacy towards achieving business growth.
The event will host the Managing Director of Grand Cereals Limited, Alex Goma as the Keynote Speaker. It would also feature experienced professionals including Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, ABinBev and Executive Director on the board of International Breweries, Goodluck Obi, Partner and Head Consumer and Industrial Markets, KPMG Nigeria, and Feyi Olubodun, Founder and Manager Partner, Open Squares Consulting and Author – The Villager: How Africans Consume Brands as Panellist. They will be joined by other experts and enthusiasts of the FMCG industries and all registered guests.
Details of the Webinar are as follows:
Theme: Technology Driven Automation & Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insight
Date: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
Time: 11am
Venue: Zoom
Registration Link: http://www.bit.ly/septemberevent
Cost: FREE
The intersection between data and technology can be mined as a bedrock of incremental business growth. There are a variety of solutions out there, but regardless of the platform, technology-driven automation delivers real-time assistance to Fast Moving Consumer Goods businesses (FMCG) to hack actionable data that unlocks insights that can be leveraged to drive growth.
Business leaders, especially in the marketing and sales functions, are constantly thinking of ways to drive awareness, purchasing action and loyalty with the consumers they serve. Without the right insights into these consumers driven by data, it becomes extremely difficult to continue to drive business growth.
Softcom’s Technology-Driven Automation and Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insights webinar will uncover many of the ways businesses can rethink the strategies they employ to get real-time valuable consumer insights. The keynote speaker and panellists will dive into how they’ve leveraged technology and the impact technology would have in the future as businesses continue to strive towards winning the mind and wallet of consumers.
Lela Omo-Ikorodah, VP Enterprise Solutions at Softcom speaking ahead of the event stated that “Contingent upon the changing consumer behavioural patterns and needs, there is a noteworthy move in key choices FMCG corporates need to become accustomed to.
Understanding the behaviour of consumers and having insight into their patterns alludes to data about a particular section of people that educates an organization’s engagement technique.
This event creates an opportunity to discuss and explore innovative avenues to foster consumer loyalty and stickiness.”
About Softcom
Softcom Ltd is a technology company on a mission to enable people and businesses with meaningful innovation that fuels inclusive human growth. The company is focused on solving key problems along 4 focus areas – learning, payment, identity and data. It is also the parent company of Eyowo, a mobile bank that allows people to have access to financial services with their smart and feature phones. Visit www.softcom.ng to learn more.
Joy Ogbebor: Foreshore Waters appoints new Sales Business Director
A seasoned professional, Joy has led diverse high performing teams to achieve significant milestones.
Foreshore Waters, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate development companies has appointed Mrs. Joy Ogbebor as their new Sales Business Director.
Before her new assignment, Joy effectively marshalled the sales strategy function and steered the company’s business operations for the last 7 years wearing multiple hats as occasion demanded. A seasoned professional, Joy has led diverse high performing teams to achieve significant milestones.
“In light of her antecedence of sheer diligence, stellar performances and in recognition of her record-setting achievements, the company has mandated Joy to take up strategic leadership of the Foreshore Waters SBU and help strengthen customer service delivery which remains one of our key focus areas, as she has successfully done in her previous roles,” Mr. Akinwande Romeo, Chief Engagement Officer of Foreshore Waters said.
With an impressive career spanning up to two decades in the aviation and real estate sectors, Joy’s hands-on experience working with leading global and local firms makes her a strategic asset of the company in providing leadership and achieving their key business objectives.
An accounting graduate from the University of Benin, Joy is an astute realtor business juggernaut with several professional qualifications having completed executive management programs in Strategic Sales, Management, Customer Relationship Management, Disruptive Strategy and Business Process Optimization.
As Sales Business Director, she will be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all sales operations, organizational strategy, business development, revenue growth activities and overall strategic steer of the Foreshore Waters team.
Joy replaces Ms. Evelyn Edumoh who left the company in July 2020 and ceases to represents the company in any capacity.
This is wishing Joy success in her new role.
To find out more about Foreshore Waters, kindly visit http://fwl.ng/ or via email [email protected]